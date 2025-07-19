I'm already excited for autumn thanks to this designer-looking trench coat I bought in the Boden sale

I don’t want to wish away Summer too much, but after buying myself a new trench coat, I am already excited for the chill in the air that calls for an extra layer. I think I may have just found the chicest cover-up for autumn already, and it's on sale.

I had been on the hunt for the best trench coats for a little while, and I was looking for something classic and well-made that would last me for years. But since my budget sadly won't stretch as far as a Burberry trench coat, I have been searching high and low across my favourite high street brands for a timeless light layer.

To my absolute joy, I stumbled across the Brown Windsor Heritage Mac while browsing the Boden sale, and I ordered it immediately. The rich caramel colour, straight cut silhouette and contrast check lining tick all of my fashion-loving boxes, and if that wasn’t enough already, it was reduced from £250 to just £100. It arrived a couple of days ago, and as soon as I took it out of the box, I knew it was a keeper.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Shop the Coat

Boden Windsor Heritage Mac £100 (was £250) at Boden I really love this coat, and it is everything that I was looking for. The fabric and fit have impressed me, and as I'm 5"2, I was very glad that there was a Petite option as it sits just below the knee. It's probably one of my best sales purchases ever!

My Boden coat feels lovely to wear. It's made from 100% cotton, and it's fully lined, so it’ll be heavy enough to keep the cold temperatures out but without feeling too thick or stiff to wear. While it might not keep me dry during a very heavy downpour, it is designed to be showerproof for those unexpected light rainy days. I can honestly see myself adding it to outfits on repeat over the coming months.

As well as being practical and feeling good to wear, I love the little could-be-designer details that give it a fancy feel. The checked lining can be seen when the cuffs are rolled back, which, combined with the flash of red on the back of the collar, helps to lift the tan button-down. I also like that the straighter shape means I don’t have to worry about a belt or tying a waist sash.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Wondering how to style a trench coat? The fresh yet classic design and feel of this piece means it will work well with pretty much any outfit over the coming weeks. I love how the tan colour pops against a white shirt and barrel leg jeans ensemble, but it will sit just as well with a blouse and pencil skirt for the office or as a chic cover-up over a striped T-shirt and tailored trouser combination.

Trench coats are a style staple, and I honestly think this is one of the best. Autumn can't come round fast enough for me now that I have my new cover-up.