From tea and fizz to cosy treats and even jam – the advent calendars women really want this Christmas

Hear that? That’s December jingling into view – and with it, the question I get asked the most at this time of year: what’s the best advent calendar for women? It's no surprise; after almost twenty years as a consumer journalist, my home resembles a testing lab, and that really ramps up once the festive season gets going. Friends and family know the score: pop round in November and you’re likely to leave with an armful of products I've talked you into testing.

Advent calendar offerings seem to get bigger and better every year. Whether you’re a foodie, a fitness fanatic, or a self-care devotee, there’s one with your name on it. Here in the office, our desks are buried under a pile of the best beauty advent calendars, and we're forming an orderly queue to volunteer for reviewing 2025's most sought-after jewellery advent calendars.

This year's advent calendars for women have taken things to another level, featuring everything from soothing tea blends and artisanal chocolates to cosy socks and, yes, even jam and cheeky grown-up treats. Below, I’ve rounded up the most giftable, original, and covetable advent calendars you can buy right now. Whatever your preference – something luxurious, affordable, or a little out of the ordinary – these are 2025’s best advent calendars for women, each guaranteed to help make every day in December just that little bit more magical.

Best overall

Fortnum & Mason Retro Recordable Musical Advent Gramophone £55 at Fortnum & Mason What's included: Add a touch of old-school magic to the Christmas countdown with this charming advent gramophone. It comes with 24 miniature discs of classic Christmas carols and three recordable ones for personalised messages. Designed by Barbara Behr with music by Thomas Schulte-Ebbert, and finished with elegant gold foil details, it’s a nostalgic keepsake to treasure. What's special about it? Each day reveals a disc that plays a classic carol, plus three blank ones so you can record your own messages - a lovely way to make the season more personal. Best for mindfulness Oh Sew Bootiful 24 Days Of Advent Christmas Embroidery Kit £24.96 at NOTHS What's included: A beautifully designed kit with everything you need to create your own embroidered Advent calendar. It includes 100% cotton fabric with a pre-printed festive design, quality threads, a needle, and illustrated step-by-step instructions. Stitch one new motif each day - 24 in total - leading up to Christmas to reveal a charming handmade keepsake. What's special about it? A chance to slow down and enjoy a daily mindful moment. Perfect for beginners, it marries the joy of crafting with the excitement of the season. Bonne Maman Joyeux Noël Advent Calendar £33 at Bonne Maman What's included: This delicious advent selection features 23 mini jars (30g each) filled with an impressive assortment of Bonne Maman’s signature conserves, fruit spreads, and indulgent caramels. It also includes a limited-edition etched glass jar of utterly scrumptious Hazelnut Chocolate Spread, created especially for the season, plus three money-off vouchers. What's special about it? Tiny cute jars of delicious jam, need we say more? Plus, the last date for guaranteed delivery by 1st December is Thursday 27th November.

Boozy Advent Calendars

For those who love a pint Virgin Wines Beer Advent Calendar 2025 £79.99 at Virgin Wines What’s included? This calendar contains 24 full-size cans of beer in a variety of styles, from pale ales and IPAs to crisp lagers, sourced from both established breweries and exciting newcomers worldwide. This year’s selection even features beers never included before. What's special about it? As someone married to a craft beer enthusiast who runs his own brewery, I know beer calendars can be hit or miss. This one genuinely excites the taste buds with inventive flavours, including a Peach Melba Sour and a Strawberry Sundae-style beer. It’s a festive countdown full of fun surprises. For wine enthusiasts Laithwaites Wine Wine Advent Calendar 2025 £99.99 at Laithwaites What’s included? This calendar offers 23 mini bottles (187ml) of red, rosé, and white wines, carefully selected for variety and quality. It also includes a full-sized Prosecco (worth £12.99) to enjoy on Christmas Eve and a bonus festive gift tucked away in the roof for an extra seasonal treat. What's special about it? Beyond the expert curation, the festive presentation adds a playful touch, making it a joy to open each day. There are also some surprises within the selection, making it a delightful countdown to Christmas for wine lovers. For gin drinkers Virgin Wines Gin Advent Calendar 2025 £79.99 at Virgin Wines What’s included? This calendar contains 24 mini bottles (5cl) of craft gin from renowned distilleries around the world, including Edinburgh Gin, Salcombe, and Whitley Neill, so you can expect a varied and high-quality tasting experience. What’s special about it? The standout feature is the beautifully hand-drawn street design, which makes the calendar as visually appealing as it is enjoyable. Each bottle is a miniature celebration of craft gin. A daily sip of festive cheer and discovery for gin enthusiasts.

Cosy season calendars

Best for sharing Bird and Blend Tea Tea Advent Calendar 2025 £39.50 at Bird & Blend What’s included? This calendar contains 24 hand‑blended teas, a crafting pattern, and a free gift, so you can enjoy a daily dose of both flavour and creativity in December. What's special about it? Perfect for sharing, each day comes with two tea bags - that’s 48 cups in total - making it ideal for enjoying with someone special. The 100% plastic-free packaging is a standout, and every calendar sold contributes to reforestation, with a tree planted in its name. It’s a thoughtful, eco-conscious way to celebrate the season. For coffee connoisseurs Yawn Brew Coffee Advent Calendar £39.99 at yawnbrew.com What’s included? Choose the Pro edition with 21 single-origin coffees and 3 signature blends, or the Ultimate edition, featuring rare gems like Jamaican Blue Mountain Grade 1. What's special about it? Each sachet works with cafetière, V60, Chemex, Aeropress, or espresso machines, with an optional drip-bag format for quick brewing. A versatile and indulgent daily treat for coffee enthusiasts who appreciate fresh, high-quality coffee and love discovering new blends. Adventurous tea-lovers Newby Teas Advent Calendar £69.99 at Selfridges What’s included? Twelve pull-out drawers each contain four individually wrapped teas and herbal infusions from Newby, the brand usually found in top hotels and restaurants worldwide. What's special about it? This luxurious, eco-conscious calendar combines classic favourites like English Breakfast and Earl Grey with more exotic options such as Rooibos Orange, Jade Oolong, and Jasmine Princess. Each tea comes in fully biodegradable Silken Pyramid bags made from corn starch, kept fresh in 100% home-compostable sachets.

Self-care calendars

Most luxurious L'Occitane Advent Calendar £149 at L'Occitane What’s included? This indulgent calendar features 24 cult-favourite L’Occitane products worth £276.50, spanning skincare and fragrance. It also includes a 15ml version of my personal favourite, L'Occitane Relaxing Pillow Mist (£22.50), perfect for a calming bedtime ritual. What's special about it? Our beauty team highlighted it as one of this year’s best advent calendars, ideal for fans of rich, luxuriously scented lotions and oils. Whether you’re investing in your daily skincare routine or treating yourself to a winter indulgence, this is a thoughtful, beautifully curated countdown that combines pampering and elegance with a classy L’Occitane touch. Best for gifting Joma Jewellery Calendar £99 at Joma What’s included? Twelve silver-plated pieces, including bracelets, rings, necklaces, and earrings, all presented in a festive vegan leather jewellery box. Two of the bracelets can be personalised for an extra-special touch. What’s special about it? Perfect for gifting or treating yourself, the mix-and-match pieces enable you to build a versatile, stylish new jewellery collection. The personalisation options make it feel truly bespoke, while the festive presentation is a lovely extra touch. A charming, elegant way to add a little extra sparkle throughout December. Organic skincare Ishga Twilight Tides Calendar £245 at Ishga What’s included? Twelve full-size organic skincare products, including cleansers, oils, serums, scrubs, a candle, and more, all infused with nourishing Scottish seaweed for radiant, healthy-looking skin. What’s special about it? We chose this calendar for its natural formulas and festive focus on self-care. Perfect for organic skincare enthusiasts or those who love ocean-inspired wellness, it's a lovely way to weave a daily self-care ritual into December while nourishing your skin.

Chocolate Advent Calendars

Gourmet chocolate Melt Notting Hill House £79.99 at Melt What’s included? 25 handmade gourmet chocolates crafted in Melt’s London kitchen, featuring flavours like Gingerbread Caramel, Speculoos Praline, and Cinnamon & Oat Cup, all beautifully packaged in a Notting Hill–inspired design. What's special about it? A truly luxurious countdown for chocolate connoisseurs and lovers of London, we chose this for its beautiful and luxurious presentation and rich festive flavours. Best personalisation Vistaprint Chocolate Advent Calendar £19.99 at Vistaprint What’s included? 24 chocolates (choose from Lindt Lindor, Kinder, Mars Miniatures, Milka Favourites, or Toblerone) presented in a sturdy advent calendar sleeve that you can personalise for a truly one-of-a-kind Christmas countdown. What's special about it? We love the playful, creative design and inclusion of high-quality chocolates. This calendar brings both festive joy and a lovely personal touch to the season. For Lindt fans Lindt Pick & Mix Advent Calendar £17.50 at Lindt What’s included? A fully customisable advent calendar ready to be filled with your choice of Lindt chocolates from their legendary Pick & Mix selection, to create a truly personalised treat for any Lindor lover - especially if they have a favourite flavour! What's special about it? Chosen for its customisation and because we love those indulgent Lindt flavours, this makes a playful, thoughtful gift that’s as unique as the person receiving it.

Foodie Advent Calendars

Best for gastronomes La Vialla The Grand Advent £200 at La Vialla What’s included? 28 full-size organic Italian food and drink products, including olive oil, cured meats, pasta, sauces, Pecorino, wines, grape juice, and sweet treats - all delivered direct from a Tuscan farm! What’s special about it? Did we mention it's packed with full-size organic treats from an Italian farm? Best biscuit calendar Walkers Shortbread Calendar £24.99 at Selfridges What’s included? A tartan-print advent calendar filled with Walkers’ classic pure butter shortbread fingers, mini rounds, and mini chocolate chip shortbread - one delicious bite per day. What’s special about it? We chose this for its timeless Scottish charm - it's an affordable option with a daily treat behind each door that's sure to make your morning cuppa that little bit sweeter. Best condiment calendar Chilli No. 5 Spicy Hot Sauce Calendar £125 at chilli-no5.com What’s included? 24 artisan hot sauces, spice blends, oils, and fiery condiments, each freshly made and packed with bold global flavours to warm up even the coldest days in December. What’s special about it? Chosen for its limited-edition status and gourmet quality, we think this is a standout advent for foodies who love flavour, heat, and something just a little bit different.

Fun but practical

For runners Bimble and Bolt Runners Advent Calendar £42 at Bimble and Bolt What’s included? A mix of running essentials and snacks for recovery and hydration, plus Soft Stepper socks (split across two days) and a bonus Day 25 gift — lightweight recycled running gloves. What’s special about it? What a brilliant idea – we chose this for its practical, fitness-focused surprises and the fact that it's the perfect advent calendar pick for runners who want to stay motivated, fuelled, and comfy through the festive season and beyond. For queens of clean Must Have Ideas Advent Calendar £99.99 at Must Have Ideas What’s included? 24 full-sized home and lifestyle products, each designed to brighten your day or make life easier, with a total value of over £170. What’s special about it? A fun, feel-good advent calendar for women who see their home as their castle and like discovering clever household finds but love down-to-earth practicality too. Great value and lots of variety. Most practical Seasalt Cornwall 12 Socks of Christmas £49.95 at Selfridges What’s included? 12 pairs of festive Seasalt socks — a mix of colourful trainer and cosy ankle styles made from soft bamboo-derived viscose or organic cotton. Fits women’s shoe size 4–7. What’s special about it? Chosen for its comfort, quality, and cheerful designs — a thoughtful, practical treat that adds a little warmth and colour to mornings in December.

Something different

Most innovative She Grows Veg Heirloom Seed Advent Calendar £70 at shegrowsveg.com What’s included? 25 compostable envelopes filled with all-new seed varieties for 2025, packaged in a reusable eco cotton bag. What's special about it? Sustainable design, fresh seed selection, and zero-waste ethos – this is a creative, eco-conscious advent calendar for newbie gardeners and the green-fingered alike. You can add a personal gift message at checkout. 18+ Lovehoney Couple's Calendar £149 at Lovehoney UK What’s included? 12 best-selling adult toys and sensual accessories designed to enhance sensory play and help deepen your connection. What's special about it? A bold, unconventional way for couples to connect and share memorable daily moments together. Each day’s reveal encourages connection and rediscovery, so it's a playful way for couples to grow closer every day as they countdown to Christmas. Best for dog mums Lily's Kitchen Advent Calendar for Dogs £10.50 at Amazon UK What’s included? A festive advent calendar for dogs filled with natural baked biscuits – there's peanut butter and banana 'Breaktime Biscuits' and calming chamomile and passion flower 'Bedtime Biscuits.' What’s special about it? Chosen for its wholesome ingredients and eco-friendly credentials, this is a charming, tail-wagging countdown that's the perfect advent calendar for women whose pooch is a priority.