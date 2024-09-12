Kelly Hoppen's exclusive new M&S designs are the epitome of 'Quiet Luxury' – and highly affordable

What better way to add touches of thoughtful interior design to your home than to get inspiration from one of the best in the business? I am of course talking about world-renowned British interior designer Kelly Hoppen CBE, who has created an exclusive homeware collection for Marks & Spencer.

Famous for her signature modern, 'quiet luxury' aesthetic Kelly Hoppen is the queen of understated chic, and this refined new M&S collection proves exactly why.

Filled with clean lines and neutral tones the range of textiles and home accessories offers an effortlessly stylish way to update homes with simple touches.

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

Discover the new M&S x Kelly Hoppen collection

The exclusive home design collaboration is a 75-piece collection that includes elegant lighting, statement ceramics and luxe textiles across bedding and bathroom staples. The entire collection is underpinned by Kelly's signature colour palette of warm neutrals, soft greys and monochromatic charcoal.

“I’ve loved every minute of designing my first collection with Marks & Spencer," says Kelly Hoppen. "It’s been an amazing experience, creating home items that really have something for everyone."

"Each piece has been designed with a lot of care and attention to detail, blending style and comfort to make every home feel special. Working with such a beloved brand has been a dream come true, allowing me to bring my vision to life in a way that feels both modern and welcoming.”

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

As part of the launch, I was lucky enough to meet Kelly and get a sneak preview of the new collection – and can confirm it's every bit as luxurious as I imagined, even more so. You instantly see Kelly’s distinctive interior design style woven seamlessly within this new home collection, with a monochromatic feel and sculpted textural forms ever present throughout.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Best of all, because it's a high street collaboration the prices are unbelievably affordable, especially when you consider the quality and attention to detail in each piece.

M&S x Kelly Hoppen: Bed & Bath

Luxe bedding Sateen Panel Bedding Set View at M&S RRP: From £99 | I was able to get a hands-on feel for the bedding while previewing the collection, as a result, I can confirm. that it is superb quality. Made with a 500 thread count pure cotton sateen this set is buttery soft and thanks to the M&S 'StayNew™' finish your set stays looking and feeling its best. Hotel-standard Border Terry Towel View at M&S RRP: From £9.50 | Understated but undeniably luxe the towels as part of the new Kelly Hoppen Marks & Spencer collection are hotel-worthy quality. The highly absorbent towels are unbelievably soft, a must-have quality, and are one of the best bath towels. Tactile layering Cotton With Linen Embroidered Bedspread View at M&S RRP: From £129 | This stunning bedspread is crafted from a soft, breathable cotton-rich fabric with a touch of luxurious linen. Ideal for adding a comforting, tactile layer to dress beds with touch of decadence. It embodies Kelly Hoppen's signature style with its subtle quilted texture and timeless elegance.

M&S x Kelly Hoppen Accessories

Accent cushion Cut Square Cushion View at M&S RRP: £29.50 | Cushions are the gift of any interior designer to transform the look of any room in an instant. Swapping in this signature Kelly Hoppen cushion can transform a living room on a budget, adding a touch of monochromatic chic. Sleek shape Band Bolster Cushion View at M&S RRP: £22.50 | Bolster cushions are perfect for adding the finishing touch to a freshly made bed. The rectangular cushion can add a hint of accent colour and luxe material to lift the overall scheme. This elegant design epitomises Kelly Hoppen's eye for understated luxury, crafted from pure cotton, with a plush velvet panel in the centre creating a sophisticated tactile contrast. Stylish throw Border Throw View at M&S RRP: £35 | This throw was one of the items which made me turn to Kelly and gasp – I couldn't believe how soft it was. To which Kelly was quick to reply "I told you!". The quality is exceptional for the price points, a factor that Kelly and the M&S design team worked hard to get right. This throw is lightweight enough to dress a sofa but tactile enough to make a home feel cosy effortlessly.

M&S x Kelly Hoppen vases

We know from Kelly Hoppen's Instagram that she is a big fan of vases and styling flowers around her home, so it feels only too fitting that this new collection features an abundance of decorative vessels.

Scallop detailing Large Scallop Edge Vase View at M&S RRP: £35 | This intriguing vase has a scalloped edging to add interest but remains very understated thanks to its classic white tone. It's crafted from durable ceramic with a premium matte coating – embodying the quiet luxury ethos. Multipurpose Triptych Vase View at M&S RRP: £19.50 | ThIS large 28cm tall vase from the M&S X Kelly Hoppen collection is a versatile home accessory that is ideal for displaying flowers or seasonal produce. The star-inspired shape with its sleek angular edges gives this design a distinctly contemporary aesthetic. Statement Angular Glass Vase View at M&S RRP: £15 | Such a great price point for a generously-sized vase, measuring 27cm in height. This is the design of choice if you're looking to make a style statement, thanks to its striking dark glass material and contemporary angular finish.

Lighting plays a crucial role in all of Kelly Hoppen's interior design projects, so it's, therefore, no surprise that her exclusive collection features considered lighting designs. We're still waiting for that to hit the M&S website, so watch this space.

Karen Thomas, Head of Home Design at Marks & Spencer says: “As one of the most well-known interior designers in the UK and with a global reach, we knew from our very first conversations that Kelly Hoppen would be the perfect fit for M&S Home.

"From day one Kelly had a clear vision of how she would bring her signature style to M&S, translating her luxurious aesthetic into an accessible collection for the high street. We’re delighted to have been able to work together to bring Kelly’s vision and designs to life.”

Her client list may be bursting with international celebrities and luxury hotels, but this new collection proves how passionate Kelly is about making her design ethos accessible – as we know from her insightful Instagram styling tips.

I can confirm from chatting with her in person that she is incredibly warm and welcoming and lights up the minute you start talking about interiors – it's clear to see it really is her passion.