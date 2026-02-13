Everyone will know you're a fashion person if you wear your blue jeans with striking red knitwear like Margot Robbie

Some things just work so well together. Coffee and cake, Heathcliff and Cathy, red roses and Valentine's Day... I don't make the rules, ok?

And the same goes for fashion. There's something about the colour combination of true blue jeans and pillar box red, whether that's a manicure, a shoe, or as in Margot Robbie's case, a chic little cardigan.

The Wuthering Heights star was pictured just before Christmas in California wearing this striking colour combination, and I'm revisiting it now not just because it's almost Valentine's Day, but also because it's exactly what I want to be wearing when spring has finally sprung.

She teamed her red camisole and matching cardigan with blue jeans, a Chloe Paddington bag, a simple pair of black ballet flats by The Row and some oval-framed black sunglasses by Prada. Does it get any more effortlessly chic? I think not.

Margot has been doing the rounds to promote Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights, wearing some truly incredible outfits. With the help of stylist Andrew Mukamal, she's a master at method dressing, wearing everything from Elizabeth Taylor's Cartier necklace to a replica of Charlotte Bronte's mourning bracelet.

Even in her more casual outfits, Margot's attention to detail is second to none, and I love how she styled this jeans outfit with delicate gold jewellery.

Tomato red will boost both your mood and confidence, but if you're still wondering if it will work for you, read our guide to finding out what colour suits you.