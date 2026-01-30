Cat Deeley's gold Reiss skirt and ecru Zara jumper is the smart-casual formula we're relying on
This simple skirt-and-knit combination will carry you through this season in style
If there's one thing that This Morning does particularly well, it's spotlighting outfits that are elevated yet immediately achievable. Cat Deeley was spotted in a pleated gold skirt from Reiss and a soft knit jumper from Zara; this is the kind of smart-casual outfit formula we're all searching for as the season begins to shift.
What makes this combination feel so elevated is the pleated gold skirt, which has a smooth satin finish and statement-making gold colour, and with the addition of the cosy ecru jumper, makes this outfit feel so wearable.
In terms of footwear, she opts for heeled knee-boots in a soft brown tone, which complement the warm-toned colours of the skirt and jumper. The heeled boots add an elevated dimension, making it the kind of styling combination that works for a variety of occasions and dress codes.
From date night outfits to cold-weather office attire, a warm piece of knitwear paired with a pleated midi-skirt and a pair of the best knee-high boots really can do it all. Plus, if you really want to recreate her exact look, you're in luck, because both her skirt and jumper are available to shop right now.
Shop Cat's Look
exact match
This gold midi skirt is crafted from smooth satin and features neat pleats. A truly versatile investment piece, it can be styled for both evening occasions with sling backs and a silky blouse, whilst working for daytime outings paired with knitwear.
exact match
Freshen up your current knitwear collection with this bright ecru jumper. Wear everyday over t-shirts and your favourite denim jeans, or alternatively dress up with midi-skirts and leather heeled boots.
As we move through the cooler, in-between months, it's these kinds of simple formulas that really carry you through. A standout skirt, reliable knitwear and weather-appropriate boots are a combination that's elevated enough for evenings out yet appropriate for daytime styling too. If you're heading out in the chill, layer up with a warm winter coat and add some thermal tights like these.
We've been loving Cat's on-set wardrobe in recent weeks, and I'm particularly a fan of her statement-making chartreuse green trouser suit, a sharp and playful wardrobe investment for the brighter months ahead – and it's also available to shop at Reiss right now.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
