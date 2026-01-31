Jump to category:
This M&S wax jacket looks just like a Barbour cover-up and will add a touch of the heritage trend to your wardrobe

The outdoors-ready piece is both practical and chic

a model wearing a wax jacket next to two cut out shots
(Image credit: M&S, Barbour)
The Traitors may be over, but it has left a lasting impression on my wardrobe. Seeing host Claudia Winkleman’s heritage-inspired outfits on each episode was such a treat, and it has left me with a strong urge to layer up my knits, invest in some tweed trousers, and try out some chunky boots. The other item I have been longing for since the series ended is a wax jacket, which feels like the epitome of outdoorsy chic, and will be the perfect extra layer during soggy February.

When you think of wax cover-ups, the best Barbour jackets will always spring to mind. The British brand's outdoor attire has been loved and trusted for its practical and long-lasting properties for decades, but sadly, my budget won’t stretch as far as the real deal. Searching for a cheaper alternative, I spotted the Waxed Pure Cotton Utility Jacket from M&S.

The Barbour jacket's pockets are slightly more defined, and there is a little gold D-ring to add a utility feel, giving a nod to the spring/summer fashion trends 2026, but overall, the jackets are very similar, and I love that they both have a slightly cropped length. The shorter hem will have a boxy shape and will sit at the hips, adding a relaxed feel to the classic cover-up, making it more wearable with skirts and trousers.

I will be wearing my M&S number over everything from a soft grey knit and jeans, to a Breton stripe t-shirt and beige chinos, and it'll even work over a patterned dress or denim jumpsuit. The darker tone and traditional detailing make it very versatile, and it will work well now and into next autumn with ease.

The heritage aesthetic is huge news, but the beauty of a waxed cover-up is that they don't ever go out of style or feel dated, favoured by both the Royals and celebrities. Whether you splash out on the real deal or opt for the high street hero, you can invest in a waterproof number now, and I can guarantee that you will still be wearing it for years to come.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

