Everyone will know you're a fashion person if you wear your blue jeans with striking red knitwear like Margot Robbie

Red isn't just for Valentine's Day

Margot Robbie Steps Out for Festive Christmas Brunch in Venice, California 19/12/2025
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Some things just work so well together. Coffee and cake, Heathcliff and Cathy, red roses and Valentine's Day... I don't make the rules, ok?

And the same goes for fashion. There's something about the colour combination of true blue jeans and pillar box red, whether that's a manicure, a shoe, or as in Margot Robbie's case, a chic little cardigan.

Shop the look

Margot has been doing the rounds to promote Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights, wearing some truly incredible outfits. With the help of stylist Andrew Mukamal, she's a master at method dressing, wearing everything from Elizabeth Taylor's Cartier necklace to a replica of Charlotte Bronte's mourning bracelet.

Even in her more casual outfits, Margot's attention to detail is second to none, and I love how she styled this jeans outfit with delicate gold jewellery.

Tomato red will boost both your mood and confidence, but if you're still wondering if it will work for you, read our guide to finding out what colour suits you.

Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

