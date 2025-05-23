Want catwalk style for less? This high street collaboration with a Kate Middleton-approved designer is one not to be missed

When we heard that one of the Princess of Wales' favourite designers had teamed up with a high street brand to create a lookalike collection at a fraction of their normal price, we couldn't wait to shop it.

Serbian designer Roksanda Illinic launched her eponymous label Roksanda in 2002, debuting her collections at London Fashion Week in 2025 and immediately became a favourite of fashion insiders, celebrities and Royalty.

Known for her use of eye-catching colour combinations, slick tailoring and sculptural silhouettes, it's not hard to see why Roksanda is a favourite for red carpet moments and continues to be a leader of some of the key spring/summer fashion trends. Unlike many high street collaborations that often feature watered-down designs, the Roksanda x And Other Stories collection includes styles that are hard to differentiate from those seen on the catwalk, with bold silhouettes, beautiful prints and sculptural details featuring throughout.

WHAT WE'RE SHOPPING FROM ROKSANDA X STORIES

Whether you're looking for stylish separates, beautiful printed dresses, or just dipping a toe into the Roksanda x Stories collection with an accessory or two, several pieces in this collection would easily answer what to wear to a wedding.

(Image credit: Stories)

As well as gaining the royal seal of approval from the Princess of Wales, Roksanda has a host of famous fans from all spheres - actress Naomie Harris was spotted in a vibrant yellow brushstroke design dress from the designer's latest collection at Cannes Film Festival, while Beyonce donned a bold electric blue gown for the opening number of her Renaissance tour performances during her London dates.

While Roksanda x And Other Stories features some maximalist wild cards such as the incredible orange ruffled skirt, plenty of the design-led pieces can easily be added to your summer wardrobe and are versatile styling items, such as the ribbon detail camisoles that will work just as well with a formal skirt as they will with your most comfortable jeans.

SHOP THE COLLECTION

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a broad fan base ranging from the Princess of Wales to Beyonce and Naomie Harris, Roksanda's bold and sculptural styles are a must-have for any fashion fan.

The designer's collaboration with high street favourite, & Other Stories, allows those on a non-designer budget to experience a sprinkle of catwalk magic that is Roksanda, and with a diverse range of products from beautiful silk dresses and neutral-hued tailoring to fun accessories, there's something for every taste in this capsule collection.