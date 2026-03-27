The annual Lookfantastic Beauty Egg is officially back for another year – and we're predicting it will sell out fast
Boasting a value of over £220, this limited-edition edit is packed full of beauty buys from Color Wow, Medik8, Benefit and more...
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Don't get us wrong, we love a chocolate Easter egg (or two) each year, but for those wanting to treat themselves to a different type of egg this spring, why not opt for one stashed full of high-value, cult classic beauty buys?
Having sold out every year for the past nine years, the 2026 edition of the Lookfantastic Beauty Egg is back and better than ever this spring, housing an array of stellar beauty buys – including the best hair products for humidity and best volumising mascaras.
Thankfully, we're here to give you a glimpse into the edit before you add it to your basket, bringing you everything you need to know, from the price and its contents to how long it's likely to stick around on the virtual shelves.Article continues below
Have a glimpse into the 2026 limited-edition Lookfantastic Beauty Egg
Despite boasting a price tag of £60, the real worth of the contents inside this egg is a far greater value of over £220. Having amassed an impressive 4.9 average star rating, the limited-edition edit gives you the chance to trial a handful of cult classic buys, including popular makeup, skincare, and bodycare formulas from some of the biggest beauty brands on the market, for less. Not to mention, its launch date also aligns perfectly with payday...
Worth over £220
RRP: £60
Number of items: 7 (5 full size)
Value of box: £220
Highest value item: £80
What's included? Inside this golden egg, you'll find a lineup of 7 cult classic buys from some of the biggest names in beauty. You can expect to unbox the likes of a volumising mascara from Benefit, an ultra-hydrating Medik8 serum and a de-puffing eye mask from 111Skin.
What's inside the Lookfantastic Beauty Egg
If you want to take a peek into the Lookfantastic Beauty Egg, you've come to the right place as we've got a list of everything you can expect to find nestled inside – including the best hyaluronic acid serum, a moisturising shower gel, and a high shine lip gloss - plus, much more.
- Color Wow Dream Coat 200ml - Full size
- Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Serum 30ml - Full size
- Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Oil - Rose Amber - Full size
- Rodial Collagen 30% Booster Drops 30ml - Full size
- Benefit Badgal Bounce Mascara - Full size
- Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturisng Shower Cream-Gel 90ml
- 111Skin Cryo De-Puffing Eye Mask - one piece
How to get your hands on the Lookfantastic Beauty Egg
If you've been eyeing up the Lookfantastic Beauty Egg, it's worth knowing that it's available and waiting to be snapped up online via the Lookfantastic website. In terms of delivery, you can enjoy standard delivery within 2-3 days for free, or you can enjoy next-day delivery for an extra £5.95. Alternatively, you can also make the most of the free click and collect service.
How long is the Lookfantastic Beauty Egg available for?
While there isn't an official end date for the Lookfantastic Beauty Egg, it is a limited-edition, Easter-themed edit, so we imagine that it won't be sticking around for much longer. So, if you want to get your hands on it, then we'd recommend adding it to your basket now to avoid missing out.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
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