Cat Deeley's playful red heart knit and wide-leg jeans combination has got us in the mood for Valentine's Day

Cat Deeley's love-heart knitted t-shirt has got us thinking about Valentine's Day, and with the date looming, this cosy knit is an especially cool way to lean into the heart-fuelled celebration, no matter your relationship status.

Spotted on This Morning, wearing the Margot Puff Sleeve T-Shirt from British clothing brand Boden, Deeley styles the Ivy and red printed knit with some dark indigo denim jeans alongside her signature footwear choice – brown heeled leather boots.

And although her exact love-heart knit has sold out, this outfit has got us in the spirit to find similar romance-inspired knitwear. There's a certain playful flair that comes with bold printed knitwear, and they look especially chic when styled with a pair of the best wide-leg jeans.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop love heart knitwear

Boden Isa Embroidered Jumper-Delft Blue Hearts £129 at Boden This crew-neck jumper features a sweet red love heart embroidery and a classic blue and white stripe. The neat cut is perfect for pairing with your favourite jeans or even smarter tailored trousers. Liquorish Red Heart-Print Knit Jumper £29.40 (was £61) at Debenhams Discounted in the sale, now is the perfect time to snap up this playful jumper. Featuring a red heart design on a soft pink backdrop, this cosy crew neck jumper is ideal for Valentine's or spring styling. Yumi Yumi Heart Stripe Jumper, Black £40 (was £50) at John Lewis For a slightly more refined take on the love heart motif, this black and white stripe jumper is the perfect choice. The neutral colours make it great for pairing with vibrant or pastel tones. Try this piece out with a red satin slip skirt.

Shop the rest of the look

Mango Wide Leg Jeans With Pockets £35.99 at Mango The long wide-leg silhouette, and front pockets on these jeans make them feel far more elevated than your average pair of jeans. They are perfect for pairing with floaty blouses, statement knitwear or even satin camisoles. H&M Heeled Ankle Boots £37.99 at H&M Elevate your current boot collection with these soft brown ankle boots. The toffee brown shade is a versatile choice that works with a range of hues, from blue denim shades to muted neutrals including ivory and grey. Mint Velvet Gold Tone Cuff Bracelet £35 at Mint Velvet Sculptural designs have been noted as one of the key jewellery trends 2026, and this gold-tone cuff bracelet offers the chicest way to lean into it. Layer up with other bracelets, and even try mixing your metals with silver styles.

This kind of knitwear piece works surprisingly well as a date night outfit when balanced with smarter accessories such as heeled boots or gold jewellery. Pairing a playful motif with structured denim or tailored trousers is an elevated choice if you've got plans for Valentine's. Adding a belt and some pointed-toe boots will sharpen your look even more

Beyond evenings out, the knit-and-jeans combination works for a range of daytime occasions too. Swapping out the heeled boots for your most comfortable trainers or some ballet flats makes this outfit instantly suitable for brunch plans or casual weekend outings. The beauty of a bold knitwear piece is that it does most of the work for you, meaning the rest of your outfit can stay simple and functional.

Come February, a love-heart knitwear piece is an easy way to nod to Valentine's Day, while later in the year it can be styled with midi-skirts or even as part of your white jeans outfits, making this style of knit a versatile choice too.