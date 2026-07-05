Alan Titchmarsh reveals the common planting mistake you may be making when adding plants to your garden

Adding new plants to your garden seems simple enough; you dig an appropriately big hole and place the plant in it. Well, according to gardening icon Alan Titchmarsh, there's one particular, crucial step we've been forgetting.

If you're trying out some of this year's garden trends or want to add some more late summer flowers into your space, the chances are you'll be planting new additions this season. And whilst digging a spot for your new plant is a rather straightforward task, there is more to consider when planting to ensure your newest leafy friend is given the best chance at establishing and thriving.

Similar to how you can make container gardening mistakes, when adding a container plant to the ground or even a larger pot, you mustn't skip this crucial step.

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Whilst you might be a well-seasoned gardener equipped with all the essential garden tools, it's still easy to forget simple yet important steps when doing basic jobs like planting out.

Luckily for us, gardening legend Alan Titchmarsh has pointed out the common mistake and, more importantly, how to avoid making it.

"Before you plant anything, whether it’s a tree, a shrub or a border perennial from a container, it’s important to make sure that it is really well watered," starts Alan.

"If you plant a dry root ball, it will have a dickens of a job trying to absorb moisture from the surrounding soil, however wet it is. So all of these have been really well soaked in their pots, so they’ll get established immediately," he continues.

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You can know how to water your garden plants properly, but if you don't prepare your new plant's root ball before adding it to the ground, it will struggle to adjust to its new home.

"Measure the depth of the hole so that the top of the root ball ends up being at exactly the same level as it is in the pot. Support the crown of the plant, ease the pot off; you can see that it’s nice and soggy," Alan explains.

"Push the earth around it, pushing your fingers in so there are no air pockets, and then cover with soil; don’t rush and enjoy the process," he adds.

All you have to do then is remember the best time to water your garden, and ensure those roots establish in the ground for a happy, healthy plant.

Should you be a particularly busy homeowner or a forgetful one, we'd recommend adding more garden plants that thrive on neglect in your space. They'll establish themselves very easily and require very little maintenance to thrive in your space.