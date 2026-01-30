The new M&S Valentine’s range is the best yet – all the fizz, flowers, PJs & gifts you’ll regret not buying

I've just been treated to a very special sneak preview of the new M&S’s Valentine’s Day 2026 range – and I’ll admit, I didn’t expect to be tempted. After 28 years of marriage, Valentine’s Day isn’t really our thing; we tend to save gifts and celebrations for our wedding anniversary instead. But a quick browse of this year’s collection completely won me over.

I may not be waiting by my front door for a delivery of roses any time soon, but I am always up for beautifully made, feel-good treats to help brighten up my February – and this range has plenty of those.

From classy pyjamas (zero cheesy slogans in sight) to little luxuries like candles and champagne coupes, everything in this year's M&S Valentine's gift range feels thoughtful, stylish and oh-so-useful. From the chicest homewares that look far pricier than they actually are, to affordable indulgences that don't scream 'novelty gift' but instead whisper treat yourself', these are the M&S Valentine’s Day buys I predict will sell out fast.