All the chicest people in Sweden love this popular beauty brand – these are the buys I brought home with me

You know what they say, every day is a school day. Well, I've just discovered all the chicest people in Sweden rave about this one beauty brand – and it's just landed on UK shores.

If you haven't already been introduced, CAIA Cosmetics is the Scandi beauty brand behind some of the best lightweight foundations, the best blushers and their famous under-eye brightening colour corrector. While I wasn't the most familiar with CAIA, after a recent trip to Stockholm, I realised almost everyone in Sweden is wearing this beauty brand's products on a daily basis.

So, with it being my job to write about all things beauty, it was only natural that I took a trip to their flagship store to do some investigating and try the products for myself, of course. I got the opportunity to quiz several of the CAIA team members on the history of the brand, their bestselling products and even their personal recommendations, here's everything I found out – and the buys I stuffed into my luggage to bring home.

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Introducing, the Scandi beauty brand that everyone in Sweden raves about

If you're like me, you might've seen ads for CAIA Cosmetics via social media, specifically the impressive before-and-after videos of the Wake Me Up Cream. However, I never quite gave the brand the time of day to do more research into it – wrong move from the get-go, trust me.

Fortunately, I had the chance to redeem myself during a recent trip to Sweden. While everyone there may already be well-acquainted with the brand, they thankfully now ship to the United Kingdom, so mark my words, I'm predicting everyone on UK shores will soon be talking about CAIA.