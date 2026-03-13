Ruth Jones gives the classic trench coat a spring-ready update

Her Karen Millen coat is a spring refresh on a timeless design that can elevate any outfit this season

Ruth Jones attends Harlan Coben&#039;s Run Away launch event, at the BFI Southbank in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The best trench coats never go out of style, but if you want a contemporary twist on the classic beige design, look no further than Ruth Jones for outerwear inspiration this season.

Giving the spring design a chic and occasionwear-ready makeover, the star's coat was quite the showstopper, and while the best trench coats are usually chosen for their muted, unobtrusive design, in this case, the coat makes the outfit.

Shop Spring-Ready Trench Coats

Trench coats are always in the style spotlight, but this spring they seem to be particularly popular. Last month, Burberry reinvigorated the style with several different trench styles on its AW26 runway, and M&S’s new affordable trench coat has made adding the best trench coats to our spring capsule wardrobes a breeze. But we don’t often see styles like Ruth’s, so if you want something a little different, now is the time.

Despite its busy pattern, Ruth wore her trench coat alongside leopard print; however, instead of overwhelming each other, the patterns complemented one another beautifully and proved that a patterned trench coat can be just as versatile as its plain counterpart.

When it comes to how to style a trench coat, like Ruth, we’ll be styling our trench coats with all of our occasion wear looks this spring. But they’re just as easily paired with smart casual outfit ideas, such as jeans and a jumper for weekend wear.

