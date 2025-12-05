I pretty much live in my PJs - these are the 8 pyjama brands I really recommend

Whenever I'm at home, you can pretty much guarantee I'll be wearing my best pyjamas. I'm not hugely into loungewear, and I just love that feeling of getting home and immediately changing into cosy PJs, particularly at this time of year.

I'm not prepared to admit exactly how many pairs of pyjamas I own, but it's a lot, which makes me something of an expert on where to shop for the chicest nightwear. I've narrowed my long list of recommendations down to the 8 very best pyjama brands, ranging from everyone's favourite, M&S, right up to Eberjey, the boujie PJ brand that Meghan Markle just wore in her Christmas special of With Love, Meghan.

Olivia von Halle makes the pyjamas David Beckham reportedly buys for his wife, Victoria, so if you're in the market for Christmas presents, that's a pretty good place to start. I have tried and love each and every one of these brands, and I hope you do too.