'If you're doing this in your house right now, stop,' pleads interior designer Kelly Hoppen

It's no secret that Kelly Hoppen CBE has strong opinions when it comes to styling cushions, and this week her dislike of one particular finishing touch led to her appealing directly to homeowners to 'stop'.

So what is the offending styling habit she has a strong aversion to? Chopping cushions. Aside from the controversial cushion mistake that leaves your bed looking 'undressed', the simple art of making your cushions look slouched or 'relaxed' is a styling crime in the eyes of the famous interior designer.

Kelly has expressed her strong feelings around the art of 'chopping' cushions in a social media video earlier this week: "Never chop a cushion. I don't know who invented it, but it just never ever, ever should happen."

A post shared by Kelly Hoppen CBE (@kellyhoppen) A photo posted by on

"If you're doing this in your house right now, stop," Kelly pleads with her social media followers in the viral clip. The act of trying to shape cushions so they look anything but square is unacceptable in her opinion.

And another thing..."Secondly, a relaxed cushion? What is a relaxed cushion? One that is just on its side and looks relaxed that's even as bad as a chopped cushion."

"Really, your cushions should be square, flat and not chopped and certainly not relaxed."

The evolution of the cushion: I've demonstrated how the looks differ – from square, 'relaxed' and chopped (Image credit: Future | Tamara Kelly)

As someone who has never chopped a cushion, it's safe to say I agree with Kelly, but mostly because I don't like my cushions to look too slouchy in general.

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I'm that person who immediately plumps the soft furnishings on the sofa the minute I stand to leave the room. I can understand the notion of wanting a house to look lived in, less like a show home, but I think 'relaxed' cushions look too dishevelled.

It seems I'm not the only one who agrees with Kelly; the entire team at W&H is left baffled by the concept of chopping cushions "My only thought when I see this done is 'WHY THOUGH???" says our entertainment writer Lucy Wrigley.

"Who has the time?!" asks our celebrity correspondent, Ariana Lonston. "My old housemate used to do it and it drove me bonkers," says Luisa Rossi, w&h's social media editor.

Amassing 488 comments in the first 24 hours, the video Kelly posted on Instagram has certainly proved to be a conversation starter – with mixed opinions.

"Thank you for saying this Kelly! I've never liked my cushions chopped or squashed and messy, so I always keep them square and straighten them up," writes one appreciative fan.

"Oh, I wholeheartedly agree Kelly. Also, what is this nonsense about ‘relaxed cushions’? How can cushions ‘relax’?" asks another.

While at the other end of the debate, one follower unapologetically admits: "Can’t stop, won’t stop."

"I don’t like a full chop, but a semi chop gives it more texture", writes another.

And just like that, we're all suddenly questioning every cushion we encounter.