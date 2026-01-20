Cat Deeley nails polished but casual, in a relaxed suit and trending pair of adidas Sambas

You can't go wrong with a classic, suited-and-booted outfit, with tailored two-pieces never failing to look polished. Earlier this month, Cat Deeley delivered a relaxed take on the refined style while presenting This Morning and we love her casual twist.

Wearing LK Bennett London’s Liz grey multi short double breasted jacket with the matching, but nearly sold out, Liz grey wide leg trousers by LK Bennett London, Cat’s two-piece boasted a tailored silhouette but with a more relaxed fit than the power suits we’ve been seeing celebrities step out in over recent months.

Cat Deeley wearing LK Bennett suit and adidas sambas on This Morning

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Shop Cat's Polished And Casual Look

In place of a classic white shirt, Cat's top gave a more casual feel of her suit. However, with a simple, crew neckline and flattering, shapely fit, it didn’t feel out of place against the tailoring. It’s an easy swap to make, with a basic like a white long sleeve being a staple in every winter capsule wardrobe making this a styling trick we’ll be keeping on hand when pulling together smart casual outfit ideas.

As well as highlighting the relaxed take on tailoring, the white top played into the tonal style of Cat’s outfit. With her suit boasting a grey, herringbone textured fabric that gave a nod to the heritage revival of the season. The shades of grey, white and black in her outfit offered a timeless finish to this contemporary ensemble.

Her adidas Sambas complemented this colour palette perfectly. We’re always looking for new ways to wear our trainers, and Cat's look took one of the biggest trainer trends of 2026 and added a polished spin.

