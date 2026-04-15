Coleen Rooney is a real pro at mixing high street with high end. She recently celebrated her 40th birthday in style, wearing a beautiful lilac dress by Stella McCartney, but we were also seriously impressed with her recent Primark collection here at woman&home.

A perfect example of this is the outfit she was wearing when pictured out and about earlier today. Those comfortable-looking backless suede loafers appear to be the Hermes mules I've been marvelling over for months, but at £810, I think I'll be saving up for a while longer.

Coleen's spring-ready check print jacket is, happily, a bit more affordable. It's just under £60 from Asos, and it's spot on for the changeable weather. It's the ideal lightweight layer for pepping up an all-black outfit like Coleen's, plus the funnel neck, heritage print and adjustable hem are really impressive design details.

(Image credit: FARRELL / BACKGRID)

Exact match Asos Design Tailored Funnel Neck Jacket in Mixed Check £58.50 (was £65) at Asos Coleen has a wardrobe full of designer labels like Saint Laurent and Jacquemus, so you know that if she wears something from the high street, it's got to be good. There's actually a matching check print maxi skirt available if you really love this print, and the jacket is machine washable, which is a real bonus.

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Complete the look

Topshop Addie Real Suede Mule Loafer in Black £46 at Asos These are a great designer lookalike for Coleen's Hermes mules, and one Asos customer called them "unbelievably comfortable". Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings £43.28 at Amazon These are woman&home top pick for black leggings. They're the ones Claudia Winkleman wears on The Traitors, and it's easy to see why. They're not see-through, and they give you a shapewear look without the uncomfortable shapewear feel. Next The Set Black Premium Leather Suede Backless Loafers £56 at Next This is a slightly smarter take on Coleen's mules, and they're a great way to refresh your workwear wardrobe for spring. If your feet get too hot wearing loafers, this slip-on style is for you.

Outerwear can feel really tricky at this time of year, when you leave the house in the morning feeling chilly, but you know it will brighten up later on in the day. Light layers is the answer, and a thin jacket like Coleen's that you can fold up and put in your bag will avoid you looking like you didn't get the memo when the sunshine appears.

Wear yours with trending barrel leg jeans, or to add a sporty feel to straight-leg denim.