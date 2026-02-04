I can't enough of M&S, and I'm not the only one - these are the 21 new arrivals that will sell out soonest
From the car coat that's about to go viral to the Argyle knit that made me do a double-take
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
Like everyone else, I am loving M&S at the moment. From their shiny new Oxford Street store in London to their perfectly curated new arrivals and incredible designer collaborations, I just can't get enough of the British clothing brand.
I've always bought basics like bras and socks from M&S, but nowadays it has replaced Zara as my go-to shop for trending yet affordable pieces to update my wardrobe each season. And as such, I find myself checking the M&S new in section every day without fail.
With all this goodness, it can be a bit overwhelming knowing where to start. Especially now that M&S stocks brands like Nobody's Child, Albaray and Hush. So to save you some time, I've gone through the 874 pieces currently in the new arrivals section and picked out the ones that are guaranteed to be sold out in your size next time you check. Happy shopping!
Shop my top M&S new in picks
This really reminds me of the Arygle knit baby tee from ME+EM, which I've been coveting for ages now and costs a whopping £195. It will tick the heritage trend off your list and look amazing with jeans. Well worth £28!
At the last count, I own seven pairs of M&S barrel leg jeans. Of course I need to add this brand new crease front option to my ever-growing collection, right?
This very Ganni-esque blouse is perfect for layering underneath your best wool jumpers. It's available in UK sizes 6 to 24, and it could arrive at your local M&S tomorrow if you order now.
Regular readers will know we love fisherman sandals here at woman&home. These suede sandals are just a dream - they've only just arrived, and they've already got a five-star customer review.
Fashion Writer Molly Smith picked up these earrings this week. She says: "I always jump when I see a good pair of silver statement earrings on the high street. The large stud design on these makes them an impactful and eye-catching choice, perfect for elevating dressy attire. To match the sculptural silver earrings, I snapped up this dome ring in silver."
Navy is a colour I'm seeing everywhere at the moment. It complements all the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026 and is a much softer alternative to black. This cashmere blend cardigan will elevate any outfit, but I love how the model is wearing it with leather trousers.
I love a slip skirt with a chunky jumper at this time of year, or alternatively, there's a matching top that goes with this slip skirt.
Looking ahead to the summer, these sandals tick all the right boxes. The colour, the on trend toe loop detailing, the slip-on design... one keen customer wrote: "Bought in readiness for Summer holidays. Smart enough to wear in the evenings, comfortable and easy to pack."
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.