Cat Deeley’s chartreuse suit is the sharpest way to wear trending spring green in 2026

There’s nothing I need more with all this dreary weather than the promise of a bright, warm spring, and Cat Deeley delivered just that when she stepped out to present This Morning on Wednesday in a feel-good, chartreuse suit.

The trending spring tone easily makes this one of my favourite Cat Deeley outfits to date, with its eye-catching hue bringing some much-needed colour to our screens. More than that, the look was perfectly tailored, with the light flare of her Priya twill high-rise flared trousers from Reiss and the fitted silhouette of her Reiss Priya twill double-breasted blazer creating a sleek and flattering silhouette.

Finishing off her look with a pair of tan boots and Zara’s striped shirt with wide cuffs, Cat brought warm, contrasting pops of tan and maroon to complement, rather than dull down, the bright, chartreuse shade, and this is a colour combination I’ve quickly fallen for.

EXACT MATCH Reiss Pryia Twill Double-Breasted Blazer in Chartreuse Green £268 at Reiss Make a statement in this Reiss blazer, thanks to its punchy colour. More than that, the cut is brilliantly sophisticated, with a double-breasted silhouette, sharp peak lapels and lightly padded shoulders. It's ideal for creating a sleek and nipped in waistline, working with both its matching trousers, as well as over dresses or with midi skirts. EXACT MATCH Reiss Pryia Twill High-Rise Flared Trousers in Chartreuse Green £150 at Reiss Matching her jacket to create a beautifully bright co-ord, these tailored trousers boast a sharp cut and sleek finish. A high-rise fit and flared legs help to create a nipped-in waist and lengthened legs, while the patch pockets add interest, creating a style that's sure to turn heads. Team these with the matching blazer, or wear with a cosy neutral knit. EXACT MATCH Zara Striped Shirt with Wide Cuffs £27.99 at Zara The fabric of this shirt boasts an ecru base and is accented with maroon stripes. The two shades perfectly complement the bold green of Cat's suit. The crisp collar and wide cuffs make it ideal for layering under blazers, or for slipping under knitwear, pulling out the collar and peeking out the cuffs for an added styling element. Dorothy Perkins Tailored Seam Front Detail Blazer £38.50 (was £55) at Debenhams This tailored, double-breasted blazer boasts a relaxed fit, though a subtle, flattering cinch defines the waist for added shape. Style with bold, chartreuse trousers or, for a more laid-back look, jeans and your favourite boots. Little Mistress Olive Green Trousers £20.60 (was £44) at Debenhams This pair of bold, tailored trousers don't just have been dressed up, with their ankle-length hem making them ideal for dressing down with trainers. A high waist, front pleat and flared leg give them a very similar shape to Cat's pair, too. New Look Red and White Striped Shirt £19.99 at New Look Crisp stripes give this shirt a polished look, with the collar and cuffs making it a great piece to wear alongside tailored outfits. For a more relaxed style, undo a button or two, adding a cami underneath, or even wear it open over a t-shirt.

As always, Cat’s ahead of the season with this look. Feel-good greens like that of her chartreuse suit are set to dominate spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, bringing an instant radiance to our seasonal wardrobes.

When it comes to styling them, opting for contrasting colours delivers an easy route to a striking style – and if you’re looking for new colour combinations that will make your wardrobe pop, there’s no better pairing than Cat’s chartreuse and deep red combination.

Rather than going for a solid block of contrasting colour, Cat incorporated a maroon tone subtly through the stripes on her shirt for a more understated and refined look. Still, the striking shades worked perfectly together and made for an easy, undaunting way to style such a colourful outfit.

