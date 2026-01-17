Quarter zip jumpers are trending right now, and the sporty knitwear will easily elevate your January wardrobe and beyond
This cosy basic has had an upgrade for the new year
When it comes to updating your winter capsule wardrobe, you don’t need to go for something bold or exaggerated, as sometimes even the simplest of details can bring a fresh feel to your outfits. A perfect example of a quiet trend-ticking item is the quarter-zip jumper, which has been a favourite among the fashion set for a few seasons now, and seems to be more popular than ever for the start of 2026.
Zip-up necklines have given the humble sweater a sporty new vibe, something we're set to see continue into the spring/summer fashion trends 2026, and the relaxed separate is an easy way to breathe new life into your cold-weather combos. From slouchy sweatshirts to fluffy jumpers, zip-up fastenings have been spotted as a finishing touch on tops across designer runways, including Chanel and Tory Burch, and it’s a look that has been steadily gaining momentum for several seasons.
There are plenty of iterations available, and there are two key ways to wear it - a classic vertical zipper or an angled fastening, which has a slightly more contemporary feel to it, still sporty, but less treadmill and more runway. I've rounded up some of my favourite new-in buys below.
Classic Zip Front Jumpers
Shop the Look
This soft, minty-hued sweater will look chic with your best white jeans outfits and deck shoes as the weather starts to warm up. There are four other colours to choose from, too.
Make a statement with colour with this scarlet number. Fire engine red is set to be one of the big spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, so you'll get lots of wear from this one.
Asymmetric Zip Front Jumpers
Shop the Look
There are few trends as easy and comfy to wear as the zip-up jumper, so adding one to your closet makes sense for right now and the coming weeks. You also get two looks in one with the zip-front style. Wear the neckline fastened up as a roll neck, or undo and wear it as an open collar. The styling options make the sporty separate all the more versatile.
There are so many styles available that you can easily find one to work with your existing winter wardrobe. Block colours will make a statement and can easily pep up jeans or be layered over a patterned dress, while a knit in a softer shade of camel or white will sit well with soft grey tailoring for a smarter approach.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
