I always thought quilted coats were too sporty to be chic, but this pretty take on the trend has won me over
This fresh update of this traditional jacket style is both chic and cosy.
I really struggle with shopping for coats – I find most practical jackets lack fashion-factor, and the more stylish items can feel a little less weather-ready. On top of that, I’m only 5'2, so I find longer cover-ups often swamp me in.
I had been searching for weeks for outdoor-ready attire that also looks chic, and then I spotted the Quilted Liner Maxi Coat from Miss Selfridge, and I knew instantly that I’d found the one. Now, two weeks later, it has become my go-to piece. A khaki green, mid-length design, it features light quilting and front popper fastenings, but the detail that really grabbed my attention is the oversized collar, complete with subtle ruffle trim. The unexpected neckline adds a pretty feel to the otherwise classic jacket, and it has officially ticked all of my winter-shopping boxes.
The cut is quite straight but roomy (I actually sized down after reading some reviews online about the fit), but I can still layer it up over my chunkiest knitwear with ease. It has two in-seam pockets and a dropped-shoulder shape with slightly longer length sleeves which are great for a bit of extra hand coverage on a chilly day.
It's quilted, and while it doesn’t contain as much wadding as a bomber or puffer jacket, it still manages to keep me toasty. It wouldn’t be fully waterproof during a snowy blizzard or a torrential downpour, but it has held up well in lighter rain, and it’s definitely enough to keep the cold out during an early morning commute or the school run - all while feeling lovely and lightweight to wear.
The quilted design is simple but has a fashion-forward feel, thanks to the exaggerated frill-trim collar, which has worked seamlessly with all of my daytime outfits. It's listed as a maxi coat, but I'm petite, and it sits perfectly mid calf as more of a midi length jacket. It's available in UK sizes 4-18, and there's a plum and a pale yellow version too.
I was very tempted by this deep burgundy shade, as it stands out from the crowd when it comes to the best winter coat trends of 2025. Try wearing it like the model and just fastening the top button over a t-shirt and jeans outfit.
When it comes to styling, it's very easy to match up with my day-to-day outfits. The soft khaki green shade acts a bit like a neutral and seems to work with pretty much every colour and print with ease. I've worn it with everything from a fluffy jumper and carrot leg jeans to a leopard print dress and boots outfit, and it's worked with everything brilliantly.
Quilted coats are usually quite a relaxed item, but the preppy collar on this one brings a hint of polish that smartens up my off-duty outfits nicely - in a similar way to my best trench coat. It's a good one to throw on as I'm rushing out the door, and it'll make me look a little more put together and ready for the day.
I had spent ages hunting for a coat that was both smart and easy to wear, and this modern take on the traditional piece really does do it all. I have worn it daily and see it being a firm favourite right through to spring.
