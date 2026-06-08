Should you do microneedling at home? I tried a DIY kit and quizzed the experts to find out

Microneedling triggers the body’s natural healing response to improve skin texture and tone. In-clinic treatments and professional devices remain the gold standard, but a new wave of consumer-operated microneedling tools promise real results alongside the convenience of at-home use.

Skin experts often recommend microneedling as an effective way to treat acne scarring, dullness, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and enlarged pores. It's a booming treatment in salons, and now, new stamps and rollers are bringing the clinic to your bathroom, which begs the question - is it actually safe to do it yourself, at home?

Here, with the help of experts, I'll explain what you need to know before microneedling at home. Is it a good idea? Does it hurt? Will it yield real results? All will be revealed, alongside my personal experience with a do-it-yourself microneedling device.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

What is microneedling?

For the uninitiated, “microneedling is a minimally invasive treatment that uses very fine needles to create controlled micro-injuries in the skin,” explains Dr Priya Verma, award-winning aesthetics doctor and founder of the ART Clinic. “These tiny channels stimulate the body’s natural wound-healing response, triggering collagen and elastin production. Over time, this helps improve skin texture, reduce fine lines, soften acne scarring and enhance overall radiance, giving the skin a smoother, healthier appearance.”

These micro-channels also help your skincare ingredients reach deeper layers, meaning that anything you apply subsequently will work more efficiently.

Our beauty editor’s experience of at-home microneedling

I’ve tried at-home microneedling a few times now. I’ve never got on with derma rollers. It feels too easy to over-use them, or over-work the same area. Stamp and serum systems feel a little safer to use in my opinion, like the Vita Vitae Microneedling Home Infusion Kit.

Vita Vitae Microneedling Home Infusion Kit View at vitavitaebeauty.co.uk RRP: £142

The box contains a stamping device and vials of serum, which are dispensed into the device cartridge. This means that not only is your skin benefiting from the healing triggered by the microneedling itself, but also the perks of a targeted booster serum.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The device itself has 20 24k gold-plated micro-needles of 0.5 mm. This is more than Dr Verma's recommendation for safe microneedling at home (below). My skin was able to cope, but this is something to weigh up. Stamping it across your skin feels prickly at worst, not painful. You apply it across your face using a press-and-lift motion, starting at the forehead, working down.

(Image credit: Future/Stephanie Maylor)

My skin was a little red, but this dissipated within half an hour. My skin looked glowier, plumper and brighter during that initial 24 hours or so. The next week or so, I noticed my makeup was sitting much nicer on my skin. The exosomes, peptides and polynucleotides applied via the booster are probably working very hard to repair, regenerate and boost collagen and elastin production deep down, but it’s harder to see any noticeable improvement in my wrinkles at surface-level.

Before, during, and one week after treatment (Image credit: Future/Stephanie Maylor)

If you’re looking for meaningful improvements in big skin issues like deep lines and sagging, go down the professional route. But a freshen-up when skin looks lacklustre? I would back this at-home microneedling kit.

At-home microneedling vs in-clinic treatments

“The key difference lies in precision and depth,” explains Dr Verma. “Medical microneedling performed in-clinic can reach depths of 1–2mm or more, allowing us to target deeper layers of the skin where collagen is produced. At-home devices are designed to work much more superficially, meaning they can enhance skincare product absorption and mild texture improvement, but they won’t deliver the same level of collagen stimulation.”

Working at a shallower depth has its benefits, as Carlo Alberto Maccan points out. “Treatments take only a few minutes and typically involve minimal downtime, making them a convenient way to support skin health between professional treatments or as part of a regular skincare routine.”

What to look for in an at-home microneedling device

“Devices designed for home use should generally have a needle depth of no more than around 0.2–0.3mm, as deeper penetration carries a higher risk of skin damage, infection, and post-inflammatory pigmentation,” explains Dr Verma.

As Thomas sums up, “At-home microneedling can have a place, but as light maintenance not to enact meaningful change. If someone has healthy skin, uses a very short needle length, keeps the device properly clean and understands that the results will be minimal, it may be used cautiously at home, but it should never be seen as equal to a professional treatment.”

How to use at-home microneedling safely

Carlo shares the expert tips and simple habits for safe and effective treatment from the comfort of your own home.

⁠Always start with clean skin and clean hands.

Use gentle pressure and avoid overworking the same area.

Focus on hydrating and barrier-repairing ingredients after treatment rather than strong exfoliating acids or retinoids.

⁠Apply broad-spectrum SPF the following day, as the skin may be slightly more sensitive to sunlight.

⁠Consistency is key - gentle, regular treatments tend to deliver better results than aggressive or infrequent sessions.

For most people, once a week is ideal, allowing the skin several days to regenerate between treatments.

Is microneedling suitable for everyone?

While microneedling can be an effective treatment for many skin types, there are some exceptions. According to Debbie Thomas, Founder of Cellis and the D.Thomas Clinic, “Anyone with active acne, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea flare-ups, broken skin, skin infections or very sensitive, reactive skin should be cautious and often avoid microneedling unless they have been assessed by a professional first.”

Carlo Alberto Maccan, Co-Founder of Vita Vitae Beauty, shares this advice. “Individuals with very sensitive skin conditions should consult a dermatologist before trying microneedling, even at home. Treatments should also be paused if the skin barrier is compromised or if strong resurfacing treatments are being used at the same time.”