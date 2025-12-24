The crucial mistakes you’re making with blusher, according to Gillian Anderson's makeup artist
It’s the quickest way to perk up your complexion, but it’s also easy to get wrong
Blush is the unsung hero in your makeup bag. While a concealer can hide imperfections, and bronzer can bring warmth to a pallid complexion, blusher is the thing that really brings life to your face.
The best blushers help you look perkier and healthier. Because of its transformational skills, it’s important that you’re using it in the right way to make sure the transformation is a good one.
While chatting to makeup artist Caroline Barnes, who’s painted the face of stars such as Gillian Anderson, Diane Kruger, and Kylie Minogue, we got onto the topic of blush, and she shared a surprising observation about what people often get wrong. It struck me as one of the best make-up tips I’d heard for a long time - it’s totally changed how I apply my blush - so I thought it was only fair to share the insight.
The two key things we’re getting wrong when it comes to blusher, according to an MUA
The two key mistakes come down to two things; blush placement and the shades we pick. “When I watch people apply cream blush, they tend to spread the product everywhere,” shares Caroline. “Actually, to lift your cheeks and to shape your face, you only need a small amount.”
So, where should this small amount be painted? “You want to keep the area between your nose and your eyes light and bright,” explains Caroline. “Don't bring the blush too close to your nose because you'll end up pinching your face. A good tip is to look straight in the mirror with your chin up and look at where your pupil is - take the colour straight down from there.
For a fresh flush, take it just across the face towards the ear. If you want to use a more neutral colour and make it more sculpted, you then take it towards your temple.”
RRP: £26
The cream-powder texture of this formula means it doesn’t slide around too much, so you can be really precise about where it sits. It has impressive staying power and is available in seven shades.
RRP: £31.50
This neutral shade gives a really natural look, and can be used to create the sculpted shape that Caroline describes. It has a soft, finely milled texture, and it blends out beautifully.
RRP: £14
Applying with a brush makes it easy to get pristine blush placement, and this one is designed especially to be used with liquid and cream formulas. We'd wager it'd work pretty well with powder, too.
The shade of blush you pick is also very important, according to Caroline, and frankly, was something I hadn’t really considered.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
I have to admit I tend to wear the same bright pink every day, working on the assumption that it was a lovely enlivening colour that perked up my gloomy winter face. In fact, using different shades, like a red blush, helps to keep things cohesive.
“It’s much more sophisticated to keep things tonal,” recommends Caroline. “It's also much more natural-looking on the skin. I love in wintertime the look of a stained berry cheek with a matching lip - it’s outdoorsy and romantic.”
“It's also about the look you're trying to achieve,” she continues. “I feel we sometimes only think about our faces, and the makeup then doesn’t work with our hair and how we're dressing - it should all be cohesive and work together.
That’s how I always work on photoshoots - I look at the entire look of the model and the outfit, the feel of the photoshoot, and work the blusher with that.”
RRP: £30
Rather than buying lots of different blushers, pick up a palette with different shades, so you can mix and match your makeup with ease. Small and perfectly formed, this palette has three shades you’re pretty much guaranteed to wear year-round.
Blusher blindness was a phrase that trended a few months ago, and while it was quite exaggerated, there is some truth to the fact that you can become somewhat immune to your makeup, gradually adding more and more without realising.
We’ve all looked back at pictures and thought we looked a little more Coco the Clown than Coco Chanel. Following Caroline’s advice means you can be a bit more intentional with your blush, and in turn look both fresher and, dare I say, a bit cooler.
Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for Woman & Home.
She started interning for glossy magazines in 2011 while working alongside her Fashion Journalism degree. There, she was lured to the beauty desk, seduced by red lipsticks, posh shampoos, and every skincare product imaginable. 10+ years into her career, she now writes about all things skincare, haircare and makeup for six national titles and interviews celebrities, experts and brand founders. She oversees and judges products for the Woman & Home skin, hair and beauty awards, testing hundreds of products yearly.
With 3A curls, Rhiannon specialises in writing about curly hair routines and has a penchant for red lipsticks and minimalist skincare routines - with a bit of LED therapy thrown in.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.