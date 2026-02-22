Your February beauty questions, answered by woman&home beauty director, Sarah Cooper-White

It’s rained nearly every single day since the new year, and if you’re anything like me, it's starting to feel depressing, so what better time to cheer yourself up than with a lovely beauty treat? This month, I’ve got everything you need to get a boost, from your hair to your skin.

Scalp treatments are the latest must-have, but if you’re dubious, I’ve found a serum that really does work. Meanwhile, my absolute favourite body care brand has launched a new body butter that is fabulous on winter-weary skin. I've also realised I’ve had non-stop gel manis for the past six months - they are addictive! So in a pledge to give my nails a break, I’ve been trying the latest nail wraps, and my skin has never looked better thanks to a new (and safe) at-home kit inspired by in-clinic micro needling treatments.

And when there’s nothing more to do than hunker down and watch Netflix, I’ve been doing it with my new favourite scented candle, making my front room smell glorious as well as cheering up those dark evenings. Enjoy!

February beauty Q&A, with Sarah Cooper-White

1. Are nail wraps worth trying?

"The beauty team has all been swapping gel manis for wraps, and have found that Mylee Gel Wraps are the easiest to apply and last the longest. They go on like a sticker, and you don’t need a UV lamp to cure them. With care, they can last up to two weeks. If you struggle with polish, these will be a game changer, but for longevity, you still can’t beat a gel mani."

2. Can you recommend a foundation that will cover redness?

"If a tinted moisturiser or skin tint doesn’t quite give you the coverage you need, then try Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Natural Finish Foundation. It gives the skin a dewy, long-lasting finish, but unlike a tint, it can be layered to cover up redness or pigmentation, without looking cakey or heavy, or creasing into lines on the face. It comes in 32 shades, too."

3. Help! My hair is falling out

"Hair can shed more at different times of the year and there are lots of different causes of hair thinning in women, but if you’re worried about excess shedding, try TYPEBEA G1 Overnight Boosting Peptide Hair Serum, which is a leave-on treatment that can reduce hair loss by up to 60% thanks to powerful natural extracts and peptides, leaving hair thicker and healthier looking."

4. What will soothe my dry winter skin?

"You can’t beat Sol De Janeiro body creams for getting winter-weary skin back into shape. The brand has just launched Sol De Janeiro Rosa Charmosa Dewy Cream, which blends skin-boosting peptides with hydrating naturals, and an uplifting, creamy tropical scent that is sure to help lift your mind and body out of the winter blues!"

5. How can I create a spa-at-home feel?

"It’s the season for snuggling down on the sofa at home with Netflix and a scented candle. I think this one is great value for the quality, it looks stylish on your coffee table, and smells great with its blend of sandalwood, frankincense, and nutmeg, which have been chosen to help you relax."

6. Should I try microneedling?

"There are lots of at-home microneedling kits available, but you do need to be careful how you use them, as they can sometimes do more harm than good. For an at-home treatment, I’d recommend Shiseido Micro-Click Concentrate. Inspired by microneedling treatments, it delivers a potent formula of niacinamide into the skin over a 12-day treatment schedule to target wrinkles and loss of firmness. My skin was visibly smoother and more radiant afterwards."