I'm not ashamed to admit that I'm guilty of having ‘blush blindness’. For the uninitiated, it's the social media term for gradually becoming desensitised to how much of your best blusher you're applying.

An easy blusher mistake to make, I’ve come to realise that less is more – especially during the warmer months. Heavy cream and powder combinations can quickly start to look obvious in the heat, while lighter textures tend to melt into the skin instead of sitting on top of it. Add in a little natural warmth from the sunshine, and you simply don't need as much product to achieve that fresh, healthy look.

That's exactly why I've fallen for Refy's Water Blush. The water-based formula is incredibly lightweight, delivering a sheer watercolour flush that looks as though it's coming from within the skin. It never goes patchy or cakey, even on hot days, and the addition of popular skincare ingredients is an added bonus.

Why the Refy Water Blush deserves a spot in your summer beauty bag