Are cooling fans as good as air conditioning? I put them head to head to find out

Since the recent heatwaves began, everyone has been asking, "are there any fans that are as good as air conditioning?" Air conditioning is still a rarity in many UK homes, portable units can be expensive (and often sell out during hot spells), and nobody wants to spend hundreds on something they'll only use for a few weeks each year. So, if a fan can deliver that same cooling relief for a fraction of the price, it's worth knowing about.

Over the past four years, I've tested dozens of the best cooling fans in real homes, from stuffy bedrooms and home offices to heatwave conditions that make concentrating or sleeping impossible. I've also tested DIY air conditioning hacks, spoken to experts in thermal comfort and indoor air quality to understand exactly what fans can do, where they fall short, and which models come closest to mimicking the refreshing feeling of air conditioning.

So, when it comes to fans vs air conditioning, which is actually the better way to stay cool? The answer isn't as straightforward as you might think. Here's how the two compare, and why the right fan might be all you need to beat the heat.

Air conditioning vs cooling fans - how do they compare?

(Image credit: Future)

When people compare cooling fans and air conditioning, they're usually asking a few questions: can a fan keep you as cool as an air conditioner without the higher running costs and installation? Is it worth installing air conditioning in the UK? What's the difference between the two? I've put all these questions to the test myself, alongside cooling window hacks and I have also asked the experts.

Michael Zohouri, founder of UK retrofit and home improvement specialist Pyramid Eco, sums up the difference saying, “the simplest way to explain it is that air conditioning cools the air and a fan cools the person." He adds that "air conditioning systems work by actively removing heat from the room and lowering the air temperature. A fan doesn’t have any impact on air temperature at all. It makes you feel cooler by moving air across your skin to help sweat evaporate and make you feel cooler.”

Pyramid Eco Pyramid Eco Michael Zohouri Founder Michael is a specialist in home technology. Since 2011, he has been running Pyramid Eco, which specialises in planet-friendly, sustainable home maintenance and upgrades, including air conditioning, insulation, ventilation, and heat pumps.

The first part of our answers to the fans vs air conditioner debate depends on just how hot you are and whether the high temperature in your home is a permanent state or a passing heatwave.