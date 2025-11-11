The 9 best jewellery advent calendars to help you count down to Christmas in style
From lab-grown diamonds to high street gems, we help you decide which jewellery advent calendar is the best value for money
Rivkie Baum
The best jewellery advent calendars are a dreamy way to kick off the festive season. Guaranteed to add some sparkle to your Christmas celebrations, we've got jewellery for all tastes and budgets, and savings of up to 62% on the total value of the products inside.
The start of December is rapidly approaching, and while chocolate-stuffed boxes or even beauty advent calendars might be traditional, in recent years we've seen the emergence of advent calendars filled with treats that you can keep for years to come.
The ideal gift for magpie pals, or a glorious treat for yourself, jewellery advent calendars provide a lot of bang for your buck. With multiple pieces included, they range from seriously luxe to cheerful and kitsch. The best jewellery advent calendars are increasingly popular, and our favourites are bound to sell out, so start your Christmas shopping today.
Best jewellery advent calendars 2025
- Amazon: Shop a range of jewellery advent calendars
- Astrid & Miyu: Browse premium advent calendars in both gold and silver
- Missoma: Shop the Missoma advent calendar, worth over £900
- Not on the High Street: View Not On The High Street jewellery advent calendars
Best jewellery advent calendars 2025: best jewellery brands
Editor's pick
Price: £465 for silver, £495 for gold
Total value of products included: £822 for silver, £928 for gold (save 43% and 47%)
Number of products: 12
What’s included? Three limited-edition styles exclusive to 2025 calendars that can't be found anywhere else, plus styles from collaborations with Lucy Williams and Harris Reed.
This 12-day calendar from Missoma is a beautiful pick for those who want to invest in some truly timeless pieces. It comes in a keepsake box, and is available in gold, silver, or 14ct gold (if you have £1,395 to spend).
There's a full list of contents on the website - the only downside is there aren't any rings in the mix, but you do get a £50 gift card.
Price: £345
Total value of products included: £730 (save 50%)
Number of products: 12
What’s included? All exclusive jewels - earrings, ear cuffs, necklaces, bracelets, £50 voucher.
Astrid & Miyu is one of our all-time favourite jewellery brands, so we knew this calendar would be unmissable. With the option of gold or silver, you can expect very high-quality pieces.
It's got five stars from customers on the brand's website, where you'll find a full list of the calendar's contents.
Can be personalised
Price: £398
Total value of products included: £906 (saving 56%)
Number of products: 12
What’s included? Necklaces, bracelets, earrings and a charm - but no rings.
This is Astley Clarke's first foray into festive advent calendars, and if you're not familiar with the brand, just know that Kate Middleton is a fan.
It's a "celebration of light, beauty and quiet luxury", and you can add complimentary engraving and photo personalisation to the chain locket bracelet, which is such a wonderful touch if you're gifting this to a loved one.
Best for trending brands
Price: £895
Total value of products included: £1,478 (save 40%)
Number of products: 12
What’s included? Bracelets, necklaces and earrings, including both Liberty's own brand designs and high-end labels like Otiumberg, V by Laura Vann and Astley Clark.
This calendar is the ideal gift for those who want keepsakes over throw-away advent items. The calendar itself, with its well-crafted pull-out drawers, can be repurposed for gifting or as a lovely jewellery box.
6 days
Price: £225
Total value of products included: £450 (save 50%)
Number of products: 6
What’s included? 2x bracelets, birthstone pendant, initial tag pendant, hoop earrings and a chain necklace.
If you're looking for a bespoke advent calendar, this is for you. You can choose bracelet chain length, as well as both an initial and a birthstone for the necklaces, plus you get a beautiful jewellery box. It's no wonder Claudia Winkleman is a fan of this brand!
One happy customer wrote: "I received a personal advent calendar, it’s absolutely beautiful. Such value for money, I wanted the necklace, and the rest was such a bonus. Love love love".
Lab-grown diamonds
Price: From £3,500
Total value of products included: Unknown
Number of products: 12
What’s included? "A selection of fine jewellery crafted in gold and platinum, adorned with lab-grown diamonds and vibrant gemstones. Each calendar is thoughtfully curated to reflect your personal style, offering a mix of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and piercings — all tailored to the preferences you share."
There are three options on this one: premium, luxury and elite, the latter of which will set you back a whopping £79,450 - but we are talking diamonds here. It is pricier than other jewellery advent calendars on the market, but absolutely worth it in our opinion, considering how much Lark & Berry pieces cost on their own.
Best jewellery advent calendars 2025: under £200
Best for rings
Price: £149
Total value of products included: £350 (saving 57%)
Number of products: 12
What’s included? 3x necklaces, 3x bracelets, 3x rings, 3x earrings - including an exclusive unreleased item in each category.
Available in silver or gold, as well as 7 different ring sizes, this 12-day calendar will add some sparkle to your countdown to Christmas. According to the website, once you have opened each door, the box transforms into a beautiful, reusable jewellery box lined with soft velvet to house your treasures.
Price: £195
Total value of products included: £376 (48% off)
Number of products: 12
What’s included? Bestselling bracelets, necklaces and earrings, plus a £30 gift voucher.
Comprised of gorgeous silver or gold pieces, this 12-day calendar ticks every box. With a range of classic pieces inside, it is the one to go for if you want simple and elegant everyday pieces that won't date, but also don't cost too much. At £195, this calendar sits somewhere in the middle of the price spectrum without compromising on quality.
Biggest % saving
Price: £36
Total value of products included: £96 (save 62.5%)
Number of products: 24
What’s included? "a dazzling range of gold-tone earrings, bracelets and necklaces with fun motifs that are totally on trend, along with easy-to-wear hair accessories that offer a daily dose of joy".
For a more budget-friendly option, the Accessorize jewellery advent calendar offers 24 colourful pieces for just £36. I love that this one includes hair accessories, too. Give this calendar to a loved one looking to build up their jewellery collection without breaking the bank.
Price: £179.99
Total value of products included: up to £300 (40% off)
Number of products: 12
What’s included? 2x A Little Bracelets, 2x Stud Earrings, 2x Bracelets, 2x Rings, 2x Necklaces, 2x Hooped Earrings - One Size Fits All.
Available in gold or silver-plated jewellery, this one can be personalised with your loved one's name and handpicked charms, and you can also add monogrammed initials to the day 12 pouch to make it feel extra special.
Most affordable
Price: £19.55
Total value of products included: Unknown
Number of products: 24
What’s included? I have lots of H&M jewellery in my collection that often gets mistaken for being more expensive than it is.
You don't get to see a full list of what's in this calendar, or how much you're saving, but at just under £20 for £24 items? You do the maths!
Price: £175
Total value of products included: Unknown
Number of products: 22
What’s included? 2 necklaces, 2 bracelets, 2 pairs of earrings, 1 adjustable ring and an assortment of 14 interchangeable charms.
Choose the right birth month for yourself or the recipient of this festive little treat to get a personalised advent calendar. This one's only available in gold.
How to choose the best jewellery advent calendars
The search can be overwhelming with an array of options for every budget and taste. To help you shop, we've outlined the most important considerations below:
- Price: This year’s calendars range from just under £20 right up to four figures. Therefore, we recommend establishing a budget before beginning your research. Major retailers, like Liberty and Missoma, boast luxury prices, while other brands such as Accessorize and H&M offer more affordable options.
- Style: To prevent returns or exchanges, assess your recipient’s jewellery style. Do they like classic pieces or novelty trinkets? Do they lean towards gold, silver, or crystal jewels? Do they love earrings or are they into charm bracelets? Do they have their ears pierced?
- Value: Albeit pricey, jewellery advent calendars offer great value as they provide gems in bulk. Ultimately, the overall price is considerably cheaper than investing in individual pieces.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
- Rivkie BaumFashion channel editor
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.