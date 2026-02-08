How long do LED masks last? I've asked 3 experts, and this was their definitive answer
Light therapy masks are a real skincare investment - but are they a long-term one?
When you spend a lot of money on a product, the hope is that it lasts a long time - but how long do LED masks last? Is it enough to make the pricetag worth it?
There’s no denying that the best red light therapy devices are a huge investment. Most cost between £300 and £500, which is a serious chunk of cash. As a beauty editor and an outspoken red light therapy superfan, I’m often asked questions about these devices. Do LED face masks work? (Yes!) Can I use an LED mask every day? (Maybe!) What about red light therapy for the body? (A great solution for a smoother-looking neck!) Recently, though, I was asked how long LED masks last, and I was stumped.
So, in a quest to further justify these purchases, and frankly for my own peace of mind, I asked three experts how long LED masks last, to help put you at ease.
How long do LED masks last - let's investigate
According to Dr Dinuk Dissanayake, a medical doctor specialising in skin health and creator of the Correxiko LED mask, “you should expect a lifespan of 3 to 5 years with regular use.”
Sue D’Arcy, the founder of iSmart, who is behind some of the best-selling LED devices on the market, agrees, putting the figure at around five years. “A high-quality LED mask should last several years with regular home use,” she says. “Well-made devices from reputable manufacturers are designed to withstand consistent weekly treatments and thousands of hours of light output when used and cared for correctly.”
Dr Raj Arora, GP and skin expert, is even more specific. “LED masks typically have a lifespan of about 1,000 to 3,000 hours of use, but this varies, depending on the brand and quality,” she says. “With regular usage, you can expect to use it for a few years before needing a replacement.”
So, the general consensus seems to be that LED masks typically last between two and five years, depending on the model you pick. Personally, the masks I own have been in consistent use for two or three years, and they’re still working as well as they did in the beginning.
How to pick an LED mask that’s going to last
If you’re spending a lot of money on a mask, how can you guarantee that it will last as long as possible? According to Dr Arora, there are a few things you should know before buying an LED mask to help you make the best choice.
- "Durability: High-quality materials that are resistant to wear and tear.
- Safety certifications: Look for FDA approval or other safety guarantees.
- User reviews: Positive feedback from other users can indicate reliability and performance."
W&H Hero buy
RRP: £465
Anyone who I've spoken to about red light therapy won't be surprised to see this mention. It's my most consistent recommendation - it's expensive, but it's absolutely worth it for the versatility. It has both red and blue light therapy settings, and the treatment time is just three minutes, making it easy to make a habit. I use it every single day, and after a full three years, it's still going strong.
Read our full Dr Gross DrX Spectralite Faceware Pro review
Made to last
RRP: £719
Although I am slightly wincing at the price, Foreo FAQ have designed this mask to last between 8-10 years, so if we're going by cost-per-use, it might actually be a smarter investment over time. It has six light settings, including red, near infrared and blue, with a very achievable 15-minute treatment time. They also have their first iteration, the 201, which is considerably cheaper at £449.
2-year warranty
RRP: £399
If you prefer a more flexible, travel-friendly silicone mask, I'd recommend the Currentbody Series 2. It's sturdier than the original and loved by countless celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Halle Berry. It's designed to better fit your face, and has red and infrared settings. I'm also impressed by the 60-day money-back guarantee and the two-year warranty, which helps for peace of mind when you're making a big purchase.
Read our full Currentbody LED Face Mask Series 2 review
The culprits that impact your mask's longevity
“The most common factors are poor build quality, incorrect handling and improper storage,” claims D’Arcy. “Excessive bending, pulling on cables, moisture exposure or using non-approved chargers can all place strain on the internal components over time.”
“It is rare that LEDs fail, but it's often the supporting technology and materials,” explains Dr Dissanayake. “The most common factors compromising longevity include:
- "Stress on micro-wiring: In flexible masks, the delicate internal wiring must endure constant flexing to contour to the face. Over time, this mechanical stress can compromise connections, leading to flickering or loss of function in specific zones.
- Battery cycle: Similar to other electronics, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries have a finite number of charge cycles. Over several years, they naturally lose the capacity to hold a charge efficiently.
- Material degradation: Exposure to heat, humidity, and skin oils can eventually cause inferior silicone materials to lose their resilience, become brittle, or discolour, which can impact the transmission of light."
How to help your LED mask last as long as possible
Knowing how to use an LED mask is also about understanding the importance of properly looking after it. “Follow the manufacturer's instructions for use and care,” recommends Dr Arora. “Store the mask in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and clean it after each use according to the specified guidelines to prevent damage.”
This is an expensive product, so you should treat it carefully, as you would any other investment electronic device, like a phone or laptop. “Treat it as a precision skincare device rather than a disposable beauty tool,” summises D’Arcy.
What’s the best way to clean and store your LED mask
“Use a gentle, damp cloth to wipe the surface, avoiding harsh chemicals that might cause damage,” suggests Dr Arora. “Ensure it’s completely dry before storage, and store the mask in its original packaging or a protective case in a cool, dry environment to prevent any potential damage from humidity or extreme temperatures.”
That warm, humid atmosphere that Dr Arora warns against sounds like a bathroom to me. Avoid storing your LED devices there to prevent potential damage from the moisture in the air.
The w&h verdict
So, to summarise - according to the pros, you should expect your mask to last between around two to five years. You can improve the lifespan of your buys by handling and storing them carefully, and gently cleaning them after every use. Check guarantees and reviews before making your purchase, to make sure you’re making a sensible decision.
My argument for whether LED devices are worth the investment always starts with whether or not you can comfortably afford them. I never want anyone to feel pressured to buy anything, let alone a wildly expensive device that requires commitment, regular use, and looking quite weird.
Finding out how long LED masks last may have swayed you in either direction - it may be less justifiable, or you may think that £400 spread over five years may sound reasonable, especially when you take into account that the average in-salon red light therapy session costs upwards of £100. As ever, the decision is entirely up to you.
Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for Woman & Home.
She started interning for glossy magazines in 2011 while working alongside her Fashion Journalism degree. There, she was lured to the beauty desk, seduced by red lipsticks, posh shampoos, and every skincare product imaginable. 15+ years into her career, she now writes about skincare, haircare and makeup for six national titles and interviews celebrities, experts and brand founders. She oversees and judges products for the Woman & Home skin, hair and beauty awards, testing hundreds of products yearly.
With 3A curls, Rhiannon specialises in writing about curly hair routines and has a penchant for red lipsticks and minimalist skincare routines - with a bit of LED therapy thrown in.
