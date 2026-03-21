Cat Deeley's suede trench from Mint Velvet is already in my wardrobe and is selling fast – so we've rounded up the best similar styles
In need of a spring wardrobe refresh? A suede trench coat is an irresistible choice
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I don't know about you, but as we enter the transitional months, I immediately reassess my outerwear collection. Heavy-duty winter coats are no longer a necessity, and lighter, more versatile jackets are needed, including the best trench coats.
And although it's tempting to reach for the classic cotton designs, this season there's been a noticeable shift towards rich suede textures. Whilst classic trenches will always have their place, suede feels a little bit more luxurious, and Cat Deeley's recent look hits the mark completely.
When I spotted Cat Deeley in a recent Instagram video wearing a suede trench, I was instantly intrigued – even more so when I realised I own the very same style. From the celebrity-loved British clothing brand Mint Velvet, she wears the warm cognac trench, and the good news is that you can still shop it.Article continues below
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Although this trench is certainly more of an investment piece, sitting at £450, it will earn its place in your spring capsule wardrobe. The supple finish of the suede and the warm cognac colour make it feel far more elevated than your average trench coat, and it's a piece that you will wear for years to come.
However, if you're shopping on a high-street budget, there are plenty of faux suede designs that channel the same look for less.
Shop Cat's Trench & Similar Styles
exact match
Made from a quality supple suede leather, this is the kind of outerwear piece that you will wear for years to come. It has classic trench coat design features, including a double-breasted finish, a tie-waist and sharp lapels. The warm tan shade makes it perfect for pairing with denim.
Not quite a trench coat, but we love the sleek, refined design on this faux-suede coat. The tie-waist creates a flattering silhouette, while the supple texture will elevate your spring outfit ideas effortlessly.
It's also a great spring jacket to wear with jeans. I've been pairing it with the best wide-leg jeans, and straight-leg styles too, with poplin shirts and lightweight knitwear. The thicker suede not only adds to its more premium feel, but it's also surprisingly practical for keeping the chill out when temperatures drop. With unpredictable weather very much part of the spring forecast, it's the kind of jacket that has style and practicality.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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