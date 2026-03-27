The annual Lookfantastic Beauty Egg is officially back for another year – and we're predicting it will sell out fast

Don't get us wrong, we love a chocolate Easter egg (or two) each year, but for those wanting to treat themselves to a different type of egg this spring, why not opt for one stashed full of high-value, cult classic beauty buys?

Having sold out every year for the past nine years, the 2026 edition of the Lookfantastic Beauty Egg is back and better than ever this spring, housing an array of stellar beauty buys – including the best hair products for humidity and best volumising mascaras.

Thankfully, we're here to give you a glimpse into the edit before you add it to your basket, bringing you everything you need to know, from the price and its contents to how long it's likely to stick around on the virtual shelves.

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Have a glimpse into the 2026 limited-edition Lookfantastic Beauty Egg

Despite boasting a price tag of £60, the real worth of the contents inside this egg is a far greater value of over £220. Having amassed an impressive 4.9 average star rating, the limited-edition edit gives you the chance to trial a handful of cult classic buys, including popular makeup, skincare, and bodycare formulas from some of the biggest beauty brands on the market, for less. Not to mention, its launch date also aligns perfectly with payday...

Worth over £220 Lookfantastic The Beauty Egg £60 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £60 Number of items: 7 (5 full size) Value of box: £220 Highest value item: £80 What's included? Inside this golden egg, you'll find a lineup of 7 cult classic buys from some of the biggest names in beauty. You can expect to unbox the likes of a volumising mascara from Benefit, an ultra-hydrating Medik8 serum and a de-puffing eye mask from 111Skin.

What's inside the Lookfantastic Beauty Egg

If you want to take a peek into the Lookfantastic Beauty Egg, you've come to the right place as we've got a list of everything you can expect to find nestled inside – including the best hyaluronic acid serum, a moisturising shower gel, and a high shine lip gloss - plus, much more.

How to get your hands on the Lookfantastic Beauty Egg

If you've been eyeing up the Lookfantastic Beauty Egg, it's worth knowing that it's available and waiting to be snapped up online via the Lookfantastic website. In terms of delivery, you can enjoy standard delivery within 2-3 days for free, or you can enjoy next-day delivery for an extra £5.95. Alternatively, you can also make the most of the free click and collect service.

How long is the Lookfantastic Beauty Egg available for?

While there isn't an official end date for the Lookfantastic Beauty Egg, it is a limited-edition, Easter-themed edit, so we imagine that it won't be sticking around for much longer. So, if you want to get your hands on it, then we'd recommend adding it to your basket now to avoid missing out.