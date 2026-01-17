Jump to category:
Quarter zip jumpers are trending right now, and the sporty knitwear will easily elevate your January wardrobe and beyond

This cosy basic has had an upgrade for the new year

three models wearing quarter zip jumpers
(Image credit: Debenhams, John Lewis, H&M)
When it comes to updating your winter capsule wardrobe, you don’t need to go for something bold or exaggerated, as sometimes even the simplest of details can bring a fresh feel to your outfits. A perfect example of a quiet trend-ticking item is the quarter-zip jumper, which has been a favourite among the fashion set for a few seasons now, and seems to be more popular than ever for the start of 2026.

Zip-up necklines have given the humble sweater a sporty new vibe, something we're set to see continue into the spring/summer fashion trends 2026, and the relaxed separate is an easy way to breathe new life into your cold-weather combos. From slouchy sweatshirts to fluffy jumpers, zip-up fastenings have been spotted as a finishing touch on tops across designer runways, including Chanel and Tory Burch, and it’s a look that has been steadily gaining momentum for several seasons.

a street style outfit with a quarter zip jumper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

a street style outfit featuring an asymmetric zip neckline

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are few trends as easy and comfy to wear as the zip-up jumper, so adding one to your closet makes sense for right now and the coming weeks. You also get two looks in one with the zip-front style. Wear the neckline fastened up as a roll neck, or undo and wear it as an open collar. The styling options make the sporty separate all the more versatile.

There are so many styles available that you can easily find one to work with your existing winter wardrobe. Block colours will make a statement and can easily pep up jeans or be layered over a patterned dress, while a knit in a softer shade of camel or white will sit well with soft grey tailoring for a smarter approach.

