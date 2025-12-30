Vicky Pattison’s knitted, zip-up hoodie is the cosy staple we’re shopping for winter

When we spotted Vicky Pattison in M&S’s bouclé zip-up collared knitted jacket with wool, we knew we’d found the ultimate cosy staple to see us through the end of winter.

Styled alongside a plain white t-shirt, her knitwear choice created an easy, cosy style that can work alongside any trouser shape, whether it’s your most comfortable jeans, leggings, or something more smart casual like her Everlee crop straight leg smart trousers from Phase Eight.

Vicky finished her outfit with the snake print kitten heel slingback shoes from M&S, but your favourite trainers or, for an even cosier winter style, a pair of slipper-like mules or UGG Tasmans make for the ideal, relaxed outfit formula this season – however you choose to style it, Vicky proves that a knitted hoodie is certainly a must-have.

(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for M&S Food)

Get Vicky's Look

EXACT MATCH M&S Bouclé Zip Up Collared Knitted Jacket with Wool £44 at M&S This knit is made from 25% wool, with a bouclé texture giving it a cosy feel. The zip-up front and collar add a modern touch, adding a sporty, preppy feel to the athleisure piece. The rib cuffs and hem helped to add fit. EXACT MATCH Phase Eight Everlee Crop Straight Leg Smart Trouser £44.50 (was £89) at Phase Eight The neutral, stone shade of these tailored trousers makes them a versatile staple. Pairing effortlessly with other neutral tones like the grey of Vicky's knit, as well as bolder colours, they transition effortlessly between seasons. EXACT MATCH M&S Snake Print Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes £36 at M&S Kitten heels have taken off this year, with the sleek style of shoe being perfect to pair with tailored trousers, jeans and dresses. Vicky's snake print pair from M&S are perfectly placed to work alongside neutral outfit ideas with their muted tones.

Shop More Zip-Up Knitwear

M&S Pure Cashmere Zip Up Hoodie £130 at M&S This pure cashmere hoodie is available in a range of neutral tones, from black to grey and khaki to navy. The soft texture effortlessly brings a touch of luxury to your everyday wardrobe. Use the M&S pure cashmere wide-leg trousers to create a co-ord. H&M Knitted Zip-Through Hoodie £37.99 at H&M With a relaxed fit, dropped shoulders, and a drawstring hood, this knitted sweater from H&M is a cosy-chic staple. Elevating its simple, casual style is a ribbed hem and cuffs delivering a neat finish. River Island Blue Long Sleeve Cable Knit Hoodie £29 (was £36) at River Island A cable knit texture, fitted shape and thick, ribbed hem give this hoodie an elevated look. A hood gives a laid-back, cosy touch, with a slightly cropped hem allowing it to be easily paired with high-waisted trousers. Available in light blue or brown too.

In the midst of winter, we always want to lean into a cosy feel with our everyday outfits; it’s why our winter capsule wardrobes are full of the best cashmere jumpers and wool cardigans, but Vicky’s hoodie makes a great addition as it offers a more modern take on classic, preppy knits.

Her look is a great reminder that elevated everyday and smart casual outfit ideas don’t need to be overly complicated, and her simple t-shirt and knitted hoodie put a laid-back spin on her neutral, tailored trousers and kitten heels pairing.

To dress Vicky’s look down this season, swap her trousers for a pair of denim jeans and some of your best white trainers for a laidback look. We’ll be wearing this knit with everything, layering it over dresses for added warmth and slipping it on with our leggings and UGG boots for casual and comfortable style.