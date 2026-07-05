'This really could be done in a lunch break' - our editor's Sculptra review, with before and after photos

Collagen has been a beauty buzzword for a while now. We need it to keep our skin youthful, but levels naturally decrease as we age. And from the age of 20, we start to lose 1% a year. It’s what makes us glow and our skin feel and look plump and hydrated. Some might argue that it’s the master key to turning back the clock.

Now that I've reached my mid-40s, I’m definitely noticing that my collagen levels are decreasing rapidly and I’m not looking as fresh-faced and youthful as I’d like. But how do any of us go about trying to boost our skin if we want to go beyond the multiple options on offer in the supplement and skincare world, but don’t want anything too obvious like filler, or as dramatic as a facelift?

Step forward, Sculptra, a biostimulator injectable, which helps boost the body’s own collagen production to gradually restore lost facial volume (i.e. any sagging) and improve the skin's texture. The best part? It can last up to two years.

What happened when our Editor tried Sculptra

As a newbie to aesthetic treatments, I was initially really nervous about the thought of having anything injected into my face. We’ve all read the horror stories of tweakments going wrong. Puffed-up cheeks, trout pout lips? No thanks. I didn’t want anything like that to happen, and I wanted to be 100% confident in the choice I was making.

But I needn’t have worried. Dr Ashwin Soni, a fully qualified US and UK trained reconstructive surgeon and founder of the award-winning Soni Clinic located in Ascot, Surrey and London, put me immediately at ease when I visited him for my initial consultation. “This is without doubt, the very best product on the market, with incredible and lasting results. I administer Sculptra on average 12 to 15 times a day and it’s changed the lives of so many people,” he reassured me.

(Image credit: Hannah Fernando)

“Collagen gradually reduces from a young age and as women enter the perimenopausal years, collagen production reduces by a further 30% within five years. Sculptra is so effective because it encourages your own collagen to start producing again and for some clients, this feels like a more natural alternative," adds Dr Soni, who specialises in understated aesthetic treatments that enhance without looking artificial. “Sculptra has been a game-changer in the aesthetic world and is a great option for people new to the aesthetics scene.”

What is Sculptra and how does it work?

“Sculptra is a regenerative plant-derived collagen biostimulator that stimulates type 1 collagen,” explains Dr Soni. It’s been in use for over 25 years and is the first and original poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA-SCA) injectable that targets fine lines, wrinkles, sagging and other signs of ageing due to collagen loss.

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“The poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA-SCA) is injected into the deeper layers of the skin to form a framework that helps support and maintain the skin’s inner structure," Dr Soni adds. “This helps to significantly improve the elasticity and quality of the skin, and can also provide a natural lifting effect, as well as restoring natural volume."

Results can be seen as early as one month after treatment and will last up to two years, revealing natural-looking firmness and improved skin quality, with 95% of patients having improved skin glow for two years afterwards. As well as the face and neck, Sculptra can also be used for the body to treat the décolletage, arms and bottom, too.

What happens during a Sculptra treatment?

After my first consultation, in which Dr Soni explained exactly what to expect, I felt much more comfortable about having the treatment. His clinic is not only professional but has a very calm vibe and almost felt like being in a relaxing spa. The treatment began with me lying down and an anaesthetic cream was applied to each side of my face, on the cheek area. A cold compress was then applied before I was injected with the collagen-regenerative biostimulator.

This procedure can take some practitioners time to administer, with appointments lasting up to an hour, but Dr Soni is speedy and both injections were completed within 25 seconds! To finish, he gave my skin a small massage, using a moisturiser by Alastin Skincare, to ensure that the collagen started to form in a uniformed sheet.

Does Sculptra hurt?

For me, Sculptra didn't hurt at all. This is because a numbing cream is applied to each injection site beforehand, plus the actual injection contains Lidocaine, an anaesthetic, which improves pain and discomfort during the procedure. Dr Soni uses only one injection site on each side of the face; a cannula needle is then able to move around under the skin, depositing tiny amounts of Sculptra at different points in the dermis. The worst you can feel is a little pressure and the very fine needle doesn’t even leave a mark.

What was skin like post-treatment?

(Image credit: Hannah Fernando)

I’d told no one what I was doing and when I returned from the appointment, nothing could be seen. No puffiness, redness or bruising. This is a treatment that really could be done in a lunch break!

As for aftercare, it is important to massage your face for five minutes, five times a day for five days post-treatment. “As the collagen starts to form, you want it to form as a uniform sheet rather than small pearls. By massaging, you help the water reabsorb so that any puffiness goes within a day or so,’ explains Dr Soni.

The only thing you can’t do is go for a run in the first 48 hours (what better excuse?) or indulge in a steam or sauna. My skin very quickly felt plumper and more hydrated within three weeks. I’d lost some weight, but instead of looking drawn and saggy, the elasticity in my face improved, bouncing back and feeling more youthful.

How many Sculptra treatments do you need for results?

According to Dr Soni, treatment plans vary for each person. “[The number of sessions] depends on the patient's skin quality and how much elasticity they have lost. It can be anything from three procedures to five, with a four-week gap between each,” he says.

In my case, I had four sessions and am still seeing the results, which can develop over a period of six months. My make-up glides on more easily, my skin feels fresher and without doubt, plumper. A youthful glow has returned, and Dr Soni confirms, “It will only get better. The results will keep activating as each month passes. Maintenance [treatment] one year after your last session is important for longevity, but this lasts for up to two years.”

Six months down the line, I feel more confident about my skin, and friends often comment that I look really well. I no longer look at myself in the mirror and think I appear tired. It’s like my skin has had a welcome drink, and it really shows!

How much does Sculptra cost?

The cost of Sculptra depends on the area treated and the practitioner. At The Soni Clinic, Sculptra starts from £750 per session.