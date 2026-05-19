Kelly Hoppen's essential tips for getting your bedroom ready for summer

We put a lot of thought into our outfits most days, down to the subtle finishing touches and tiny details that make all the difference. Now interior design icon Kelly Hoppen CBE is demonstrating the benefits of showing that same care and attention to how we dress our beds.

Kelly’s latest tutorial video is all about clever ways you can switch up your bedroom, making small changes that offer an instant summery feeling.

She explains, "Dressing your bed is like dressing yourself – you can put lots of different layers on and you can change the way it looks." It's this styling tip that can help to make a bed feel cooler in the heat of summer.

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Demonstrating with a chic, monochromatic linen bedding set (from her collaboration with M&S), she shares how something as simple as choosing an elongating pattern can make your room feel bigger and airier, perfect for the warmer months.

She said, "What I love about this is the pure linen stripe, you get this wonderful elongated stripe going across it", before pointing out how the sham set uses a "beautiful kind of summer fabric" that dresses it up beautifully without the need of a full bed cover when placed at the end of the bed.

With the warmer months, you don’t want your bedroom feeling bulky or overly decorated, and the clever use of a light, summery fabric draped at the end of the bed creates a clean design without feeling overbearing – an easy way to keep a bedroom feeling cooler.

In a previous TikTok, Kelly again touched on tips for dressing the bed as a way of maximising the space and feel of your room.

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She explained that, given that "the bed is the largest piece of furniture that you will have in your bedroom, when you walk in, whatever you put on your bed is going to change the way and feel that your room looks like."

And one of the simplest additions you can make will open up your room and make it look bigger – perfect for those hot months. Kelly demonstrated, "One of the great things about having these runners on a bed is it actually makes it look bigger."

Not neglecting to focus on the cushions, Kelly shared several ways you can create an intentional, graphic effect, just by making a few subtle changes – and not just tossing them on your bed before leaving for the day.

Offering an alternative way of arranging your cushions, instead of having them upright against a wall or backboard, Kelly shows the effect of laying them flat.

Larger pillows laid horizontally with a smaller cushion put at the front creates a graphic feel that plays with colour, dimension and borders - all key elements of Kelly’s trademark style. And a sophisticated touch that doesn’t require much effort on your part.

So there you have it - don't lose out on good sleep and a feeling of peace this summer. Simple bedding swaps, such as cooling sheets and bed dressing, can give you a light, open feeling room, perfect for lazy summer days and nights. We'd also recommend trying one of the best cooling pillows