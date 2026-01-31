This M&S wax jacket looks just like a Barbour cover-up and will add a touch of the heritage trend to your wardrobe

The Traitors may be over, but it has left a lasting impression on my wardrobe. Seeing host Claudia Winkleman’s heritage-inspired outfits on each episode was such a treat, and it has left me with a strong urge to layer up my knits, invest in some tweed trousers, and try out some chunky boots. The other item I have been longing for since the series ended is a wax jacket, which feels like the epitome of outdoorsy chic, and will be the perfect extra layer during soggy February.

When you think of wax cover-ups, the best Barbour jackets will always spring to mind. The British brand's outdoor attire has been loved and trusted for its practical and long-lasting properties for decades, but sadly, my budget won’t stretch as far as the real deal. Searching for a cheaper alternative, I spotted the Waxed Pure Cotton Utility Jacket from M&S.

The high street doppelganger has a very similar shape and colour to the Barbour Phoebe Crop Jacket, and even features a contrast cord collar and pocket flaps, as well as shiny gold popper fastenings - but it currently comes in for less than half price.

Shop the Jackets

M&S Per Una Waxed Pure Cotton Utility Jacket £130 at M&S This is firmly at the top of my shopping list right now. It's fully lined and features a chunky zipper and poppers at the front for extra warmth. It looks very wearable and easy to style, so it will suit most winter capsule wardrobes, and it's currently available in UK sizes 6-24. Barbour Phoebe Crop Jacket £263.20 at Nordstrrom This jacket has been popular with the fashion set as it has a slightly younger and more contemporary feel than most of the Barbour range. It has practical deep pockets and has cuffs that can be turned up and held with handy poppers on the sleeves to reveal a dark green cord lining.

Shop More Jackets

Barbour Beadnell Jacket £269 at House of Bruar Another hero buy from Barbour but this one has a longer length fit and features a checked lining to add a flash of pattern to your look. TU Clothing Corduroy Collar Wax Barn Jacket £45 at Sainsburys Barn jackets have been huge news recently and this waxed version merges two key trends beautifully. Try wearing it over your favourite argyle knit. Crew Clothing Corduroy Collar Wax Jacket £169 at John Lewis The extra pocket detailing and structured shape of this one adds a utilitarian vibe that brings a smarter spin to the traditional cover-up.

The Barbour jacket's pockets are slightly more defined, and there is a little gold D-ring to add a utility feel, giving a nod to the spring/summer fashion trends 2026, but overall, the jackets are very similar, and I love that they both have a slightly cropped length. The shorter hem will have a boxy shape and will sit at the hips, adding a relaxed feel to the classic cover-up, making it more wearable with skirts and trousers.

I will be wearing my M&S number over everything from a soft grey knit and jeans, to a Breton stripe t-shirt and beige chinos, and it'll even work over a patterned dress or denim jumpsuit. The darker tone and traditional detailing make it very versatile, and it will work well now and into next autumn with ease.

The heritage aesthetic is huge news, but the beauty of a waxed cover-up is that they don't ever go out of style or feel dated, favoured by both the Royals and celebrities. Whether you splash out on the real deal or opt for the high street hero, you can invest in a waterproof number now, and I can guarantee that you will still be wearing it for years to come.