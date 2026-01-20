Cat Deeley nails polished but casual, in a relaxed suit and trending pair of adidas Sambas
She expertly swapped the traditional white, shirt for an alternative that makes styling suits as casual wear a breeze
You can't go wrong with a classic, suited-and-booted outfit, with tailored two-pieces never failing to look polished. Earlier this month, Cat Deeley delivered a relaxed take on the refined style while presenting This Morning and we love her casual twist.
Wearing LK Bennett London’s Liz grey multi short double breasted jacket with the matching, but nearly sold out, Liz grey wide leg trousers by LK Bennett London, Cat’s two-piece boasted a tailored silhouette but with a more relaxed fit than the power suits we’ve been seeing celebrities step out in over recent months.
A trending silhouette for 2026, Cat appears to be ahead of the game with this one. Leaning into this more laid-back feel while still keeping things smart, Cat wore a white, long-sleeve top underneath instead of a shirt, adding a relaxed, almost sporty feel. She finished off her outfit in the same vein with a pair of the iconic samba OG shoes by adidas, a trainer silhouette that remains popular for the months ahead.
Shop Cat's Polished And Casual Look
For a more laid-back feel, Cat not only styled this blazer undone over her white, long sleeve top but even removed the buttons completely. It took it from having a tuxedo-like feel to something more casual and contemporary. The shorter shape is ideal for petites, or highlighting your waistline.
Cat's tailored trousers from LK Bennett London might be sold out, but this pair from Reiss make a great alternative with their relaxed, wide leg shape. Relaxed, oversized tailoring is a core spring/summer fashion trend for 2026, so if you've yet to embrace these more laidback silhouettes, now is the time.
The adidas Samba OG Shoes come in a variety of colourways, but Cat's choice of white, black and grey is undoubtedly the most versatile of the bunch. If you already wear any of the best white trainers, this pair feature the trio of adidas stripes for a sporty and timeless feel, and white hues are set to dominate the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026 too.
With a figure-hugging fit and round neck design, this long sleeve top makes for a fantastic base layer over the coming spring months. Use it to add a classic feel to jeans and a blazer outfits, slip under dresses for added warmth, or layer under jumpers when spring weather starts to kick in properly. As versatile as its short-sleeve summer counterpart.
This sleek, collarless blazer is an easy piece to dress up or down thanks to its simple and sleek design. Wear with tailored trousers or layer over your favourite date-night dresses, the round, collarless neckline gives a streamlined look, while the waist-hitting hemline, like Cat's is ideal for highlighting curves and flattering petite frames.
Made from a woven fabric with a light, check design, these loose-fit trousers perfectly blend a tailored look with a more laid-back style. Wide-leg silhouettes and relaxed cuts are set to define this season's tailoring trends, which makes this the perfect time to embrace this comfortable, yet polished shape. Wearable with blazers or knitwear.
In place of a classic white shirt, Cat's top gave a more casual feel of her suit. However, with a simple, crew neckline and flattering, shapely fit, it didn’t feel out of place against the tailoring. It’s an easy swap to make, with a basic like a white long sleeve being a staple in every winter capsule wardrobe making this a styling trick we’ll be keeping on hand when pulling together smart casual outfit ideas.
As well as highlighting the relaxed take on tailoring, the white top played into the tonal style of Cat’s outfit. With her suit boasting a grey, herringbone textured fabric that gave a nod to the heritage revival of the season. The shades of grey, white and black in her outfit offered a timeless finish to this contemporary ensemble.
Her adidas Sambas complemented this colour palette perfectly. We’re always looking for new ways to wear our trainers, and Cat's look took one of the biggest trainer trends of 2026 and added a polished spin.
