This joyful new skincare brand is formulated to boost your mood – and every product costs under £20

We were among the first to try ROCCO ahead of its launch at Boots - here's what we thought

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bottles of ROCCO skincare next to an image of beauty editor emma stoddart holding lab samples of the range
(Image credit: Future / Emma Stoddart)

Broadcaster, creative director and Glassette co-founder Laura Jackson has officially entered the beauty space with the launch of ROCCO Beauty, a colourful new skincare brand that landed in Boots stores earlier this week.

I'll admit, my initial reaction was one of scepticism. Not because I don't admire Jackson – her personal Instagram account and homeware platform Glassette have long been a source of interiors inspiration for me – but because beauty brands launched by well-known personalities are hardly in short supply. What could ROCCO possibly offer that we haven't seen before?

The answer, it turns out, is joy. While many skincare brands focus on complicated actives and lengthy 12-step routines, ROCCO has been built around the connection between skin and mood. Every product in the collection features the brand's signature FaceFeels scent, developed using aroma wellness technology and designed to evoke a positive emotional response. Better still, every product comes in at under £20.

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Samples of ROCCO Beauty journalist Emma Stoddart has been testing over the past few weeks

(Image credit: Future/Emma Stoddart)

Having tested the range ahead of launch (hence the lab sample packaging above) there were several standouts. In fact, it was the formulas, rather than the branding or mood-boosting concept, that impressed me most.

When I met Jackson ahead of the launch back in April, her enthusiasm for the concept was impossible to ignore. “Your skin and your brain are in constant conversation,” she told me. “How you feel affects your skin and how your skin feels and looks affect your mood.” The goal, she explained, was to create skincare that helps people feel good, rather than another brand telling them they're not doing enough.