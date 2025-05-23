Want catwalk style for less? This high street collaboration with a Kate Middleton-approved designer is one not to be missed

Full of bright and bold colours, this designer collaboration collection is perfect for the summer social season

composite image of a model wearing looks from the roksanda x stories collaboration
(Image credit: Stories)
By
By
published
in News

When we heard that one of the Princess of Wales' favourite designers had teamed up with a high street brand to create a lookalike collection at a fraction of their normal price, we couldn't wait to shop it.

Serbian designer Roksanda Illinic launched her eponymous label Roksanda in 2002, debuting her collections at London Fashion Week in 2025 and immediately became a favourite of fashion insiders, celebrities and Royalty.

Known for her use of eye-catching colour combinations, slick tailoring and sculptural silhouettes, it's not hard to see why Roksanda is a favourite for red carpet moments and continues to be a leader of some of the key spring/summer fashion trends. Unlike many high street collaborations that often feature watered-down designs, the Roksanda x And Other Stories collection includes styles that are hard to differentiate from those seen on the catwalk, with bold silhouettes, beautiful prints and sculptural details featuring throughout.

WHAT WE'RE SHOPPING FROM ROKSANDA X STORIES

Whether you're looking for stylish separates, beautiful printed dresses, or just dipping a toe into the Roksanda x Stories collection with an accessory or two, several pieces in this collection would easily answer what to wear to a wedding.

composite image of a model wearing three outfits from roksanda x stories

(Image credit: Stories)

As well as gaining the royal seal of approval from the Princess of Wales, Roksanda has a host of famous fans from all spheres - actress Naomie Harris was spotted in a vibrant yellow brushstroke design dress from the designer's latest collection at Cannes Film Festival, while Beyonce donned a bold electric blue gown for the opening number of her Renaissance tour performances during her London dates.

While Roksanda x And Other Stories features some maximalist wild cards such as the incredible orange ruffled skirt, plenty of the design-led pieces can easily be added to your summer wardrobe and are versatile styling items, such as the ribbon detail camisoles that will work just as well with a formal skirt as they will with your most comfortable jeans.

SHOP THE COLLECTION

Ribbon Camisole Top
Roksanda x & Other Stories
Ribbon Detail Camisole Top

Crafted from orange satin with contrasting ribbon detailing, this camisole is easy to dress up or down. Tuck into a satin slip skirt for the perfect date night look or team with your best Zara jeans.

Silk Print Maxi Dress
Roksanda x & Other Stories
Silk Print Maxi Dress

A hero piece from the collection, this silk midi dress features a cool asymmetric hem and one of Roksanda's signature brushstroke prints that have been seen in the designer's catwalk collection.

Beaded Leather Mules
Roksanda x & Other Stories
Beaded Leather Mules

A pair of interesting shoes can elevate the most simple of outfits by creating a point of focal interest. Wear these beaded mules with wide-leg trousers and your best white t-shirt.

Collarless Blazer
Roksanda & Other Stories
Collarless Greige Blazer

Roksanda's suiting is another celebrity favourite; this oversized collarless style is the perfect addition if you're looking for a neutral blazer to up-style your next smart casual outfit.

Ruffle Jacquard Midi Dress
Roksanda x & Other Stories
Ruffle Jacquard Midi Dress

Featuring Roksanda's signature sculptural ruffles, this stunning jacquard dress is a show-stopping outfit. Team it with pared back accessories and keep jewellery to a minimum to let this dress have its red carpet moment.

Knitted Tank Top
Roksanda x & Other Stories
Purple Knitted Tank Top

With a high necked cut and racer back, this knitted tank is a great way to add a pop of colour to your summer outfits. The fitted shape creates a sleek silhouette ideal for contrasting with the voluminous cut of barrel leg jeans and maxi skirts.

composite image of Kate Middleton, Beyonce and Naomie Harris wearing Roksanda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a broad fan base ranging from the Princess of Wales to Beyonce and Naomie Harris, Roksanda's bold and sculptural styles are a must-have for any fashion fan.

The designer's collaboration with high street favourite, & Other Stories, allows those on a non-designer budget to experience a sprinkle of catwalk magic that is Roksanda, and with a diverse range of products from beautiful silk dresses and neutral-hued tailoring to fun accessories, there's something for every taste in this capsule collection.

Antonia Kraskowski
Antonia Kraskowski

Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry. 

Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.

Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis. 

