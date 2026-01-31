Jump to category:
Tonnes of new beauty launches landed on our desk this January, but these are the ones actually worth snapping up

We're talking sparkling newness from the likes of Jo Malone, Elemis, Tatcha and more

Collage of the best new beauty launches in January 2026 (L-R) Elemis Cleansing Mousse, Living Proof Moisture Rescue Mask, Jo Malone Amber Labdanum and Jones Road Body Scrub, on a white marble background with cream, serum and scrub swatches
(Image credit: Future/Brands)
With the first month of the year drawing to a close, it's only right that we finally bid farewell to January (honestly, we can't even remember our last pay day) with an assortment of new and exciting beauty launches.

Whether your start to 2026 has consisted of making new year resolutions or hibernating from the cold, one thing's for certain and that is we're all deserving of some TLC – whether that be treating your strands with one of the best hair masks or nourishing your skin with a best-smelling body lotion. Fortunately, January has brought a plethora of all-new beauty formulas with it, including those just mentioned (plus much more).

The best new beauty buys that landed on our desk in January

If you're anything like us, January's pay day might have put you in the mood to replenish your beauty collection. Fortunately, you've come to the right place as we've tested a plethora of new buys that have hit the market this month. Introducing, the new beauty launches that are worth being on your radar this month – we're talking one of the best Jo Malone perfume with warming amber notes, nourishing body care, longevity skincare buys and a glass skin K-beauty serum...

Our editor says...nourishing skincare only this month

Whether you want to give your skin some TLC after all the December antics or are trying to tackle the effects of the month's cold and chaotic weather, there's nothing more welcome at the start of the year than nourishing, thoughtful skincare. You know the type that just slides on with a velvety, buttery feel and leaves skin soft, soothed and moisturised.

So it's no surprise that January's new launches were overrun with nourishing winter skin staples, from a new lip-drenching mask to a groundbreaking new cleansing butter and even a clever serum packed with skin-loving ingredients.

~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home

Our 12 top tried and tested beauty picks to snap up this month

In other news...

Aside from the products we've had our hands on this month, there are also some notable pieces of beauty news that are worth spreading the word of – from new limited-edition fragrances inspired by the latest Netflix drama to the revival of a popular eyeshadow palette.

❤️ Dyson brought back their limited-edition Red Velvet and Gold hair tool range, inspired by the richness of Valentine’s Day.

🛏️ Estrid launched their refillable antiperspirant in a limited-edition 'Bedroom Floor' scent, which smells like crushed rhubarb soaked in lychee.

🌼 Floral Street partnered with Bridgerton to launch the Enchanted Masquerade Eau de Parfum, a floral gourmand scent with a musky base.

💄Kay Beauty launched limited-edition Luxe Matte Lipsticks in collaboration with Falguni Shane Peacock, where high-performance beauty meets couture design.

5️⃣ Happy birthday Merit Beauty! The minimalist beauty brand behind the bestselling Flush Balm and Great Skin Serum turned 5 years old.

🫐 The Body Shop relaunched their iconic Dewberry fragrance from the '90s, a truly fruity, floral blend.

1️⃣ One/Size, hailed for their high-performance makeup setting sprays and loose setting powders, is now available to shop at Boots.

👁️ Urban Decay have revived their Original Naked Eyeshadow Palette for limited time only.

‼️ After much testing, we have to give honourable mentions to other new beauty launches that impressed us this January, such as the Paula's Choice CellularYouth Longevity Serum, JVN's FlexHold Strengthening Hairspray, the L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Glass Skin Hydrogel Glow Masks, Morphe's M109 Spatula Foundation Brush and NARS Afterglow Tinted Lip Balms.

