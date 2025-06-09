LED face masks are booming - but have you considered red light therapy for your body?

LED face masks are now incredibly popular, but there’s less talk about red light therapy for the body. The good news is that this trending treatment can be incredibly beneficial, and we’ve spoken to two experts to get the full low-down.

We’re sure you’re well aware that the best red light therapy devices can have a real impact on the skin on your face. They improve collagen production and repair skin, leaving it looking plumper and better-toned. But those red light therapy benefits aren’t limited to skin from the chin up - you can treat skin all over your body with LED, while reaping other health benefits.

Whether you want to start using red light therapy for your hands or you’re looking to smooth your neck or decolletage, we break down the benefits of red light therapy for the body, as well as explain the downsides and the best way to incorporate it into your routine.

Red light therapy for body, explained by the experts

"You can absolutely use red light therapy on your body,” explains Laurence Newman, Founder of CurrentBody. “Red light therapy is safe and effective for use across the entire body. It works by penetrating the skin at a cellular level to stimulate natural healing processes, making it a popular choice for improving skin health, muscle recovery, and overall wellness.”

What are the benefits?

So, how does light therapy work when it comes to the skin on your body? One of the reasons it's gaining popularity is that it has such brilliant benefits. "LED light therapy, particularly red and near-infrared wavelengths, helps to boost collagen production, reduce inflammation, and improve circulation,” Newman explains.

“It’s widely used for skin rejuvenation, muscle recovery, and even pain relief. Regular use can enhance cellular function, leading to healthier, more resilient skin and muscles."

Are there any risks?

“LED light therapy is widely regarded as safe, non-invasive, and pain-free,” explains Sue D’Arcy, CEO of iSmart - the creators of at-home LED treatments. “Unlike laser treatments, it does not damage the skin or cause burns. However, not all LED devices are created equal; choosing a well-regulated, clinically tested device is crucial to ensure safety and efficacy.”

D’Arcy warns that some risks apply in rare cases. “Some users with light-sensitive conditions (such as lupus or certain medications that increase photosensitivity) should consult a healthcare professional before use,” she advises.

How soon will you see results?

When can we expect to see these red light therapy benefits start to show? "This depends on the individual and the concern being targeted,” explains Newman. “Some people notice improvements in skin tone and hydration after just a few sessions, while concerns like muscle recovery or collagen production may take a few weeks of consistent use. The key is regularity – the more consistently you use it, the better the results."

D’Arcy agrees that it takes a few weeks to notice a real difference when you’re using red light therapy for body. “Results depend on the condition of the skin. For general skin rejuvenation, some users notice an improvement within a few weeks. For wrinkles, consistent use over 6-8 weeks is typically needed for visible, long-lasting results.”

How often should you use it?

Both D’Arcy and Newman agree that consistency is key when it comes to red light therapy for body. "For best results, I recommend using red light therapy three to five times a week, depending on your skin or recovery needs,” surmises Newman. “Shorter, consistent sessions are more effective than sporadic use, and many people incorporate it into their daily wellness routine for optimal benefits.”

Which areas will best benefit from red light therapy?

“LED therapy works exceptionally well on areas where skin ageing, sun damage, or acne are concerns,” says D’Arcy. “The décolletage, neck and hands, often show significant improvement with regular use, as these areas are frequently exposed to environmental stressors.”

When it comes to red light therapy for pain, Newman says it can be a help. "Red light therapy is especially effective on areas like the face, neck, décolletage, and joints, where it can support skin health and relieve muscle tension,” says Newman. “It’s also great for areas prone to soreness or stiffness, like the lower back and legs.”

How do the devices differ?

Wondering if you can pop your LED face mask onto your neck or hands to get the red light therapy for body benefits? D’Arcy explains that it might not be the right plan of action.

“The main differences in devices come down to size, flexibility, and treatment coverage,” she explains. “Body-specific LED devices tend to be larger and more flexible to cover broader areas like the chest or back, or designed for deeper penetration with wavelengths optimised for muscle recovery and overall skin health. Facial devices, however, are often designed with precision targeting for smaller areas, such as around the eyes or mouth.”

So, if you’re looking to get the most out of LED treatments for your body, it’s advisable to get a designated device.

3 body light therapy devices