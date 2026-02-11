I visit the Zara website every single day - these are the 18 new in items you need to know
It's a tough job...
As a Fashion Editor, I spend large amounts of my time every day on various high street stores. I have a little routine, scrolling through the new in sections and checking out what's just landed. How do I not spend all my money, you ask? Sadly, I do...
Like most people, I love shopping at Zara and always get compliments when I'm wearing an outfit from the brand. But I must admit the sheer amount of choice on the website can be a little intimidating. Sound familiar? I've narrowed it down so filling up your shopping basket will only take a few moments.
Zara's real and faux suede is some of the very best on the high street, and although summer still feels a while off, I find they make some of the most comfortable sandals. The new collection might just make you feel a bit nostalgic - cargo pants, bomber jackets, clogs, flatform sandals - they're all back!
This is a great match for a bubblegum pink top that Victoria Beckham wore a couple of months ago. Sleek long sleeves worked well for her paired with a pencil skirt, but this will look just as good with slouchy jeans.
The rain doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon, so we have to make the best of it. The cape detail on this waxed jacket is almost like one of those triangle scarves you're seeing everywhere, plus the loose fit means you can really layer up underneath. This is available in XS-S and M-L.
I've been coveting Sezane's suede Will jacket for a while now, which costs £240. For a fraction of the price, this faux option will definitely do the trick. I won't tell anyone if you don't!
This blue and brown colour combination looks really premium. Team it with the blue faux suede skirt that the model is wearing, or use it to brighten up your favourite barrel leg jeans.
It's not too late to add a bit of Valentine's Day glamour to your wardrobe. If you ask me, hearts are for all year round, not just February!
If your spring capsule wardrobe is missing a great trench coat, this one will do the trick. The super high neck is very Victoria Beckham.
Just under £50 for a 100% wool jumper is unbeatable. The extra soft feel and pop of colour make this exactly the kind of cosy piece you need on a rainy day like today.
A more streamlined alternative to the Birkenstock Boston clogs that continue to dominate, these will look great worn with or without socks.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
