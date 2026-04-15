If you've got designer taste on a high street budget, Coleen Rooney's Asos jacket is the lightweight layer you need for spring
It's the perfect jacket to wear with jeans
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Coleen Rooney is a real pro at mixing high street with high end. She recently celebrated her 40th birthday in style, wearing a beautiful lilac dress by Stella McCartney, but we were also seriously impressed with her recent Primark collection here at woman&home.
A perfect example of this is the outfit she was wearing when pictured out and about earlier today. Those comfortable-looking backless suede loafers appear to be the Hermes mules I've been marvelling over for months, but at £810, I think I'll be saving up for a while longer.
Coleen's spring-ready check print jacket is, happily, a bit more affordable. It's just under £60 from Asos, and it's spot on for the changeable weather. It's the ideal lightweight layer for pepping up an all-black outfit like Coleen's, plus the funnel neck, heritage print and adjustable hem are really impressive design details.
Exact match
Coleen has a wardrobe full of designer labels like Saint Laurent and Jacquemus, so you know that if she wears something from the high street, it's got to be good. There's actually a matching check print maxi skirt available if you really love this print, and the jacket is machine washable, which is a real bonus.
Shop more check jackets
M&S is really on a roll at the moment, and this bubble hem jacket was one of our team's top picks when we went along to the British clothing brand's press day.
If you're looking for spring jackets to wear with jeans, you can call off the search. This gingham print Barbour jacket is both chic and showerproof - perfect for unpredictable April showers.
This is the same jacket as Coleen's, only in a different colour and check print. One reviewer wrote: "This jacket is perfect for spring and is great quality, however definitely size down as its a very oversized fit. I'm a size 14/16 and ordered a medium and it runs large."
Complete the look
These are a great designer lookalike for Coleen's Hermes mules, and one Asos customer called them "unbelievably comfortable".
Outerwear can feel really tricky at this time of year, when you leave the house in the morning feeling chilly, but you know it will brighten up later on in the day. Light layers is the answer, and a thin jacket like Coleen's that you can fold up and put in your bag will avoid you looking like you didn't get the memo when the sunshine appears.
Wear yours with trending barrel leg jeans, or to add a sporty feel to straight-leg denim.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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