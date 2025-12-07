Jump to category:
I always thought quilted coats were too sporty to be chic, but this pretty take on the trend has won me over

This fresh update of this traditional jacket style is both chic and cosy.

a model and matilda wearing the quilted coat
(Image credit: Miss Selfridge, Matilda Stanley)
in News

I really struggle with shopping for coats – I find most practical jackets lack fashion-factor, and the more stylish items can feel a little less weather-ready. On top of that, I’m only 5'2, so I find longer cover-ups often swamp me in.

I had been searching for weeks for outdoor-ready attire that also looks chic, and then I spotted the Quilted Liner Maxi Coat from Miss Selfridge, and I knew instantly that I’d found the one. Now, two weeks later, it has become my go-to piece. A khaki green, mid-length design, it features light quilting and front popper fastenings, but the detail that really grabbed my attention is the oversized collar, complete with subtle ruffle trim. The unexpected neckline adds a pretty feel to the otherwise classic jacket, and it has officially ticked all of my winter-shopping boxes.

matilda wearing the miss selfridge green coat

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

It's quilted, and while it doesn’t contain as much wadding as a bomber or puffer jacket, it still manages to keep me toasty. It wouldn’t be fully waterproof during a snowy blizzard or a torrential downpour, but it has held up well in lighter rain, and it’s definitely enough to keep the cold out during an early morning commute or the school run - all while feeling lovely and lightweight to wear.

Shop the Coat

Shop More Quilted Coats

matilda wearing the miss selfridge quilted coat

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

When it comes to styling, it's very easy to match up with my day-to-day outfits. The soft khaki green shade acts a bit like a neutral and seems to work with pretty much every colour and print with ease. I've worn it with everything from a fluffy jumper and carrot leg jeans to a leopard print dress and boots outfit, and it's worked with everything brilliantly.

Quilted coats are usually quite a relaxed item, but the preppy collar on this one brings a hint of polish that smartens up my off-duty outfits nicely - in a similar way to my best trench coat. It's a good one to throw on as I'm rushing out the door, and it'll make me look a little more put together and ready for the day.

I had spent ages hunting for a coat that was both smart and easy to wear, and this modern take on the traditional piece really does do it all. I have worn it daily and see it being a firm favourite right through to spring.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

