6 things I wish people knew about LED masks, as someone who uses one every day

Red light therapy is booming. Previously reserved for in-clinic treatments, there are now plenty of at-home options. It’s become strangely normal to see pictures of people peering out from beneath them in your evening Instagram scroll.

The best LED masks can make a huge difference to your skin, but they’re also expensive, bulky, and - let’s be honest - creepy-looking. As a light therapy superfan, I’m asked ‘do LED face masks work’ almost every day (the answer is yes), but from these conversations, I’ve noticed there are a lot of misconceptions.

I’m concerned that some people are feeling pressured to use them - they are a brilliant way of supercharging your skincare routine, but that doesn’t mean you have to buy one.

What I wish people knew about LED masks, from a beauty editor who uses one every day

The best red light therapy devices are a huge investment of your money, time, and shelf space - so if you’re buying one, you want to make sure it’s the right decision. And I, for one, would like to help you make that decision.

1. The results aren't instant

You’ve spent hundreds of pounds, strapped yourself in, endured jokes and confused glances from your loved-ones, looked in the mirror and noticed…nothing.

I get it - I’m incredibly impatient, and I’m even more insufferable when I’ve spent a lot of money on something. If you know how to use an LED mask, you’ll know that it’ll take a few weeks to notice a difference in your skin, but when you do, you’ll really see it. Be patient. It’s not a quick fix; it’s a long-term investment in your skin.

2. Don't buy one if you can't commit to using it

These masks essentially cost the same as a minibreak - don’t waste your money if it’s going to go unused.

I’m a serial gadget-ignorer. I see the fancy new thing, I take it home, use it twice, then it becomes completely invisible to me. This is worsened when something doesn’t give me instant results - I'm less incentivised to use it if I don’t get that little kick of dopamine.

The reason I stuck to LED for so long is that I was testing it for the woman&home Home Beauty Awards. It was literally my job to stick with it - I’m not sure I would have otherwise. Obviously, I’m glad I was forced to see it through. The discovery of this technology has transformed my skin - but I implore you not to buy one if it’s going to sit in your cupboard gathering dust.

A pro tip - I keep mine somewhere visible (under my coffee table, so I get a visual cue when I'm on the sofa), so I remember to use it more often.

3. Pick one that slots into your schedule

I can use an LED face mask every day, but this is because I have one with a short programme - just three minutes. Timings vary from 3-30 minutes, so it’s important you pick the LED mask that’s most likely to fit into your routine, so you use it more often.

Red light therapy benefits are cumulative - the more you use it, the better your results will be, so picking a mask that won’t feel like a drain on your time will make the habit easier to form. Other aspects, like whether the tool can be worn walking around hands-free, will also make them easier to slot into your day.

Some masks require you to wear goggles, which requires serious dedication - although I'm sure some people would love an excuse to silently bask in red light without any other distractions. It'd be like a mini anti-sensory chamber.

4. Don't buy the cheapest model

The older I get, the more I believe that if you buy cheap, you buy twice. That’s not to say that cheaper products aren’t good - I have a whole cupboard of skincare that costs under a tenner that proves otherwise - but when it comes to relatively new tech, basing your decision purely on price probably won’t get the results you were hoping for.

There are some suspiciously cheap LED masks out there - and they’re cheap for a reason - their results aren’t proven, they have fewer bulbs, and they’re flimsy. While it may seem as though you’re making a saving, it could be a huge waste of money altogether.

Picking the best model, or the one you really want, will also entice you to use it more often. I’ve learned from buying the £50 pair of boots when I really wanted the £100 ones - it won’t quite scratch the itch, and you’ll still yearn for the one you wanted in the first place. If you're already spending a good chunk of money, you might as well spend that little bit extra to get the very best option.

5. Pick a mask with the right benefits for you

Picking the right LED mask comes down to red light VS blue light therapy. Masks with red and infrared light therapy will help stimulate collagen production and strengthen skin, helping your complexion look firmer and more plump. Blue light therapy treats blemishes, so if you struggle with acne or hormonal chin visitors (as I do), pick a mask that has settings for both.

6. It'll pay for itself within a week

I hope I’m not coming across as too bossy and negative here - like I said, I’m the world’s loudest LED superfan - I do think you should buy one, but only if you can comfortably afford it and are confident you'll actually use it.

If you’re looking for a justification apart from the obvious ones (it transforms skin! It’s proven, scientifically-backed technology! It’s easy to use and will never harm or irritate!), It’s that it’ll pay for itself after around five uses.

LED technology was previously only reserved for in-clinic treatments, costing around £100 a go. If you use your mask more than five times, it’s paid for itself. You're welcome.