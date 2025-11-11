Jump to category:

The 9 best jewellery advent calendars to help you count down to Christmas in style

From lab-grown diamonds to high street gems, we help you decide which jewellery advent calendar is the best value for money

Missoma, Liberty, Astley Clarke advent calendars
(Image credit: Missoma, Liberty, Astley Clarke)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
Contributions from
in Features

The best jewellery advent calendars are a dreamy way to kick off the festive season. Guaranteed to add some sparkle to your Christmas celebrations, we've got jewellery for all tastes and budgets, and savings of up to 62% on the total value of the products inside.

The start of December is rapidly approaching, and while chocolate-stuffed boxes or even beauty advent calendars might be traditional, in recent years we've seen the emergence of advent calendars filled with treats that you can keep for years to come.

Best jewellery advent calendars 2025

Best jewellery advent calendars 2025: best jewellery brands

Best jewellery advent calendars 2025: under £200

How to choose the best jewellery advent calendars

The search can be overwhelming with an array of options for every budget and taste. To help you shop, we've outlined the most important considerations below:

  • Price: This year’s calendars range from just under £20 right up to four figures. Therefore, we recommend establishing a budget before beginning your research. Major retailers, like Liberty and Missoma, boast luxury prices, while other brands such as Accessorize and H&M offer more affordable options.
  • Style: To prevent returns or exchanges, assess your recipient’s jewellery style. Do they like classic pieces or novelty trinkets? Do they lean towards gold, silver, or crystal jewels? Do they love earrings or are they into charm bracelets? Do they have their ears pierced?
  • Value: Albeit pricey, jewellery advent calendars offer great value as they provide gems in bulk. Ultimately, the overall price is considerably cheaper than investing in individual pieces.
Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.