Cat Deeley's playful red heart knit and wide-leg jeans combination has got us in the mood for Valentine's Day

From date night to daytime, a heart-printed knitwear piece styled with jeans is both statement-making and wearable

Cat Deeley's love-heart knitted t-shirt has got us thinking about Valentine's Day, and with the date looming, this cosy knit is an especially cool way to lean into the heart-fuelled celebration, no matter your relationship status.

Spotted on This Morning, wearing the Margot Puff Sleeve T-Shirt from British clothing brand Boden, Deeley styles the Ivy and red printed knit with some dark indigo denim jeans alongside her signature footwear choice – brown heeled leather boots.

Shop love heart knitwear

Shop the rest of the look

This kind of knitwear piece works surprisingly well as a date night outfit when balanced with smarter accessories such as heeled boots or gold jewellery. Pairing a playful motif with structured denim or tailored trousers is an elevated choice if you've got plans for Valentine's. Adding a belt and some pointed-toe boots will sharpen your look even more

Beyond evenings out, the knit-and-jeans combination works for a range of daytime occasions too. Swapping out the heeled boots for your most comfortable trainers or some ballet flats makes this outfit instantly suitable for brunch plans or casual weekend outings. The beauty of a bold knitwear piece is that it does most of the work for you, meaning the rest of your outfit can stay simple and functional.

Come February, a love-heart knitwear piece is an easy way to nod to Valentine's Day, while later in the year it can be styled with midi-skirts or even as part of your white jeans outfits, making this style of knit a versatile choice too.

