The heart-shaped necklace Margot Robbie wore to the Wuthering Heights premiere has a very romantic history

Richard Burton gifted it to Elizabeth Taylor for her 40th birthday

Margot Robbie at the &quot;Wuthering Heights&quot; World Premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on January 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Emerald Fennell's version of Wuthering Heights premiered in LA last night, and Margot Robbie completely stole the show.

She plays the role of Cathy in the film, and much like she did for the 2023 film Barbie, Margot and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, are going all out with themed styling for the premieres and press events in the run-up to its release.

Two images of Margot Robbie at the &quot;Wuthering Heights&quot; World Premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on January 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's the Cartier Taj Mahal necklace, made from gold, rubies, jade and diamonds, and featuring a heart-shaped pendant. It was gifted to none other than Elizabeth Taylor for her 40th birthday by Richard Burton.

The real necklace is worth millions (around $8 million to be precise), but if you're keen to add a statement necklace to your jewellery box, I've found some much more affordable options. They'd all make excellent Valentine's Day gifts, too, if anyone's looking (hint, hint).

Shop statement necklaces

Elizabeth Taylor hitting a balloon up in the air during her post-birthday dinner party. She wears a white crepe chiffon Grecian dress designed by Edith Head with seven white orchids in her hair designed by Alexandre of Paris. Around her neck she wears a present from her husband Richard Burton the &quot;Taj Mahal&quot;, a heart-shaped, lemon diamond pendant inscribed with Indian love poetry suspended on a gold and ruby chain by Cartier.

Elizabeth Taylor wearing the necklace in 1972

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Burton portrayed Heathcliff in a TV adaptation of the Emily Brontë novel in 1958, plus his romance with Taylor is considered one of the most passionate romances of all time - much like Heathcliff and Cathy.

When Elizabeth Taylor wore the necklace, she styled it as a pendant, whereas Margot wore hers with a drop down the back to give it a modern feel.

Margot Robbie at the &quot;Wuthering Heights&quot; World Premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on January 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I can't wait to see what Margot will wear for the London premiere of the film, which is due to take place on 5th February.

In addition to this show-stopping look, Margot has been wearing designs by the likes of Alexander McQueen and Victoria Beckham whilst doing the rounds to promote the film alongside her co-star Jacob Elordi, adding diamond jewellery by Jessica McCormack.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

