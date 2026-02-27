Jump to category:
As a beauty shopping editor, these are the 15 gifts I think everybody is going to want this March

For March birthdays, last-minute Mother's Day gifts and even little tokens for International Women's Day

Aleesha Badkar's avatar
By
published
in Features
Elemis Black Cherry Cleansing Balm, Merit lipstick, Mizensir For Your Love perfume, Diptyque Narguile candle and Hotel, Mike bath salts on a pale cream background with pink rose petals - and a headshot in corner of Aleesha Badkar, with heading &#039;editor&#039;s picks&#039;
(Image credit: Future)
Coming up with exciting, thoughtful, and not-too-complicated gift ideas can be a challenge - especially when you've left your shopping until the last minute. So as woman&home's Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor, I'm bringing you all the best beauty gift ideas for March.

Not only is it the month of birthdays moving from cosy winter indulgences into a fresh new spring cleaning favourites, it's also the time when you're likely looking for Mother's Day gifts - and maybe even a little token for International Women's Day.

Where I shop beauty gifts

There are so many places to shop beauty gifts, but this is where I think you'll get the best value for money in March 2026...

March beauty gifts for every budget, picked by our beauty shopping editor

From budget beauty gifts to more luxury picks and everything in between, these are the gifts I think everyone should be shopping in March 2026...

Budget beauty gifts for March: under £40

Mid-range beauty gifts for March: £40-£80

Luxury beauty gifts for March: over £80

Aleesha Badkar
Aleesha Badkar
Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor, woman&home

Aleesha is Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.

She has years of eCommerce experience, previously working as Deputy Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages, after a long stint as Shopping Writer for woman&home. In the past, she has contributed to a number of women's lifestyle publications, including Women's Health and Stylist, and has earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London and an AOP awards nomination for her past work on woman&home's news team.

