Everyone will know you're a fashion person if you wear your blue jeans with striking red knitwear like Margot Robbie
Red isn't just for Valentine's Day
Some things just work so well together. Coffee and cake, Heathcliff and Cathy, red roses and Valentine's Day... I don't make the rules, ok?
And the same goes for fashion. There's something about the colour combination of true blue jeans and pillar box red, whether that's a manicure, a shoe, or as in Margot Robbie's case, a chic little cardigan.
The Wuthering Heights star was pictured just before Christmas in California wearing this striking colour combination, and I'm revisiting it now not just because it's almost Valentine's Day, but also because it's exactly what I want to be wearing when spring has finally sprung.
She teamed her red camisole and matching cardigan with blue jeans, a Chloe Paddington bag, a simple pair of black ballet flats by The Row and some oval-framed black sunglasses by Prada. Does it get any more effortlessly chic? I think not.
Shop the look
Next is really on a roll at the moment, and this elegant cardigan is a great example of why. There's a bit of volume in the sleeves to balance out the fitted waist, and it's also available in black, white or butter yellow so you can stock up when you inevitably fall in love.
I can't wait to swap my winter boots for ballet flats, and I just know these will go with everything in my spring capsule wardrobe. They're about £765 cheaper than Margot's pumps, which is a massive bonus.
Exact match
The Chloe Paddington bag is well and truly back, just over twenty years after its debut. The padlock is instantly recognisable and it's the ideal size for all your essentials.
Margot has been doing the rounds to promote Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights, wearing some truly incredible outfits. With the help of stylist Andrew Mukamal, she's a master at method dressing, wearing everything from Elizabeth Taylor's Cartier necklace to a replica of Charlotte Bronte's mourning bracelet.
Even in her more casual outfits, Margot's attention to detail is second to none, and I love how she styled this jeans outfit with delicate gold jewellery.
Tomato red will boost both your mood and confidence, but if you're still wondering if it will work for you, read our guide to finding out what colour suits you.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
