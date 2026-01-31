Tonnes of new beauty launches landed on our desk this January, but these are the ones actually worth snapping up

With the first month of the year drawing to a close, it's only right that we finally bid farewell to January (honestly, we can't even remember our last pay day) with an assortment of new and exciting beauty launches.

Whether your start to 2026 has consisted of making new year resolutions or hibernating from the cold, one thing's for certain and that is we're all deserving of some TLC – whether that be treating your strands with one of the best hair masks or nourishing your skin with a best-smelling body lotion. Fortunately, January has brought a plethora of all-new beauty formulas with it, including those just mentioned (plus much more).

As a team, we're lucky to get our hands on the said newest buys on the block, in order to put them to the test and see whether they're actually worth your investment. So, if one of the best cleansing balms, a hydrating lip mask or a driftwood body care collection pique your attention, then keep reading.

The best new beauty buys that landed on our desk in January

If you're anything like us, January's pay day might have put you in the mood to replenish your beauty collection. Fortunately, you've come to the right place as we've tested a plethora of new buys that have hit the market this month. Introducing, the new beauty launches that are worth being on your radar this month – we're talking one of the best Jo Malone perfume with warming amber notes, nourishing body care, longevity skincare buys and a glass skin K-beauty serum...

Our editor says...nourishing skincare only this month

Whether you want to give your skin some TLC after all the December antics or are trying to tackle the effects of the month's cold and chaotic weather, there's nothing more welcome at the start of the year than nourishing, thoughtful skincare. You know the type that just slides on with a velvety, buttery feel and leaves skin soft, soothed and moisturised.



So it's no surprise that January's new launches were overrun with nourishing winter skin staples, from a new lip-drenching mask to a groundbreaking new cleansing butter and even a clever serum packed with skin-loving ingredients.

~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home

Gisou Honey Glaze Collagen Therapy Lip Mask £24 at Space NK UK RRP: £24 I love a lip mask for really locking in moisture and leaving skin soft and supple, and this new launch from Gisou is up there with some of the best. A thick formula packed with ceramides, collagen, hyaluronic acid and Mirsalehi honey, it leaves lips smooth and hydrated throughout the day. Haruharu Wonder Rose PDRN Soothing Serum £20 at Amazon UK RRP: £20 This has become one of my new favourite serums. Its thin and lightweight gel-textured serum is like a big glass of water for the skin, soaking in in seconds and leaving the skin feeling soft, smooth and refreshed. Tropic Skincare Renewing Cleanser Ceramide Cleansing Butter £52 at tropicskincare.com RRP: £52 We're big Tropic Skincare fans over at woman&home, so we were pretty excited to be one of the first to try this highly-anticipated cleansing balm - and it did not disappoint. The soft butter melts into a rich emulsion making for one of the most nourishing cleansers I've tried. It melts away makeup seamlessly and leaves skin soft and clean, without stripping away the oils that keep our skin healthy.

Our 12 top tried and tested beauty picks to snap up this month

January's top pick Jo Malone London Amber Labdanum Cologne Intense 100ml £164 at Jo Malone London RRP: £164 for 100ml "One of the brand's biggest launches this year, Jo Malone's newest fragrance drop, Amber Labdanum, is all about the rich, elegant, lesser-known ingredients found in Spain's Granada. It opens with a warm but bitter orange scent (reminiscent of my favourite Bitter Mandarin from the brand), settling onto the clean but ever-so-slightly smokey woods of the labdanum and amber heart and base. It's warm, ambery and sharp all in one supremely elegant fragrance." ~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home

In other news...

Aside from the products we've had our hands on this month, there are also some notable pieces of beauty news that are worth spreading the word of – from new limited-edition fragrances inspired by the latest Netflix drama to the revival of a popular eyeshadow palette.

❤️ Dyson brought back their limited-edition Red Velvet and Gold hair tool range, inspired by the richness of Valentine’s Day.

🛏️ Estrid launched their refillable antiperspirant in a limited-edition 'Bedroom Floor' scent, which smells like crushed rhubarb soaked in lychee.

🌼 Floral Street partnered with Bridgerton to launch the Enchanted Masquerade Eau de Parfum, a floral gourmand scent with a musky base.

💄Kay Beauty launched limited-edition Luxe Matte Lipsticks in collaboration with Falguni Shane Peacock, where high-performance beauty meets couture design.

5️⃣ Happy birthday Merit Beauty! The minimalist beauty brand behind the bestselling Flush Balm and Great Skin Serum turned 5 years old.

🫐 The Body Shop relaunched their iconic Dewberry fragrance from the '90s, a truly fruity, floral blend.

1️⃣ One/Size, hailed for their high-performance makeup setting sprays and loose setting powders, is now available to shop at Boots.

👁️ Urban Decay have revived their Original Naked Eyeshadow Palette for limited time only.

‼️ After much testing, we have to give honourable mentions to other new beauty launches that impressed us this January, such as the Paula's Choice CellularYouth Longevity Serum, JVN's FlexHold Strengthening Hairspray, the L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Glass Skin Hydrogel Glow Masks, Morphe's M109 Spatula Foundation Brush and NARS Afterglow Tinted Lip Balms.