Jump to category:

From tea and fizz to cosy treats and even jam – the advent calendars women really want this Christmas

A feel-good edit of the most delightful, cosy, and unexpected Christmas countdown treats

A selection of 7 of the advent calendars for women featured
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Heidi Scrimgeour's avatar
By
published
in Features

Hear that? That’s December jingling into view – and with it, the question I get asked the most at this time of year: what’s the best advent calendar for women? It's no surprise; after almost twenty years as a consumer journalist, my home resembles a testing lab, and that really ramps up once the festive season gets going. Friends and family know the score: pop round in November and you’re likely to leave with an armful of products I've talked you into testing.

Advent calendar offerings seem to get bigger and better every year. Whether you’re a foodie, a fitness fanatic, or a self-care devotee, there’s one with your name on it. Here in the office, our desks are buried under a pile of the best beauty advent calendars, and we're forming an orderly queue to volunteer for reviewing 2025's most sought-after jewellery advent calendars.

This year's advent calendars for women have taken things to another level, featuring everything from soothing tea blends and artisanal chocolates to cosy socks and, yes, even jam and cheeky grown-up treats. Below, I’ve rounded up the most giftable, original, and covetable advent calendars you can buy right now. Whatever your preference – something luxurious, affordable, or a little out of the ordinary – these are 2025’s best advent calendars for women, each guaranteed to help make every day in December just that little bit more magical.

Best overall

Boozy Advent Calendars

Cosy season calendars

Self-care calendars

Chocolate Advent Calendars

Foodie Advent Calendars

Fun but practical

Something different

Heidi Scrimgeour
Heidi Scrimgeour
Ecommerce Editor

Heidi is a highly experienced lifestyle journalist with nearly 20 years in the industry. Before joining Future in 2021, she built a successful freelance career spanning over 15 years, earning bylines in many of the UK’s leading national newspapers, including The Guardian, The Times, and The Telegraph. Her work has also featured in a wide range of print and digital magazines such as Psychologies, Red, Glamour, and Mother & Baby, where she spent six years as Shopping Editor. Heidi now specialises in consumer content, creating expert buying guides, product reviews, and gift round-ups that take the guesswork out of “what to buy for...” any occasion.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.