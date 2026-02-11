I visit the Zara website every single day - these are the 18 new in items you need to know

As a Fashion Editor, I spend large amounts of my time every day on various high street stores. I have a little routine, scrolling through the new in sections and checking out what's just landed. How do I not spend all my money, you ask? Sadly, I do...

Like most people, I love shopping at Zara and always get compliments when I'm wearing an outfit from the brand. But I must admit the sheer amount of choice on the website can be a little intimidating. Sound familiar? I've narrowed it down so filling up your shopping basket will only take a few moments.

Zara's real and faux suede is some of the very best on the high street, and although summer still feels a while off, I find they make some of the most comfortable sandals. The new collection might just make you feel a bit nostalgic - cargo pants, bomber jackets, clogs, flatform sandals - they're all back!