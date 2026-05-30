Coleen Nolan's clever leopard print dress uses a wrap cut and floaty sleeves for the ultimate flattering finish

Leopard print has long been a staple in our wardrobes, regardless of the season, and Coleen Nolan's take on the traditional design has given this fashionista favourite a summer-ready makeover.

With a wrap silhouette, floaty sleeves and ruffled details at the hem of the skirt, the animal-print, V-neck, midi wrap dress by Sosander she wore on Loose Women earlier this week was a gorgeous, warm-weather take on the traditional graphic.

The eye-catching aqua tones added brightness, and the light-catching sheen made it an ideal choice for sunny weather. The flattering wrap front frames the bust and skims over middles, making it a great option for a special occasion.

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Shop Blue Leopard Print Dresses

Cerulean hues have been dominating the fashion colour trends for 2026, emulating the Mediterranean ocean, adding a holiday-ready feel to looks instantly. Catching the light well, this is a great choice for the summer season for both smart and casual occasions, as this dress would work equally well with a cream blazer as it would with a denim jacket and white trainers.

While we didn’t get a glimpse at Coleen's shoes, we’d safely assume she opted for a more subdued neutral so as not to overwhelm the colour. A pair of cream espadrille wedges would make a great choice in the warm weather, while some neutral ballet flats would work equally well if you’re after a style with more toe coverage. And, of course, the most comfortable sandals or trainers are always on hand to bring a more casual touch to bold dresses, too.

Neutrals are a sure-fire way to complement bright colours; however, there are plenty of bold colour combinations loved by stylists that can really make blue pop. Green is one that would work particularly well with Coleen’s dress, as it has splashes of this bright tone throughout its pattern. Shades of lilac, yellow and orange can also be used to add contrast for a truly statement finish.