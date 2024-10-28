The best way to use an LED face mask at home to get the most effective results

So, you’ve invested in the celebrities’ go-to beauty gadget, and now you’re searching on Google ‘how to use LED face mask’ to reap the rewards. While different at-home devices come with their own instruction manual, there are certain dos and don’ts – according to skin experts – that are worth following to make the most of your new gadget.

“Whether you’re seeking a dewy glow, a reduction in breakouts , or long-term skin resilience, LED offers a gentle, non-invasive solution,” says Debbie Thomas , renowned facialist. But she has a big caveat: “only if you use it consistently.” One treatment session is not enough to notice a difference – but over time, the cumulative effects of LED light therapy will be impossible to ignore.

Consistency aside, it’s also important to understand how to incorporate this gadget into your existing skincare routine . While we’re not suggesting you put down your best moisturisers and best sunscreens , it's worth noting that lots of skincare layers can act as a barrier and block the light. Ahead, the experts shed light on how to use an LED face mask for the best results…

How to use LED face mask, according to the pros

Should you put anything on your face before using an LED face mask?

For optimal results, use your LED mask on clean, dry skin. “That said, pairing it with your best hyaluronic acid serum can enhance the overall effect, helping the skin to better absorb these products,” Thomas tells us. When it comes to active ingredients like retinoids or acids , however, save those potent actives for after your LED session, “when your skin is primed to receive them without the risk of increased sensitivity.”

Dr Maryam Zamani , oculoplastic surgeon, facial aesthetics doctor and founder of MZ SKIN, adds that “it’s important to always remove makeup and SPF prior to using your LED mask as they can block the light from entering the skin.” Noted!

How often should you use LED face masks?

Consistency is everything when it comes to results. “For at-home masks, aim for 3-5 times per week, for 5-10 minutes per session,” advises Thomas. LED therapy is a gradual process – “so those coveting immediate results may be disappointed, but patience is rewarded with firmer, clearer skin,” she assures us.

Dr Zamani also recommends using her Lightmax Supercharged LED Mask 2.0 by MZ Skin 3-5 times per, for 10-minute sessions. “To treat skin conditions like rosacea or acne , the LED mask should be used consistently for 4-6 weeks for optimal results.” Essentially, the key is to incorporate it into your routine regularly, much like your favourite serum or SPF.

When can you expect to see results?

Patience is needed when it comes to LED. “While some may notice a radiant glow after just a few sessions, more tangible results—think fewer fine lines or reduced breakouts—can take anywhere from 4 to 6 weeks of consistent use,” notes Thomas. “For acne sufferers, blue light therapy may yield improvements within 2-4 weeks.” But as with all the positive changes we can make both in and out of the clinic; consistency is key.