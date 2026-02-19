This M&S cape coat is the stylish spring update my outerwear needed; it could easily be mistaken for a Barbour
This M&S cape coat channels a luxurious feel for a high-street price
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
There's something so enduring about the quintessentially British country-style coat, from the classic wax trench to the viral barn jacket; these styles never seem to fade out of fashion, which is why when I spotted this high-street gem from M&S, I had to try it out.
Country-coded outerwear is set to be everywhere this spring, and the enduring interest in the English countryside aesthetic is evident in the countless A-listers donning Barbour jackets in recent months, including Katie Holmes and Sienna Miller. Although premium British clothing brands commonly design these jacket styles, high-street brands are quickly following suit with similar outerwear designs.
This moss green cape coat from M&S channels everything I love about British country-style outerwear and more, and it has a lightweight cotton finish that's perfect for spring. Its earthy green hue, detachable cape and drawstring waist evoke historical British styles, with a contemporary feel, whilst also being versatile enough for the less chilly, dryer months ahead.
Featuring a detachable cape collar, this coat offers a modern take on the classic parka. The lightweight cotton fabric makes it a versatile choice for spring, offering a light layer of coverage on cooler days whilst being light enough to pack in a bag with ease. Its relaxed fit makes it a brilliant layering piece too, with enough room to wear over cosy knitwear. It comes in sizes XS-XL, and I tried on the size M, which fitted perfectly with room to wear layers underneath.
This cotton cape coat feels far more expensive than it actually is, and it is a great designer lookalike for the chic Barbour Fia waterproof jacket that features a similar detachable cape.
Something which truly stood out about this design is its unique colour. The earthy sea moss hue has gold undertones that complement those with warmer complexions, and it pairs seamlessly with denim shades. I tried this jacket on with some vintage flared jeans alongside my Fairfax & Favor suede Rockingham boots, and I was immediately captivated.
Shop similar styles
This khaki barn coat is the kind of capsule wardrobe staple that can be worn all year round. It features a contrasting cord collar and cuffs, and a classic back storm flap.
The drawstring waist adds even more dimension to this jacket's silhouette, cinching you in at the waist, a great twist on the usually boxier parka or barn jacket, whilst the short cape adds to its classic appeal. The design of this parka feels statement-making yet refined, leaning into the coveted countryside aesthetic whilst being modern enough to be worn day to day, even in the city.
What's great about this particular jacket is that it captures the "waxed jacket" aesthetic with its earthy tone, yet it is not made from heavy-duty fabric. The cotton material is light and will work well into the warmer months, making it a spring capsule wardrobe hero. Its practical design doesn't end there, it has large front pockets that make it perfect for everyday use, with enough room for your purse, phone and anything else you may need.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
If you're looking for a stylish, accessible way to embrace the iconic country coat trend, this M&S cape collared coat should be a top contender. However, I recommend you snap up your size quickly, as I predict this will be a sell-out.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.