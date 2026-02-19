Jump to category:
This M&S cape coat is the stylish spring update my outerwear needed; it could easily be mistaken for a Barbour

This M&S cape coat channels a luxurious feel for a high-street price

Image of cape coat
(Image credit: M&S)
There's something so enduring about the quintessentially British country-style coat, from the classic wax trench to the viral barn jacket; these styles never seem to fade out of fashion, which is why when I spotted this high-street gem from M&S, I had to try it out.

Country-coded outerwear is set to be everywhere this spring, and the enduring interest in the English countryside aesthetic is evident in the countless A-listers donning Barbour jackets in recent months, including Katie Holmes and Sienna Miller. Although premium British clothing brands commonly design these jacket styles, high-street brands are quickly following suit with similar outerwear designs.

Image of M&amp;amp;S Cape coat

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

This cotton cape coat feels far more expensive than it actually is, and it is a great designer lookalike for the chic Barbour Fia waterproof jacket that features a similar detachable cape.

Something which truly stood out about this design is its unique colour. The earthy sea moss hue has gold undertones that complement those with warmer complexions, and it pairs seamlessly with denim shades. I tried this jacket on with some vintage flared jeans alongside my Fairfax & Favor suede Rockingham boots, and I was immediately captivated.

The drawstring waist adds even more dimension to this jacket's silhouette, cinching you in at the waist, a great twist on the usually boxier parka or barn jacket, whilst the short cape adds to its classic appeal. The design of this parka feels statement-making yet refined, leaning into the coveted countryside aesthetic whilst being modern enough to be worn day to day, even in the city.

What's great about this particular jacket is that it captures the "waxed jacket" aesthetic with its earthy tone, yet it is not made from heavy-duty fabric. The cotton material is light and will work well into the warmer months, making it a spring capsule wardrobe hero. Its practical design doesn't end there, it has large front pockets that make it perfect for everyday use, with enough room for your purse, phone and anything else you may need.

If you're looking for a stylish, accessible way to embrace the iconic country coat trend, this M&S cape collared coat should be a top contender. However, I recommend you snap up your size quickly, as I predict this will be a sell-out.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

