The nourishing, ceramide-packed cleansing balm that our beauty team has been loving this winter

A quality cleanser is at the core of any skincare routine, working to banish makeup, dirt and impurities from the complexion, resulting in hydrated, smoother and healthier-looking skin.

When searching for the best cleanser to remove your makeup with, it's only natural that many of us tend to opt for one of the best cleansing balms. Particularly great for those with dry and sensitive skin types, cleansing balms are gentle yet effective at removing makeup - even the best waterproof mascaras - without stripping the complexion of its moisture.

They're especially useful during the colder winter months, thanks to their indulgent oil-based formulas that not only hydrate the complexion but also work to support the skin barrier. Speaking of which, our very own beauty team has been loving a specific ceramide-packed balm formula this season – and, spoiler, it's the newest, yet one of the best, Tropic Skincare products we've tried.

The renewing cleansing balm that our beauty team are loving this winter

Despite only having launched this January, our beauty team were lucky enough to get our hands on nourishing formula a month before it hit the market. After having time to thoroughly test the balm, our Beauty Shopping Writer and Editor agree on one thing - this formula is deserving of a spot within both of our skincare routines.

Tropic Skincare Renewing Cleanser Ceramide Cleansing Butter £52 at tropicskincare.com RRP: £52 | Key Ingredients: Ceramides, Acerola Cherry Extract and Murumuru Butter Packed full of barrier-supporting ceramides, collagen-boosting actives and essential oils for a spa-like experience, this balm-to-oil formula effortlessly melts away any stubborn makeup, excess oil, dirt and impurities – all without drying out the skin. Its blend of ceramides, Acerola cherry extract and murumuru butter work to strengthen the skin barrier, boost collagen production, nourish and soften the skin. Plus, you can make the most of a skincare spatula and bamboo face cloth (worth £11) with the purchase of a cleansing balm.

As someone who religiously uses cream cleansers, our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, was converted with this balm formula: "Forget overly solid, hard to apply textures, this formula is temperature-tested to transform from a butter into a silky oil when coming into contact with your body heat, ensuring it seamlessly glides onto the skin."

In terms of its results, Sennen notes the formula's rich and nourishing feel: "This balm is luxurious through and through, boasting a subtly uplifting scent and the ability to effortlessly melting away stubborn makeup – and even harsh eyebrow tint (take it from my firsthand experience)."

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Sennen also hailed the balm's gentle yet effective nature on her sensitive complexion: "I have a fairly sensitive complexion that often gets irritated when stripped of its moisture, however this balm leaves my skin feeling clean yet plump and hydrated."

Although on the pricier side, however still in line with many other cleansing balms on the market, Sennen says: "A little goes a long way with this formula, meaning a tub is set to last you a while." Sennen also adds: "I'd also recommend opting for the free spatula and bamboo face cloth, as the balm has a terracotta hue that can sometimes transfer on your other face cloths when washed off."

Aleesha Badkar, Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor at woman&home, is also a big fan of the new balm adding: "Over the years, I've tried a lot of makeup cleansers, and I mean a lot - from balms to oils, foams, milks, butters, waters, bi-phase solutions, even those little towels that only need water - but this is up there with my very favourite picks. In recent years, I've come to appreciate the moment of indulgence an oily, nourishing cleansing balm allows you, but this might be the most luxurious that I've tried.

"The thick, rich emulsion that melts into your palms as you warm the balm is one of the most nourishing I've come across, leaving a supple, soft finish to the skin, without any unwanted oil left behind. The beautiful, fruity-scented butter melts makeup off in seconds, wipes away easily, and leaves skin feeling clean, healthy and moisturised. And the gorgeous gold and deep red jar doesn't look too bad in the bathroom either."