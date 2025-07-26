These bestselling M&S jeans are the answer to my lifelong quest for the perfect denim - and they're finally back in stock

As a fashion editor, I have had countless conversations with women about jeans over the years. They are such a style staple, but finding the perfect pair can be a tricky task, and people of all shapes and sizes can struggle. It can feel like you have to try on dozens of pairs to find the best jeans for your body type, and then there is the colour and leg length to consider too. It’s a big old job, and it’s something I have battled with for a while now, too.

I am a curvy size 12 and I carry most of my weight on my hips and thighs, so I thought I had found a winning pair last year with some barrel leg jeans from TU at Sainsburys. They fitted at my waist but loosened on the legs, and I felt very happy in them. They served me well, but after seeing endless hype about the M&S Carrot Leg Jeans on social media, I knew I had to give them a try. The carrot leg is very similar to the barrel leg jean shape, but tapers a little more on the lower leg, so you still get the roomy silhouette but with a little more fit around the ankles.

This M&S style launched back in February last year, and the jeans have sold out on repeat ever since. There are loads of glowing reviews online praising the fit as well as the quality of the denim, and my TikTok and Instagram feeds have been filled with snaps of them styled up in multiple ways. I had extremely high hopes and I’m very happy to report that they did not disappoint – the carrot leg jeans became my instant go-to and I’ve just bought them again in another colour.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Shop the jeans

M&S High Waisted Carrot Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans in Medium Indigo £39.50 at M&S This deeper indigo pair work well with pops of red or fresh white, but I've also buddied them up with a lime green vest top and the colours really zinged together. As with the rest of the range, these jeans are available in long and petite options and cover UK sizes 6-20.

M&S High Waisted Carrot Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans in Ecru £39.50 at M&S This pair will make a chic base note for your white jeans outfits in the sun. Team with a Breton stripe T-shirt or keep it polished with similar neutral tones. M&S High Waisted Carrot Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans in Black Mix £39.50 at M&S Black jeans are a great choice if you are planning some date night outfits. Wear them with a silky cami and heels, and you'll be all set. woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr has this colour and loves them. M&S High Waisted Carrot Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans In Light Indigo £39.50 at M&S This lighter-toned pair have a retro feel to them, but the flattering shape means they are still very easy to wear. Finish with fancy flats like the model.

I love how high-waisted the jeans are, without feeling too clingy (or loose) around the waist and tummy, and the gentle curved-leg shape is so easy to wear. The cotton fabric is thick and sturdy, but still has a bit of give, so they don’t feel rigid. In fact, they're some of the most comfortable jeans I've ever worn.

I originally opted for the Medium Indigo shade as I prefer darker denim pieces, but I love the jeans so much that I’ve ordered again (after patiently waiting for them to be restocked!) in the Lighter Indigo wash. The paler colour has a sunny day vibe that I really like, and there’s a fresh white and a jet black option too. They've been so popular that the brand is also launching a new embellished version of the carrot leg for winter - I'm already excited to see them, and I imagine they will be perfect for festive plans.

The jeans are designed to sit on the ankle, and it's worth flagging that at 5”2, I actually found the Petite length to be a little too short for me. The regular length is cropped already, so I found they sat much better on my frame and rested where they should.

I’ve worn mine again and again, and I find that even after a full day of wear, they hold their shape well without any baggy feel. They’ve been washed multiple times and I’ve been impressed with how well the colour and shape have held up too.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

The carrot leg jeans can be worn with any top, so you'll get plenty of wear for your money. The slightly slouchy leg shape adds a relaxed feel to my outfits, but the carrot leg can easily be dressed up with a shimmery blouse and heels for a night out. The shape has a modern vibe to it that feels a little more polished than my best wide-leg jeans while being much easier to move around in than a skinny leg style.

It's been such a struggle to find a pair of jeans that felt good to wear, flattered in all the right places and were made of comfortable and breathable fabric, but I think I have actually found the Holy Grail of denim with the M&S carrot leg jeans. This denim style has fast become my favourite thing to wear, and I’ve been teaming mine with a colour pop T-shirt and sandals now, but they will work well through into autumn with a knit and my new Boden trench coat.

They aren’t just any carrot leg jeans, they are M&S carrot leg jeans…