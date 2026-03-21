Coleen Rooney's edit with Primark is filled with everyday essentials at impressively low prices - you're bound to find something you love

We love a high street and celebrity collaboration at womanandhome.com. There’s something special about a big name pulling together a curated edit from some of our favourite stores, and after swooning over Kelly Brook’s swimwear drop for Next last week, the latest collab to catch our attention is Coleen Rooney for Primark.

The affordable fashion retailer has teamed up with the stylish celeb to create 'By Coleen', which is a covetable collection of relaxed and very wearable pieces that will easily work with most spring capsule wardrobes, and all for impressively low prices that start from just £7.

The star has chosen items for women with busy schedules, and has covered most bases with this 60-piece range, as you’ll find everything from comfy joggers and quarter zip jumpers, to silky camisoles and pastel-hued knits, which are all available in sizes 6-20, and there are timeless accessories and footwear too.

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Coleen never gets it wrong with her wardrobe, and her polished personal style is reflected throughout everything in this collection. A range of elevated basics that will add a touch of glamour to your everyday.

The colour palette is soft and neutral with a few pops of sage green and pastel blue in the mix, which feels perfect for spring/summer colour trends for 2026, while being classic and understated enough for plenty of future wear too.

The range dropped last week, and it's already selling fast. You can browse online and order via the brand’s click & collect service. And don’t panic if you don’t have a store near you or you’d like to get the look delivered to your door, as we have rounded up some similar staples below that channel a touch of Coleen into your day-to-day attire.

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One of the best things about Coleen's range is how well the items will work together. All of the soft colours and well-designed pieces will buddy up beautifully, so you can invest in a few pieces to mix and match your looks, or simply go for one item to wear seamlessly with your current spring outfit ideas.

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This range is selling fast and has already been hugely popular with the fashion set, so we predict that this is just the beginning of a long and stylish future between the high street brand and Coleen - we can't wait to see what comes next...