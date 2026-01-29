The heart-shaped necklace Margot Robbie wore to the Wuthering Heights premiere has a very romantic history

Emerald Fennell's version of Wuthering Heights premiered in LA last night, and Margot Robbie completely stole the show.

She plays the role of Cathy in the film, and much like she did for the 2023 film Barbie, Margot and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, are going all out with themed styling for the premieres and press events in the run-up to its release.

Margot recently explained that in the movie, Cathy only wears black, red or white, and she's taking to the red carpets, too. For the world premiere, she chose a dramatic corseted gown by Schiaparelli with a black lace bodice and a black and red ombre effect skirt. But it was her jewellery that really had people talking - that necklace has got a whole lot of history...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's the Cartier Taj Mahal necklace, made from gold, rubies, jade and diamonds, and featuring a heart-shaped pendant. It was gifted to none other than Elizabeth Taylor for her 40th birthday by Richard Burton.

The real necklace is worth millions (around $8 million to be precise), but if you're keen to add a statement necklace to your jewellery box, I've found some much more affordable options. They'd all make excellent Valentine's Day gifts, too, if anyone's looking (hint, hint).

Elizabeth Taylor wearing the necklace in 1972 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burton portrayed Heathcliff in a TV adaptation of the Emily Brontë novel in 1958, plus his romance with Taylor is considered one of the most passionate romances of all time - much like Heathcliff and Cathy.

When Elizabeth Taylor wore the necklace, she styled it as a pendant, whereas Margot wore hers with a drop down the back to give it a modern feel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I can't wait to see what Margot will wear for the London premiere of the film, which is due to take place on 5th February.

In addition to this show-stopping look, Margot has been wearing designs by the likes of Alexander McQueen and Victoria Beckham whilst doing the rounds to promote the film alongside her co-star Jacob Elordi, adding diamond jewellery by Jessica McCormack.