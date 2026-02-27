As a beauty shopping editor, these are the 15 gifts I think everybody is going to want this March
For March birthdays, last-minute Mother's Day gifts and even little tokens for International Women's Day
Coming up with exciting, thoughtful, and not-too-complicated gift ideas can be a challenge - especially when you've left your shopping until the last minute. So as woman&home's Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor, I'm bringing you all the best beauty gift ideas for March.
Not only is it the month of birthdays moving from cosy winter indulgences into a fresh new spring cleaning favourites, it's also the time when you're likely looking for Mother's Day gifts - and maybe even a little token for International Women's Day.
So whether you're on the market for a chic birthday gift, a present for that friend who keeps up with the latest beauty trends, or a little bit of luxury for Mother's Day, these are the best gifts to buy in March.
Most of the best Jo Malone London fragrances are unisex favourites, that can be worn by anyone - and even layered with other scents. This recent launch, the latest from their Cologne Intense collection is no different. A sharp but warm blend that's all about transporting you to the south of Spain, it layers warm amber with smoky labdanum and bitter orange for a chic and stylish scent.
Where I shop beauty gifts
There are so many places to shop beauty gifts, but this is where I think you'll get the best value for money in March 2026...
- Amazon: Best for bodycare and skincare favourites
- Boots: Best for affordable and practical gifts
- Lookfantastic: Best for go-to brands and exclusive edits
- Merit: Best for makeup lovers
- Sephora: Best for a wide selection of top brands
- SpaceNK: Best for high-end picks
- Tatcha: Best for luxury skincare
- Tropic: Best for thoughtful skincare gifts
March beauty gifts for every budget, picked by our beauty shopping editor
From budget beauty gifts to more luxury picks and everything in between, these are the gifts I think everyone should be shopping in March 2026...
Budget beauty gifts for March: under £40
While I love these lip balms and would ordinarily be recommending the full-size tubes, if you're looking a little token to give the most important women in your life for 8th March's International Women's Day, this is a cost-effective solution. A fantastic product from one of our favourite female-founded brands, a useful mini to keep in their handbags, and a set of four to dish out where you want to - it's a gift that ticks all the boxes.
If you're going to gift just one small makeup product, make it one that will make an impression. Kay Beauty's lipstick formulas are up there with some of the best I've tried (and after hosting a 'Lipstick of the Day' series on Instagram, that's up there in the 100s). The pigmented formulas last for hours without drying out the lips - and this beautiful packaging definitely makes it gift-worthy. This shade is Ruby Banarasi - a gorgeous deep, rich red that will add a touch of elegance to any makeup look.
"As someone with dry skin, I'm always looking for a way to supercharge my complexion with hydration and this overnight mask from Laneige has been a real game-changer in my routine lately. It features ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin F, which get to work while your sleeping so that you awaken with soft, plump and dewy-looking skin - and what better gift to give something ready for spring/summer?"
~ Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer
I think Mother's Day is a really nice opportunity to treat your mum to those little indulgences that she probably otherwise wouldn't bother too much about - bath oils, bodycare, fancy hand wash - essentially anything that smells amazing and adds a touch of luxury to her beauty routine, almost like being in a high-end hotel. So this royal-approved bath oil with its silky formula and refreshing eucalyptus, lemon, lavender and rosemary scent will make for quite the treat.
When it comes to chic bath products, Hotel, Mike is the new kid on the block that's make quite the impression on beauty insiders. Having tried the range myself, I can say I was sold the second I lowered myself into my everything bath and sniffed the sweet and warming ginger and vetiver notes of the collection's bath salts. Plus the slick jar looks great in the bathroom
Top pick
These may seem extravagant for something so simple as a hair tie, but Silke London's scrunchies and hair ties are honestly some of my favourites around. They're strong enough to support pretty much every hair type and hairstyle, but will keep hair in place all day without leaving that unwanted kink across the middle.
Mid-range beauty gifts for March: £40-£80
Whether you're shopping for a birthday, Mother's Day or any other occasion, Elemis products are always a good idea. The brand's Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm is one of their bestselling products - and definitely one of my favourites - so this Black Cherry iteration would make a gorgeous treat for anyone who's alrea
"With the evenings still being a little chilly, I've been loving Diptyque's Narguile candle for bringing a bit of chic, cosiness to my night-time routine. I like lighting it before snuggling up with my book, so that its honey and slightly spiced tobacco notes will fill the air while I read. It's also lovely on more of cloudy day, when you're staying indoors, as its scent really does fill the room. With it being on the more expensive-side, it's ideal as a gift, especially if you know your loved one is a bit of a Diptyque addict, like me."
~ Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer
We are big Merit fans over here at woman&home. With their buttery lip liners already a staple in most of our routines, it's no surprise that, when the brand launched their newest Signature Lip Blush product in February, we were taken with it straightaway. This set includes both of the lip staples - which we've all agreed boast formulas better than most other lip products on the market - and a nourishing lip oil as a bonus.
Everyone loves Glossier You perfume, for its distinctive skin-scent blend that smells cosy, warming and has a that comforting individuality on everyone. This elegant twist on the famous fragrance makes for a gorgeous springtime gift, with gourmand notes blended with a floral heart and musky ambrox base. Great for newcomers or those are already a fan of the original.
I strongly believe that there is no better Mother's Day skincare gift than Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair. The cult range is known for its powerful formula, working against multiple signs of ageing while boosting hydration and improving the skin's comfort. While I hero the hydrating, firming and skin-brightening serum any time I get the opportunity, this elegant set features several heroes from the range that any mum would love.
Chances are you've probably gifted or been gifted one of best red light therapy devices at some point over the past few years. The popular skincare tools have been on everybody's wishlists since they burst onto the scene, but this lip-specific mask is a great opportunity to gift the expensive skincare tech without spending over £100. One of my favourites to use before bed as it's so easy to include in my routine, it works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and hyperpigmentation.
Luxury beauty gifts for March: over £80
Okay a little personal favourite of mine, this is a set I've been using on repeat this past month. While people have been talking about the benefits of lymphatic drainage for years, it seems over the past few months, the treatment has become even more popular - and this Kansa Wand is definitely one of the best sculpting tools I've tried. But my favourite thing about this set? The gloriously-radiant, smoothing and brightening face oil that has rejuvenated my skin - leaving it nourished, glowy and looking like I'm wearing makeup even with a bare face.
If you're looking to treat a loved one who likes to set the trends, express individuality, and make an impression, they will love unwrapping this chic fragrance. I was tempted to gatekeep this one, as yes I do fit all the above, but I love it so much I want this elegant under-the-radar brand to get its recognition. It's sweet with a raspberry opening, but blended into musks, ambergris, benzoin and patchouli for a warm but sharp musky impression that lasts.
Everyone has been talking about the new ghd Speed over the past month. Touted as the fastest hair dryer many have experienced and being hailed as one of the best hair dryers to ever come on the market, it's all about creating sleek, put-together looks in record time. A great gift for anyone looking to spring clean their hair-styling routine or who would just appreciate a bit of an
