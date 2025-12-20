18 last minute beauty editor-approved gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas Day
Calling all Christmas Eve shoppers! Order these stellar beauty gifts today for them to be under the tree on the 25th
While the general rule of thumb for Christmas delivery is ordering by December 19th, if you're someone who has left present buying until the eleventh hour, you'll be pleased to know that there are still plenty of opportunities to bag a stellar last-minute beauty gift before the big day.
Many of us will know the stress of continuously watching the tracking details of our parcels in anticipation of it arriving in time for a special event, whether that be a makeup gift set for a loved one or Christmas gifts for friends. Well, you can forget getting flustered by delivery dates now, as we've done the hard work for you by scouring the web to find all the details on the cut-off dates for Christmas delivery, to make your festive shopping experience a breeze.
Not to mention, our beauty team has also hand-picked their editor-approved buys that will not only arrive before the 25th, but will also impress any beauty-loving recipient unwrapping the gift - from skincare gift sets to our beauty team's Christmas gifts that we're hoping to find under our very own trees.
Where to buy last-minute Christmas gifts
Before ordering your last-minute gifts, look no further than our list of Christmas delivery cut-off dates for some of the top beauty retailers...
- Amazon: Look for the 'Arrives Before Christmas' badge on products, and Prime members can order until 23rd for Christmas Eve delivery
- Boots: Order until 6pm on 23rd for Christmas Eve collection, or use instant delivery with Deliveroo, UberEats and Just Eat for same-day
- Debenhams: Free express delivery with code EXPRESSDEL
- Face The Future: Order by 22nd using premium service for guaranteed delivery before 25th
- Lookfantastic: Order by midnight on 20th for standard or by midnight on 22nd for next-day delivery
- Sephora: Standard delivery until 11pm on 20th and next-day delivery until 6pm on 22nd
- Space NK: Order by 2pm on Monday 21st for next-day delivery and click and collect
18 last-minute beauty gift ideas, hand-picked by our beauty team
For a Christmas shopping experience that's as easy as pie, we've curated a list of editor-approved beauty buys that are still in stock and would make a delightful gift. We're talking everything from nourishing body care and gifts for perfume lovers to handy nail care sets and the best face masks.
It's also worth noting that many brands' Christmas delivery cut-off dates are often in mid-December, whereas multi-retailers (such as Sephora, Lookfantastic and Boots) have a lot later cut-off dates.
A treat for the palms
RRP: £30 | Where to buy for Christmas delivery: Amazon
When ordered via Amazon, you can get this hand wash and lotion gift set from Neal's Yard Remedies just in time for Christmas. The duo in question is equipped with essential oils, such as spearmint, bergamot and lemon, to wash away daily impurities and maintain the hydration of your hands throughout the day.
Fresh, aromatic unisex scent
RRP: £116 for 50ml | Where to buy for Christmas delivery: Jo Malone London
When ordered by 6pm on Sunday 21st December using the standard delivery option, or midday on Tuesday 23rd December using next day delivery, you can bag a Jo Malone scent for someone special's Christmas gift. Take the Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense for example, a woody and aromatic unisex fragrance with notes of cypress trees, grapefruit and amber that leaves a bold an distinctive lasting impression.
Hydrated, fuller-looking lips
RRP: £38 | Where to buy for Christmas delivery: Amazon
Gatineau's Defi Lift Volumising Peptide Lip Treatment Duo makes home to two of the brand's tinted lip treatments, a warm berry and a soft brown. These formulas not only deliver your pout with a subtle wash of colour, but they are also packed with an array of nourishing ingredients to leave the lips plumper, fuller, soft and supple.
Healthy, flushed complexion
RRP: £36 | Where to buy for Christmas delivery: Sephora
Although you might've missed the delivery cut off via Merit Beauty's website, we have good news, you can still bag a Merit Beauty product for Christmas when ordering via Sephora. Speaking of which, the Flush Balm Mini Gift Set hosts three mini versions of the brand's bestselling cream blushes, Postmodern, Le Bonbon and the all-new Redux shade. Simply sweep onto the skin for a sheer-yet-buildable flush of colour.
Delicately feminine fragrance
RRP: £72, now £57.60 | Where to buy for Christmas delivery: Debenhams
Fragrances are always a stellar Christmas gift choice and Prada's Paradoxe Eau de Parfum stands out from crowd. This empowering feminine scent boasts a floral amber blend that is delicately light and crisp. Top notes of bergamot, tangerine and pear are complemented by heart notes of neroli jasmine and Tunisian orange flower. The perfume then dries down to reveal warm and musky base notes of amber, benzoin and bourbon vanilla. Order via Debenhams to ensure it's under the tree on Christmas Day.
Keep your nails in tip-top shape
RRP: £24 | Where to buy for Christmas delivery: Amazon
Christmas is also a great time to give others with practical gifts that they are sure to use all year round, such as Manucurist's Glass Nail Accessory Trio. This luxurious glass nail care set houses a nail file, a nail buffer and cuticle pusher, which work together to prevent splitting, smooth and polish your talons.
Gourmand perfume discovery set
RRP: £88 | Where to buy for Christmas delivery: Boots
If you're not sure on your recipient's signature scent, why not gift them a fragrance discovery set like this KAYALI Sweet Obsessions set. The limited-edition collection arrives with four miniature 10ml versions of the brand's most popular gourmand perfumes, Vanilla 28, Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar 42, Yum Boujee Marshmallow 81 and Fleur Majesty Rose Royale 31.
Sweet, amber scent duo
RRP: £76 | Where to buy for Christmas delivery: Space NK
Maison Margiela's Replica Afternoon Delight Duo Gift Set is sure to impress any gourmand fragrance lover this Christmas. Equipped with both a 30ml bottle and a 10ml travel-friendly bottle, this sweet amber scent is reminiscent of madeleine cookies. Notes of bitter almond essence are blended with madeleine accord, carrot and absolute ambrette, before being complemented with base notes of sandalwood, Madagascar vanilla pod and musks.
Luxurious body care treat
RRP: £72 | Where to buy for Christmas delivery: Space NK
A body care set is an easily-impressive present option and this Laura Mercier Ambre Vanille Collection is no different. Hosting a full-size serum body cream, mini body wash and a mini version of the iconic Honey Bath, this set works to hydrate and restore the skin for a supple, soothed and radiant finish.
Self-care pamper evening
RRP: £29.99 | Where to buy for Christmas delivery: Sephora
Enjoy a set of eight face and body masks, designed to target an array of areas of skin from head-to-toe - we're talking everything from de-puffing eye masks and smoothing lip masks to glow-boosting face masks and nourishing hand masks.
Alternative designer fragrance
RRP: £56 | Where to buy for Christmas delivery: Space NK
Fleur de Peau has earned the title as one of the best Diptyque perfumes, as per our beauty team, thanks to its clean blend of powdery iris, soft magnolia and sheer musks. However, for those not wanting to splurge on the bottle of fragrance, you can bag the scent for less when shopping the refillable solid perfume.
The key to shiny strands
RRP: £19, now £9.50 | Where to buy for Christmas delivery: Boots
Give the gift of healthy, shiny strands thanks to the Herbal Essences Chamomile Smooth & Shine Gift Set. Inside this box you can expect to find a shampoo, conditioner and leave-in conditioning spray to smooth and enhance your hair's shine. Not to mention, it also imparts your tresses with a soft summer meadow-like scent.
Glossy lips, unlocked
RRP: £31, now £23.25 | Where to buy for Christmas delivery: Sephora
For a hydrated pout this winter, look no further than Laneige's exclusive Glowy Lip Minis Set, which lets you explore four of the brand's most popular flavours - Berry, Vanilla, Blueberry and Sweet Candy. These lightweight, non-sticky lip balms are packed full of hydrating and nourishing ingredients, such as murumuru butter and shea butter, which delivers your pout with a luminous protective film that locks in moisture.
Seamlessly detangles locks
RRP: £18, now £14.40 | Where to buy for Christmas delivery: Amazon
Some recommend swapping out your hairbrush every 6-12 months, so a new hairbrush certainly won't go amiss at Christmas. Tangle Teezer's Ultimate Detangler Hairbrush is a truly practical present that your recipient will use on a daily basis. The brush in question can be used on both wet and dry hair, working to seamlessly detangle knots and glide through your strands without causing damage or breakage.
Hello, healthy hair
RRP: £31, now £22.10 | Where to buy for Christmas delivery: Lookfantastic
The Olaplex Mini Essentials Kit offers a complete haircare routine to maintain the appearance of healthy strands, giving your recipient the chance to trial an array of the brand's formulas. Each powered by Olaplex's Bond Building Technology™, this six-piece set includes hair treatments, a shampoo, conditioner, hair oil and more.
Luxury skincare saviours
RRP: £59 | Where to buy for Christmas delivery: John Lewis
What's better than the gift of good skin for Christmas? This luxurious Lancôme gift set hosts three bestselling formulas from the brand's widely-loved Rénergie range for a visibly firmer and lifted complexion. Inside, you'll be treated to a full-size Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum, a travel-size Rénergie Eye Cream and travel-size Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream, which work in harmony to improve wrinkles, dark spots and boost radiance of the skin.
Gift voucher you actually want
RRP: £5-£1,000 | Where to buy for Christmas delivery: Thérapie Clinic
Gift vouchers might get a bad rep at Christmas, but there's actually some stellar options out there. Take this one for example, this e-voucher gives you the opportunity to treat someone you love to a treatment at the Thérapie Clinic - from laser hair removal and cosmetic injections to Hydrafacials and Emsculpt. Plus, there's 85 locations across the UK and Ireland to choose from!
A beauty lover's dream
RRP: £42 | Where to buy for Christmas delivery: Lookfantastic
For the gift that keeps on giving, why not treat someone special to a 3 month Lookfantastic Beauty Box voucher. Each month they'll have six beauty products worth over £50, including trending brands and new product launches, land on their doorstep.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.