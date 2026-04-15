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If you've got designer taste on a high street budget, Coleen Rooney's Asos jacket is the lightweight layer you need for spring

It's the perfect jacket to wear with jeans

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Coleen Rooney in Cheshire 15/04/2026
(Image credit: FARRELL / BACKGRID)
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Coleen Rooney is a real pro at mixing high street with high end. She recently celebrated her 40th birthday in style, wearing a beautiful lilac dress by Stella McCartney, but we were also seriously impressed with her recent Primark collection here at woman&home.

A perfect example of this is the outfit she was wearing when pictured out and about earlier today. Those comfortable-looking backless suede loafers appear to be the Hermes mules I've been marvelling over for months, but at £810, I think I'll be saving up for a while longer.

Coleen's spring-ready check print jacket is, happily, a bit more affordable. It's just under £60 from Asos, and it's spot on for the changeable weather. It's the ideal lightweight layer for pepping up an all-black outfit like Coleen's, plus the funnel neck, heritage print and adjustable hem are really impressive design details.

Coleen Rooney in Cheshire 15/04/2026

(Image credit: FARRELL / BACKGRID)

Shop more check jackets

Complete the look

Outerwear can feel really tricky at this time of year, when you leave the house in the morning feeling chilly, but you know it will brighten up later on in the day. Light layers is the answer, and a thin jacket like Coleen's that you can fold up and put in your bag will avoid you looking like you didn't get the memo when the sunshine appears.

Wear yours with trending barrel leg jeans, or to add a sporty feel to straight-leg denim.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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