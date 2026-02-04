I can't enough of M&S, and I'm not the only one - these are the 21 new arrivals that will sell out soonest

Like everyone else, I am loving M&S at the moment. From their shiny new Oxford Street store in London to their perfectly curated new arrivals and incredible designer collaborations, I just can't get enough of the British clothing brand.

I've always bought basics like bras and socks from M&S, but nowadays it has replaced Zara as my go-to shop for trending yet affordable pieces to update my wardrobe each season. And as such, I find myself checking the M&S new in section every day without fail.

With all this goodness, it can be a bit overwhelming knowing where to start. Especially now that M&S stocks brands like Nobody's Child, Albaray and Hush. So to save you some time, I've gone through the 874 pieces currently in the new arrivals section and picked out the ones that are guaranteed to be sold out in your size next time you check. Happy shopping!

Shop my top M&S new in picks