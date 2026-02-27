As a beauty shopping editor, these are the 15 gifts I think everybody is going to want this March

Coming up with exciting, thoughtful, and not-too-complicated gift ideas can be a challenge - especially when you've left your shopping until the last minute. So as woman&home's Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor, I'm bringing you all the best beauty gift ideas for March.

Not only is it the month of birthdays moving from cosy winter indulgences into a fresh new spring cleaning favourites, it's also the time when you're likely looking for Mother's Day gifts - and maybe even a little token for International Women's Day.

So whether you're on the market for a chic birthday gift, a present for that friend who keeps up with the latest beauty trends, or a little bit of luxury for Mother's Day, these are the best gifts to buy in March.

The Everyone Gift Jo Malone London Jo Malone London Amber Labdanum Cologne Intense 50ml £116 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Most of the best Jo Malone London fragrances are unisex favourites, that can be worn by anyone - and even layered with other scents. This recent launch, the latest from their Cologne Intense collection is no different. A sharp but warm blend that's all about transporting you to the south of Spain, it layers warm amber with smoky labdanum and bitter orange for a chic and stylish scent.

Where I shop beauty gifts

There are so many places to shop beauty gifts, but this is where I think you'll get the best value for money in March 2026...

March beauty gifts for every budget, picked by our beauty shopping editor

From budget beauty gifts to more luxury picks and everything in between, these are the gifts I think everyone should be shopping in March 2026...

Budget beauty gifts for March: under £40

Mid-range beauty gifts for March: £40-£80

Elemis Elemis Pro-Collagen Black Cherry Cleansing Balm 100g £42 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Whether you're shopping for a birthday, Mother's Day or any other occasion, Elemis products are always a good idea. The brand's Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm is one of their bestselling products - and definitely one of my favourites - so this Black Cherry iteration would make a gorgeous treat for anyone who's alrea Space NK Diptyque Narguile Candle £58 at Space NK UK "With the evenings still being a little chilly, I've been loving Diptyque's Narguile candle for bringing a bit of chic, cosiness to my night-time routine. I like lighting it before snuggling up with my book, so that its honey and slightly spiced tobacco notes will fill the air while I read. It's also lovely on more of cloudy day, when you're staying indoors, as its scent really does fill the room. With it being on the more expensive-side, it's ideal as a gift, especially if you know your loved one is a bit of a Diptyque addict, like me." ~ Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer MERIT Beauty The Lip Trio £61 at Merit Beauty We are big Merit fans over here at woman&home. With their buttery lip liners already a staple in most of our routines, it's no surprise that, when the brand launched their newest Signature Lip Blush product in February, we were taken with it straightaway. This set includes both of the lip staples - which we've all agreed boast formulas better than most other lip products on the market - and a nourishing lip oil as a bonus. Glossier Glossier You Rêve Eau De Parfum 50ml £70 at Sephora UK Everyone loves Glossier You perfume, for its distinctive skin-scent blend that smells cosy, warming and has a that comforting individuality on everyone. This elegant twist on the famous fragrance makes for a gorgeous springtime gift, with gourmand notes blended with a floral heart and musky ambrox base. Great for newcomers or those are already a fan of the original. Estée Lauder Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Skincare Set £71 at Sephora UK I strongly believe that there is no better Mother's Day skincare gift than Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair. The cult range is known for its powerful formula, working against multiple signs of ageing while boosting hydration and improving the skin's comfort. While I hero the hydrating, firming and skin-brightening serum any time I get the opportunity, this elegant set features several heroes from the range that any mum would love. Silk'n Lumilips Led Lip Mask £79 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Chances are you've probably gifted or been gifted one of best red light therapy devices at some point over the past few years. The popular skincare tools have been on everybody's wishlists since they burst onto the scene, but this lip-specific mask is a great opportunity to gift the expensive skincare tech without spending over £100. One of my favourites to use before bed as it's so easy to include in my routine, it works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and hyperpigmentation.

Luxury beauty gifts for March: over £80

Kama Ayurveda Kama Ayurveda Sculpt & Illuminate Set £161 at kamaayurveda.com Okay a little personal favourite of mine, this is a set I've been using on repeat this past month. While people have been talking about the benefits of lymphatic drainage for years, it seems over the past few months, the treatment has become even more popular - and this Kansa Wand is definitely one of the best sculpting tools I've tried. But my favourite thing about this set? The gloriously-radiant, smoothing and brightening face oil that has rejuvenated my skin - leaving it nourished, glowy and looking like I'm wearing makeup even with a bare face. MIZENSIR For Your Love Eau De Parfum 100ml £200 at Selfridges If you're looking to treat a loved one who likes to set the trends, express individuality, and make an impression, they will love unwrapping this chic fragrance. I was tempted to gatekeep this one, as yes I do fit all the above, but I love it so much I want this elegant under-the-radar brand to get its recognition. It's sweet with a raspberry opening, but blended into musks, ambergris, benzoin and patchouli for a warm but sharp musky impression that lasts. ghd ghd Speed Ionic Hair Dryer in Titanium Black £299 at ghd Everyone has been talking about the new ghd Speed over the past month. Touted as the fastest hair dryer many have experienced and being hailed as one of the best hair dryers to ever come on the market, it's all about creating sleek, put-together looks in record time. A great gift for anyone looking to spring clean their hair-styling routine or who would just appreciate a bit of an