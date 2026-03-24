I find shopping for basics boring, but Next’s The Set stylish multipacks make outfit building easy – here are 9 pieces worth buying

Shopping for basics can feel like the least inspiring part of curating your wardrobe, but it's honestly the lynch pin that holds everything together. However, I will still jump at any opportunity to make it easier. And Next's The Set multi-pack clothing collection is here to do just that.

After a conversation in the office that started with me complimenting a colleague's black lace-trim skirt, I was pleasantly surprised when she revealed it was from Next's The Set collection and that it was part of a two-pack, one black and one brown. The British clothing brand's mix-and-match multipack collection launched in 2025, so although I'm late to the party, I'm hooked.

Built around multipacks of wardrobe staples, you pay one price for a pack of 2-4 items. From cotton-rich t-shirts that underpin every spring capsule wardrobe to holiday dresses, trending lace-trim skirts and elevated blouses. The Set helps you build a small cohesive rotation of items that work interchangeably from outfit to outfit and will finally help to make those statement jackets and skirts work.

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The Set also proves especially useful when it comes to packing for holidays or short trips, where practicality and versatility really matter. Having coordinated pieces that you already know you love means that you can build multiple outfits effortlessly.

"Having worked as a stylist for over 20 years, I can tell you that when I'm rifling through someone's wardrobe on a clearout, the thing that is often missing are those dependable basics that underpin every look. The t-shirt that helps to make the statement jacket work, or the simple slip skirt that ensures a gorgeous knit can take centre stage. These multipacks make it easy to refresh your staples in style,' explains fashion editor Rivkie Baum.

If you're someone who likes easy outfit formulas you can wear again and again, having multiples in slightly varied colours gives you that option. This is especially relevant for go-to basics like sweatshirts, t-shirts, vests or even workwear favourites, including smart wide-leg trousers or shirts. Plus, the affordability is fantastic.