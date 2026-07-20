Kelly Hoppen’s genius 'tape trick' makes furniture placement and proportions so simple – ensuring a perfect layout in any room

Buying new furniture for your home can be daunting, especially when it comes to higher-priced items like sofas. It can be difficult to picture what the pieces will look like in your room and whether they'll fit.

And with so many common mistakes to make when buying a sofa, being properly prepared and 100% sure of the piece you're buying is key. It's all well and good spotting something you love in this year's sofa trends, but will the size, fit and design actually work in your room alongside your other pieces?

To make the whole process easier and stress-free, interior design expert Kelly Hoppen CBE has shared her genius trick for measuring your space and ensuring your proportions are perfectly right. As one of the things she's asked about most frequently, Kelly is very aware of this common problem.

A post shared by Kelly Hoppen CBE (@kellyhoppen) A photo posted by on

Kelly Hoppen's furniture placement trick

Whether you're constrained by a small living room layout or have an abundance of space that you're unsure what to do with, getting the right sofa isn't as easy as it first seems.

"Questions I'm asked every day, hundreds of times on my Instagram, 'How do I put my sofas in a room?' The answer to your question is, I can't answer that question if I'm not in your room," starts Kelly.

"But one great way, an easy tip to do it, is to get some masking tape. If you don't know how to draw it, do it to scale and lay them out in your room and walk in and see which is the best way to lay your sofas out, your coffee table, and an armchair," she continues.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Avoiding living room design mistakes will ensure your space looks its best and also functions properly for you and your family. Pre-planning the layout with this masking tape trick allows you to try out different options, too.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Because you will be able to physically see the mass that it will take up. Try it, easy, inexpensive, and you'll get an instant answer," Kelly adds.

If you're trying to make your small living room look bigger, play around with sofa shapes and find what works best for your room.

Want some more of Kelly's professional tips? She shared her top interior dos and don'ts with us, and some of them might surprise you.