The crucial mistakes you’re making with blusher, according to Gillian Anderson's makeup artist

Blush is the unsung hero in your makeup bag. While a concealer can hide imperfections, and bronzer can bring warmth to a pallid complexion, blusher is the thing that really brings life to your face.

The best blushers help you look perkier and healthier. Because of its transformational skills, it’s important that you’re using it in the right way to make sure the transformation is a good one.

While chatting to makeup artist Caroline Barnes, who’s painted the face of stars such as Gillian Anderson, Diane Kruger, and Kylie Minogue, we got onto the topic of blush, and she shared a surprising observation about what people often get wrong. It struck me as one of the best make-up tips I’d heard for a long time - it’s totally changed how I apply my blush - so I thought it was only fair to share the insight.

The two key things we’re getting wrong when it comes to blusher, according to an MUA

The two key mistakes come down to two things; blush placement and the shades we pick. “When I watch people apply cream blush, they tend to spread the product everywhere,” shares Caroline. “Actually, to lift your cheeks and to shape your face, you only need a small amount.”

So, where should this small amount be painted? “You want to keep the area between your nose and your eyes light and bright,” explains Caroline. “Don't bring the blush too close to your nose because you'll end up pinching your face. A good tip is to look straight in the mirror with your chin up and look at where your pupil is - take the colour straight down from there.

For a fresh flush, take it just across the face towards the ear. If you want to use a more neutral colour and make it more sculpted, you then take it towards your temple.”

The shade of blush you pick is also very important, according to Caroline, and frankly, was something I hadn’t really considered.

I have to admit I tend to wear the same bright pink every day, working on the assumption that it was a lovely enlivening colour that perked up my gloomy winter face. In fact, using different shades, like a red blush, helps to keep things cohesive.

“It’s much more sophisticated to keep things tonal,” recommends Caroline. “It's also much more natural-looking on the skin. I love in wintertime the look of a stained berry cheek with a matching lip - it’s outdoorsy and romantic.”

“It's also about the look you're trying to achieve,” she continues. “I feel we sometimes only think about our faces, and the makeup then doesn’t work with our hair and how we're dressing - it should all be cohesive and work together.

That’s how I always work on photoshoots - I look at the entire look of the model and the outfit, the feel of the photoshoot, and work the blusher with that.”

Blusher blindness was a phrase that trended a few months ago, and while it was quite exaggerated, there is some truth to the fact that you can become somewhat immune to your makeup, gradually adding more and more without realising.

We’ve all looked back at pictures and thought we looked a little more Coco the Clown than Coco Chanel. Following Caroline’s advice means you can be a bit more intentional with your blush, and in turn look both fresher and, dare I say, a bit cooler.