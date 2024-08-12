I always struggle with my eyebrows, but this lazy girl product gives me a full, defined look every time

Despite being a Beauty Writer, doing my makeup is not one of my best skills. I particularly struggle with my eyebrows, but, thankfully I've discovered the best brow product that does all the hard work for me.

Even equipped with the best eyebrow pencil and best eyebrow gels, I struggle to get my eyebrow shapes to match and the individual hairs to look authentic. So, when I discovered this hard-working brow product, I couldn't believe my luck.

When you say you're obsessed with a Refy product, people assume you're talking about the iconic brow sculpt gel but trust me, this one is even better.

WHY REFY BROW TINT IS THE ONLY BROW PRODUCT I'LL USE

Working to provide a temporary brow tint, this wonder product defines hairs, keeps them locked in place and lasts all day until it's washed off. Not only this, it couldn't be easier or quicker to apply - all you have to do is brush the wand through your brow hairs and you're good to go.

Refy Brow Tint Visit Site $14.99 at Ulta Beauty RRP: £16 Shades: Soft Brown, Mid Brown, Deep Brown, Black Quick, easy and ideal for brow novices (like myself), this brow tint - which is available in four shades - is a must-have for those who want to perk up their eyebrows. Simply load up some of the brow tint onto the wand and sweep over brows to create full, fluffy and defined arches, in seconds.

Not only is this a bargain buy at a mere £16, but this also delivers better results than some much more expensive buys. The product itself is also very compact, so it takes up no room in your precious makeup bag storage, which gives it even more plus points.

But the very best thing about this brow tint is that it does all the hard work for you. And as someone who cannot draw realistic-looking brow hairs to save their life, this comes to my rescue each day. It's so speedy too, producing two even-looking, full-of-life eyebrows in just 30 seconds.

What's Refy Brow Tint like to wear?

(Image credit: Future)

Unlike some other brow gels and products, this doesn't leave any residue and never has that hard or sticky feeling. The tint applies smoothly and lasts all day long without budging. There's also no flaking of the formula once it's dried either. How it looks after applying it in the morning is exactly how it looks after a long day at work and before removing it in the evening. I can't fault the formula or how it feels to wear, at all.

Should you buy Refy Brow Tint?

It will come as no surprise at all that I'm going to recommend buying this product. If all the aforementioned reasons aren't convincing enough to make you purchase, just know that Refy Brow Tint lasts forever. The £16 tube of brow tint has lasted me over a year and shows no signs of running out.

I love Refy Brow Tint so much. It comes to this lazy girl's rescue every day and keeps my brows looking and feeling their best all day, every day.