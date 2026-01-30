Cat Deeley's gold Reiss skirt and ecru Zara jumper is the smart-casual formula we're relying on

If there's one thing that This Morning does particularly well, it's spotlighting outfits that are elevated yet immediately achievable. Cat Deeley was spotted in a pleated gold skirt from Reiss and a soft knit jumper from Zara; this is the kind of smart-casual outfit formula we're all searching for as the season begins to shift.

What makes this combination feel so elevated is the pleated gold skirt, which has a smooth satin finish and statement-making gold colour, and with the addition of the cosy ecru jumper, makes this outfit feel so wearable.

In terms of footwear, she opts for heeled knee-boots in a soft brown tone, which complement the warm-toned colours of the skirt and jumper. The heeled boots add an elevated dimension, making it the kind of styling combination that works for a variety of occasions and dress codes.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

From date night outfits to cold-weather office attire, a warm piece of knitwear paired with a pleated midi-skirt and a pair of the best knee-high boots really can do it all. Plus, if you really want to recreate her exact look, you're in luck, because both her skirt and jumper are available to shop right now.

Shop Cat's Look

As we move through the cooler, in-between months, it's these kinds of simple formulas that really carry you through. A standout skirt, reliable knitwear and weather-appropriate boots are a combination that's elevated enough for evenings out yet appropriate for daytime styling too. If you're heading out in the chill, layer up with a warm winter coat and add some thermal tights like these.

We've been loving Cat's on-set wardrobe in recent weeks, and I'm particularly a fan of her statement-making chartreuse green trouser suit, a sharp and playful wardrobe investment for the brighter months ahead – and it's also available to shop at Reiss right now.