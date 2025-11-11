The 9 best jewellery advent calendars to help you count down to Christmas in style

The best jewellery advent calendars are a dreamy way to kick off the festive season. Guaranteed to add some sparkle to your Christmas celebrations, we've got jewellery for all tastes and budgets, and savings of up to 62% on the total value of the products inside.

The start of December is rapidly approaching, and while chocolate-stuffed boxes or even beauty advent calendars might be traditional, in recent years we've seen the emergence of advent calendars filled with treats that you can keep for years to come.

The ideal gift for magpie pals, or a glorious treat for yourself, jewellery advent calendars provide a lot of bang for your buck. With multiple pieces included, they range from seriously luxe to cheerful and kitsch. The best jewellery advent calendars are increasingly popular, and our favourites are bound to sell out, so start your Christmas shopping today.

Best jewellery advent calendars 2025

Best jewellery advent calendars 2025: best jewellery brands

Editor's pick Missoma Silver Jewellery Advent Calendar View at Missoma US Price: £465 for silver, £495 for gold Total value of products included: £822 for silver, £928 for gold (save 43% and 47%) Number of products: 12 What’s included? Three limited-edition styles exclusive to 2025 calendars that can't be found anywhere else, plus styles from collaborations with Lucy Williams and Harris Reed. This 12-day calendar from Missoma is a beautiful pick for those who want to invest in some truly timeless pieces. It comes in a keepsake box, and is available in gold, silver, or 14ct gold (if you have £1,395 to spend). There's a full list of contents on the website - the only downside is there aren't any rings in the mix, but you do get a £50 gift card. Astrid & Miyu 12 Day Advent Calendar in Gold £245 at Astrid & Miyu Price: £345 Total value of products included: £730 (save 50%) Number of products: 12 What’s included? All exclusive jewels - earrings, ear cuffs, necklaces, bracelets, £50 voucher. Astrid & Miyu is one of our all-time favourite jewellery brands, so we knew this calendar would be unmissable. With the option of gold or silver, you can expect very high-quality pieces. It's got five stars from customers on the brand's website, where you'll find a full list of the calendar's contents. Can be personalised Astley Clarke Advent Calendar 2025 £398 at Astley Clarke Price: £398 Total value of products included: £906 (saving 56%) Number of products: 12 What’s included? Necklaces, bracelets, earrings and a charm - but no rings. This is Astley Clarke's first foray into festive advent calendars, and if you're not familiar with the brand, just know that Kate Middleton is a fan. It's a "celebration of light, beauty and quiet luxury", and you can add complimentary engraving and photo personalisation to the chain locket bracelet, which is such a wonderful touch if you're gifting this to a loved one. Best for trending brands Liberty 12 Days of Jewellery Calendar £895 at Liberty Price: £895 Total value of products included: £1,478 (save 40%) Number of products: 12 What’s included? Bracelets, necklaces and earrings, including both Liberty's own brand designs and high-end labels like Otiumberg, V by Laura Vann and Astley Clark. This calendar is the ideal gift for those who want keepsakes over throw-away advent items. The calendar itself, with its well-crafted pull-out drawers, can be repurposed for gifting or as a lovely jewellery box. 6 days Edge of Ember 6-Day Personalised Advent Calendar £225 (was £450) at Edge of Ember Price: £225 Total value of products included: £450 (save 50%) Number of products: 6 What’s included? 2x bracelets, birthstone pendant, initial tag pendant, hoop earrings and a chain necklace. If you're looking for a bespoke advent calendar, this is for you. You can choose bracelet chain length, as well as both an initial and a birthstone for the necklaces, plus you get a beautiful jewellery box. It's no wonder Claudia Winkleman is a fan of this brand! One happy customer wrote: "I received a personal advent calendar, it’s absolutely beautiful. Such value for money, I wanted the necklace, and the rest was such a bonus. Love love love". Lab-grown diamonds Lark & Berry Advent Calendar 2025 £3,500 at Lark & Berry Price: From £3,500 Total value of products included: Unknown Number of products: 12 What’s included? "A selection of fine jewellery crafted in gold and platinum, adorned with lab-grown diamonds and vibrant gemstones. Each calendar is thoughtfully curated to reflect your personal style, offering a mix of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and piercings — all tailored to the preferences you share." There are three options on this one: premium, luxury and elite, the latter of which will set you back a whopping £79,450 - but we are talking diamonds here. It is pricier than other jewellery advent calendars on the market, but absolutely worth it in our opinion, considering how much Lark & Berry pieces cost on their own.

Best jewellery advent calendars 2025: under £200

Best for rings Bohomoon 2025 Advent Calendar £149 at Bohomoon Price: £149 Total value of products included: £350 (saving 57%) Number of products: 12 What’s included? 3x necklaces, 3x bracelets, 3x rings, 3x earrings - including an exclusive unreleased item in each category. Available in silver or gold, as well as 7 different ring sizes, this 12-day calendar will add some sparkle to your countdown to Christmas. According to the website, once you have opened each door, the box transforms into a beautiful, reusable jewellery box lined with soft velvet to house your treasures. Estella Bartlett Advent Calendar £195 at Estella Bartlett Price: £195 Total value of products included: £376 (48% off) Number of products: 12 What’s included? Bestselling bracelets, necklaces and earrings, plus a £30 gift voucher. Comprised of gorgeous silver or gold pieces, this 12-day calendar ticks every box. With a range of classic pieces inside, it is the one to go for if you want simple and elegant everyday pieces that won't date, but also don't cost too much. At £195, this calendar sits somewhere in the middle of the price spectrum without compromising on quality. Biggest % saving Accessorize 24 Days of Accessorize Christmas Advent Calendar £36 (was £45) at Accessorize Price: £36 Total value of products included: £96 (save 62.5%) Number of products: 24 What’s included? "a dazzling range of gold-tone earrings, bracelets and necklaces with fun motifs that are totally on trend, along with easy-to-wear hair accessories that offer a daily dose of joy". For a more budget-friendly option, the Accessorize jewellery advent calendar offers 24 colourful pieces for just £36. I love that this one includes hair accessories, too. Give this calendar to a loved one looking to build up their jewellery collection without breaking the bank. Joma Jewellery Gold-Plated 12 Days of Sparkle Advent Calendar £179.99 at Joma Price: £179.99 Total value of products included: up to £300 (40% off) Number of products: 12 What’s included? 2x A Little Bracelets, 2x Stud Earrings, 2x Bracelets, 2x Rings, 2x Necklaces, 2x Hooped Earrings - One Size Fits All. Available in gold or silver-plated jewellery, this one can be personalised with your loved one's name and handpicked charms, and you can also add monogrammed initials to the day 12 pouch to make it feel extra special. Most affordable H&M Jewellery Advent Calendar £19.55 (was £22.99) at H&M Price: £19.55 Total value of products included: Unknown Number of products: 24 What’s included? I have lots of H&M jewellery in my collection that often gets mistaken for being more expensive than it is. You don't get to see a full list of what's in this calendar, or how much you're saving, but at just under £20 for £24 items? You do the maths! Joy by Corrine Smith 12 Days of JOY Birthstone Jewellery Advent Calendar £175 at Debenhams Price: £175 Total value of products included: Unknown Number of products: 22 What’s included? 2 necklaces, 2 bracelets, 2 pairs of earrings, 1 adjustable ring and an assortment of 14 interchangeable charms. Choose the right birth month for yourself or the recipient of this festive little treat to get a personalised advent calendar. This one's only available in gold.

How to choose the best jewellery advent calendars

The search can be overwhelming with an array of options for every budget and taste. To help you shop, we've outlined the most important considerations below:

Price: This year’s calendars range from just under £20 right up to four figures. Therefore, we recommend establishing a budget before beginning your research. Major retailers, like Liberty and Missoma, boast luxury prices, while other brands such as Accessorize and H&M offer more affordable options.

This year’s calendars range from just under £20 right up to four figures. Therefore, we recommend establishing a budget before beginning your research. Major retailers, like Liberty and Missoma, boast luxury prices, while other brands such as Accessorize and H&M offer more affordable options. Style: To prevent returns or exchanges, assess your recipient’s jewellery style. Do they like classic pieces or novelty trinkets? Do they lean towards gold, silver, or crystal jewels? Do they love earrings or are they into charm bracelets? Do they have their ears pierced?

To prevent returns or exchanges, assess your recipient’s jewellery style. Do they like classic pieces or novelty trinkets? Do they lean towards gold, silver, or crystal jewels? Do they love earrings or are they into charm bracelets? Do they have their ears pierced? Value: Albeit pricey, jewellery advent calendars offer great value as they provide gems in bulk. Ultimately, the overall price is considerably cheaper than investing in individual pieces.