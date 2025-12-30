Vicky Pattison’s knitted, zip-up hoodie is the cosy staple we’re shopping for winter

We've even found the exact match (and it's from one of our favourite British brands)

Vicky Pattison wearing grey, knitted zip up hoodie from M&amp;S on October 14, 2025 in London
(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for M&S Food)
When we spotted Vicky Pattison in M&S’s bouclé zip-up collared knitted jacket with wool, we knew we’d found the ultimate cosy staple to see us through the end of winter.

Styled alongside a plain white t-shirt, her knitwear choice created an easy, cosy style that can work alongside any trouser shape, whether it’s your most comfortable jeans, leggings, or something more smart casual like her Everlee crop straight leg smart trousers from Phase Eight.

Vicky finished her outfit with the snake print kitten heel slingback shoes from M&S, but your favourite trainers or, for an even cosier winter style, a pair of slipper-like mules or UGG Tasmans make for the ideal, relaxed outfit formula this season – however you choose to style it, Vicky proves that a knitted hoodie is certainly a must-have.

Get Vicky's Look

Shop More Zip-Up Knitwear

In the midst of winter, we always want to lean into a cosy feel with our everyday outfits; it’s why our winter capsule wardrobes are full of the best cashmere jumpers and wool cardigans, but Vicky’s hoodie makes a great addition as it offers a more modern take on classic, preppy knits.

Her look is a great reminder that elevated everyday and smart casual outfit ideas don’t need to be overly complicated, and her simple t-shirt and knitted hoodie put a laid-back spin on her neutral, tailored trousers and kitten heels pairing.

To dress Vicky’s look down this season, swap her trousers for a pair of denim jeans and some of your best white trainers for a laidback look. We’ll be wearing this knit with everything, layering it over dresses for added warmth and slipping it on with our leggings and UGG boots for casual and comfortable style.

Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

