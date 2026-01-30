The new M&S Valentine’s range is the best yet – all the fizz, flowers, PJs & gifts you’ll regret not buying
I got invited to a very special preview of the 2026 range - here's everything I predict will sell out
I've just been treated to a very special sneak preview of the new M&S’s Valentine’s Day 2026 range – and I’ll admit, I didn’t expect to be tempted. After 28 years of marriage, Valentine’s Day isn’t really our thing; we tend to save gifts and celebrations for our wedding anniversary instead. But a quick browse of this year’s collection completely won me over.
I may not be waiting by my front door for a delivery of roses any time soon, but I am always up for beautifully made, feel-good treats to help brighten up my February – and this range has plenty of those.
From classy pyjamas (zero cheesy slogans in sight) to little luxuries like candles and champagne coupes, everything in this year's M&S Valentine's gift range feels thoughtful, stylish and oh-so-useful. From the chicest homewares that look far pricier than they actually are, to affordable indulgences that don't scream 'novelty gift' but instead whisper treat yourself', these are the M&S Valentine’s Day buys I predict will sell out fast.
Maybe it's to do with the various hormonal changes I'm going through, but I’m less into spending a fortune on fragrance these days and far more interested in discovering new long-lasting perfumes to enjoy – and this one had me at hello. From top notes of pear, bergamot and ambrette to a warm base of vanilla and musk, this is just the kind of feel-good fragrance I’m drawn to wearing. And there's 20% off.
I’ve always admired Kelly Hoppen's approach to interiors, so her ongoing collaboration with M&S is very much my thing. This classy candle went straight into my basket - I love the chic ceramic jar, but the beautifully balanced scent of baies rose and bergamot with blackcurrant, juniper and patchouli is a truly gorgeous, soothing fragrance that makes any room feel instantly inviting.
As a card-carrying member of the sandwich generation, I’m a fan of anything that promises a little calm, like this NEOM candle. The blend of rose, geranium and orange is soothing yet uplifting, making it the perfect pressie for anyone who loves the scent of roses but would happily skip the cliche of a dozen blooms on Valentine’s Day.
Confession: I love a glass of fizz, and I’m always on the hunt for new glasses to add to my collection, having discovered what a difference the right vessel makes to how it tastes. These heart-shaped coupes are just the right size to make every sip feel special. You don’t even need a Valentine, just invite a fellow fizz-lover to join you.
This little vase is a tiny bit cutesy and less minimalist than my usual taste, but I can't wait to fill it with bright daffodils as soon as spring arrives. The checked pattern and heart detailing give it so much charm, and the scalloped edge is just the right finishing touch.
These are the sort of glasses that instantly lift the mood before you’ve even poured the drink. The heart-shape and tinted glass feel joyful without being too sugary, and the little dotted details add just the right amount of personality. Ideal for marking a moment, big or small.
February 14th strikes me as the perfect excuse to get a few friends round and spoil yourselves – and what better way to do that than with cake? This four-tier sponge is layered with raspberry jam, finished with pink vanilla buttercream, and topped with white chocolate hearts. Yum.
I don’t think you can ever have too many candles, and these are a simple way to make a Valentine’s Day dinner feel just that bit more fancy. The heart detailing adds a playful twist, without being over the top, and because they’re unscented, they won’t compete with whatever you're dishing up.
I love pyjamas with long sleeves and shorts, but they’re surprisingly hard to find. These are the perfect choice for staying cosy as you drift off, without waking up tangled in a hot, sweaty mess. This heart-print set is lightweight and silky-soft with a relaxed fit for comfort without overheating.
These PJs caught my eye because they’re available in short, regular and long – something that shouldn’t feel like a treat, but absolutely is. The relaxed cotton poplin is crisp but comfortable, but the heart print keeps them feeling fun rather than too serious. These are pyjamas you look forward to putting on at the end of the day.
I’ve got my eye on this for my fashion-forward tween as a little Valentine’s Day treat. The reviews mention that the ribbed long-sleeved top is cropped, which I think gives these a youthful, modern vibe. Lovely for that in-between stage where they want PJs that seem grown-up, but are still cosy enough for lounging at home.
This one’s already out of stock online, but you can add your details to be notified if it comes back. The 3D sculpted hearts and cheeky 'I love you cherry much' slogan inside make it utterly charming, while the little cherry-and-kisses detailing adds a playful, romantic touch.
This one’s the number one bestseller in tableware, and it’s easy to see why. The playful all-over print changes from red to white when you add a hot drink, for a hit of nostalgia if you had one of those as a kid. A fun little reminder that sometimes it’s the small, everyday gestures – like a cuppa made for you – that mean the most.
A must-have mug for anyone whose couple slogan is something along the lines of “no, you hang up first.” The playful message, speckled finish and twist handle give it personality – perfect for slow mornings, late-night cuppas, and those little everyday moments that say more than a grand gesture ever could.
A cheeky little Galentine’s treat for my son’s stylish girlfriend – her keyring collection is already impressive, and this is sure to make her smile every time she reaches for her keys. Shiny beads, a cute little compartment for lip gloss and loose change, and a gold-tone clip make it fun, practical, and just a touch mischievous.
This charming little bag features soft velvet, embroidered hearts, and a swishy pink tassel for a touch of elegance. I love the gently slouchy shape – which leaves plenty of room for toiletries or beauty favourites – and the hidden metal frame means it opens wide and keeps its shape.
For a sweet way to show someone you care, send this straight to their doorstep. There's a half bottle of iconic Delacourt Rosé Champagne, Pistachio Crème Truffles, Chocolate Covered Berries, and the star of the show: a giant Choc Marks Bar with a bold 'I Love You' message.
Lisianthus were in my bouquet when I got married, so I’d much prefer these to the traditional blooms everyone gets on Valentine’s Day. Soft pink roses, delicate lisianthus, and fresh eucalyptus make for a timelessly romantic arrangement, with the Queens Crown rose adding an extra touch of drama.
Valentine’s novelty clothes are so not for me, but these tights are a lovely way to give a nod to the day of love in a way that is sure to raise a smile. The delicate heart pattern is the right side of subtle, and the soft waistband and stretchy fit mean they'll stay comfy all day and into the evening - wherever it takes you.
The older I get, the more I appreciate anything that helps me keep special memories on display, and this ceramic frame with embossed hearts is just the thing. Solid and substantial, it feels timeless while still adding a little touch of romance to a shelf or bedside table – ideal for a treasured photo or keepsake.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Heidi is a highly experienced lifestyle journalist with nearly 20 years in the industry. Before joining Future in 2021, she built a successful freelance career spanning over 15 years, earning bylines in many of the UK’s leading national newspapers, including The Guardian, The Times, and The Telegraph. Her work has also featured in a wide range of print and digital magazines such as Psychologies, Red, Glamour, and Mother & Baby, where she spent six years as Shopping Editor. Heidi now specialises in consumer content, creating expert buying guides, product reviews, and gift round-ups that take the guesswork out of “what to buy for...” any occasion.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.