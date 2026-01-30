I never do Valentine's Day gifts, but if I did, this is what's on my wishlist
The countdown to 14th February is on...
I love Valentine's Day, but I've never been a big one for exchanging gifts on 14th February.
Of course, this year I'm planning to see Wuthering Heights on the big day, but I'm not expecting anything more than cinema tickets and maybe some popcorn. Promise.
But if anyone were to buy me a present (hint, hint), then a wishlist would be helpful, right? Turns out, all of my favourite brands have got Valentine's Day-themed items that you'll fall in love with and wear not just in February, but all year round.
From pink UGG slippers (be still, my beating heart) to a raspberry pink version of one of the most comfortable bras you can buy, you're bound to find something that suits your most beloved. Even if that's you. Happy shopping!
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
