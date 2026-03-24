I find shopping for basics boring, but Next’s The Set stylish multipacks make outfit building easy – here are 9 pieces worth buying
From everyday basics to smart-casual pieces, these multibuy items from The Set by Next are on my wishlist
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Shopping for basics can feel like the least inspiring part of curating your wardrobe, but it's honestly the lynch pin that holds everything together. However, I will still jump at any opportunity to make it easier. And Next's The Set multi-pack clothing collection is here to do just that.
After a conversation in the office that started with me complimenting a colleague's black lace-trim skirt, I was pleasantly surprised when she revealed it was from Next's The Set collection and that it was part of a two-pack, one black and one brown. The British clothing brand's mix-and-match multipack collection launched in 2025, so although I'm late to the party, I'm hooked.
Built around multipacks of wardrobe staples, you pay one price for a pack of 2-4 items. From cotton-rich t-shirts that underpin every spring capsule wardrobe to holiday dresses, trending lace-trim skirts and elevated blouses. The Set helps you build a small cohesive rotation of items that work interchangeably from outfit to outfit and will finally help to make those statement jackets and skirts work.Article continues below
Shop My "The Set" Favourites
After extensive browsing, here are the 9 items that I'm considering adding to my bag this season...
Knitted t-shirts are the unsung heroes of dressing for the transitional season. This pack of crew neck t-shirts features a fine knit that's slightly thicker than your average cotton tee, making it a handy choice when it comes to building spring outfit ideas. It comes in several colourways, from a bright cream to a rose pink shade.
Already on its way to me, I can see myself styling these skirts with sharp blazers and slingback heels for classic date night outfits. Our Beauty Writer Sennen Prickett owns these skirts and comments, "I'm in the market for anything lace-trimmed at the minute, so when I spotted these skirts, I just knew I had to snap them up. They boast a matte satin finish that gives them an elevated edge for an easy day-to-night item that transcends any season."
Depending on what jean style you favour most, The Set have a range of classic shapes to shop. These turn up denim jeans come in both a dark-wash denim and a fresh white shade. If your current denim collection is looking a little tired, a speedy refresh with a two-pack of denim is just what you need.
Perfect for holiday styling, these shirred maxi-dresses are the kind of piece that you can wear all spring and summer long. I envision them teamed with leather fisherman sandals and a cardigan during the day, and open-toe wedge heels and statement jewellery in the evening.
Lace trim is consistently cropping up as part of the spring/summer fashion trends 2026, and these camisoles are an easy way to embrace the trend. Perfect for layering underneath lightweight knitwear so the trim is still visible, these vests will create an interesting base layer for any outfit.
Stretchy jersey dresses are great for everyday dressing, especially when temperatures soar, and you want something with a little give in it. This bandeau style can be dressed up or down with ease. Try pairing the black version with heeled clogs and a statement necklace for an elegant evening out.
These wide-leg trousers are perfect for creating smart office attire. Not only do they look the part, but they are also a practical choice due to their stretchy waistband and relaxed, wide-leg silhouette. The neutral and navy duo is also designed for practical, effortless styling.
Lightweight knitwear is a spring must-have, and these peplum cardigans are a great find. They have a fitted silhouette with a peplum flare to complement your figure. You can wear them solo, buttoned to the top, as well as open with a t-shirt underneath.
Perfect for relaxed everyday styling, these sweatshirts will become your new go-to, from pairing with your best wide-leg jeans for running errands, to teaming with joggers whilst working from home. They come in a set of three colours featuring chocolate, black and cream.
The Set also proves especially useful when it comes to packing for holidays or short trips, where practicality and versatility really matter. Having coordinated pieces that you already know you love means that you can build multiple outfits effortlessly.
"Having worked as a stylist for over 20 years, I can tell you that when I'm rifling through someone's wardrobe on a clearout, the thing that is often missing are those dependable basics that underpin every look. The t-shirt that helps to make the statement jacket work, or the simple slip skirt that ensures a gorgeous knit can take centre stage. These multipacks make it easy to refresh your staples in style,' explains fashion editor Rivkie Baum.
If you're someone who likes easy outfit formulas you can wear again and again, having multiples in slightly varied colours gives you that option. This is especially relevant for go-to basics like sweatshirts, t-shirts, vests or even workwear favourites, including smart wide-leg trousers or shirts. Plus, the affordability is fantastic.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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